ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Childersburg, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Inappropriate conduct by prospective jurors leads to mistrial in ex-Birmingham detective’s capital murder case

Misconduct among some prospective jurors in the capital murder trial against a former Birmingham police detective led to a surprising mistrial Tuesday afternoon. Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial against 41-year-old Alfreda Fluker, who is charged with in the April 10, 2020, shooting death of Kanisha Nicole Fuller and attempted murder of Mario Theordore White. Police at the time labeled the deadly the result of a “love triangle.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Evidence list in trial of man charged in Birmingham toddler's 2019 kidnapping, killing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Court documents obtained by WVTM 13 on Tuesday revealed evidence federal prosecutors plan to introduce in the trial of Patrick Stallworth, the man charged in the2019 kidnapping and killing of 3-year-old Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney in Birmingham, Alabama. Learn more about the four pieces of key evidence in the case against Stallworth in the video above.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Sheriff Pettway defends SWAT response during standoff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway defended his office's decision to limit their SWAT team's response during a Pleasant Grovestandoff. He claims a lack of a proper warrant and bad intelligence on the scene tied their hands. Pleasant Grove police say all the legal protocols were followed. Hear some of the dispatch audio for yourself in the video above.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Two Separate Stabbings in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there were two unrelated stabbings that occurred over the weekend leaving one victim in serious condition. The first incident occurred in the 9000 block of Hwy 9 in Anniston. At approximately 11:00 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a call regarding a possible stabbing victim. Upon arrival deputies located the victim with severe laceration injuries and requested medical response to the scene. Investigators learned that a male was with the victim at her residence when someone knocked on the door. When the victim opened the door, she was brutally attacked by the suspect, later identified as, Brittany Lee Price, 29, of Heflin with a knife. The victim, suffering from multiple stab wounds, was able to get away from the attacker and get to a neighbor’s where she requested police help. It was later learned that the suspect and the male in the residence are married. The victim was brought to UAB via LifeFlight and was listed in serious condition. The suspect was located in Heflin where she was arrested and transported to the Calhoun County Jail where she was charged with Attempted Murder with a bond of $60,000.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Childersburg, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Childersburg, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham Police Department test new law enforcement technology

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department on Tuesday tested some of the latest law enforcement technology including the two-shot Taser 7, body cameras, and a "photo kite" drone. In the video above, WVTM 13's Lisa Crane reports on the police tech demo day put on byAxon Enterprises at BPD headquarters.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Talladega Sheriff’s searching for woman allegedly involved in stolen vehicle theft investigation

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a person of interest involved in an ongoing stolen vehicle theft investigation. According to TCSO, officers are searching for Karen Hughes, 69. Hughes is wanted for questioning regarding an ongoing multiple motor vehicle theft investigation. The stolen vehicles […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Alabama pastor files lawsuit against Childersburg police following his May arrest while watering flowers for a neighbor

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama pastor, Michael Jennings, has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Childersburg and its police department. This comes after Jennings’ arrest in May while he was watering flowers for a neighbor. The charges were dropped a week after the arrest, but Jennings believes his rights were violated and is […]
CHILDERSBURG, AL
The Trussville Tribune

10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 6, 2022, and September 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Brooks
CBS 42

Fairfield man killed in shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 44-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham on September 9 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Courtney Demond Hughley, of Fairfield, was shot during an assault on 3rd Avenue North around 9:21 p.m. Hughley was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment but later died from […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Eutaw Police: Guns, stolen property found in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - What started out as an investigation into a stolen iPad turned out be much more for Eutaw Police. Officers say it started in Pelham on Sept. 9 when three people broke into cars and stole personal items, ranging from iPads to laptops and guns. From...
GREENE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Birmingham City#Pastor#Central Alabama
wvtm13.com

Birmingham man shot to death next to Wells Fargo ATM in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — A Birmingham man was found shot to death next to a Wells Fargo ATM in Homewood on Sunday. Learn more in the video above. The Homewood Police Department said officers responded to the bank on West Valley Avenue at 12:43 p.m. and arrived to find the victim on the ground next to a freestanding ATM.
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dead at Bibb Correctional Facility

An incarcerated man at Bibb Correctional Facility died on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections. Lavonte Tyreeke Jefferson, a 23-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb Correctional facility, was found unresponsive on the ground at the facility on Friday, according to the ADOC spokesperson. In a...
BIBB COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
weisradio.com

Etowah County Attorney, and Wife, Facing Charges

An Etowah County attorney, John Davis McCord, currently faces a number of charges following an indictment by a grand jury. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says the 63 year old stands charged with four counts of first-degree theft of property, two counts of tax evasion and with two charges of subscribing to a false statement – in connection with state income taxes. McCord turned himself in at the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, and was released on bail.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man killed at Homewood ATM identified

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred near a Wells Fargo Bank Sunday afternoon. According to HPD, responded to shots fired with a person down at the “Stand Alone ATM” on the Wells Fargo Bank property, located at 325 West Valley Avenue. Officers arrived a found a 35-year-old […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Bessemer shooting

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon where two people were shot, leaving one injured and another dead. According to officers, four people were involved in an argument in the area of McNeil Park in Bessemer’s Pipe Shop community. Preliminary investigation shows the argument started over a child […]
BESSEMER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy