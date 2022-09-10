ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Drew Brees on Quinn Ewers shoulder injury: ‘Shoot it up’ and return

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3op4H6_0hqDsO4h00

Drew Brees has weighed in on Quinn Ewers’ shoulder injury.

Posting a video of the Texas quarterback getting drilled by Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner, Brees encouraged Ewers to take a painkilling shot or other treatment and return to the game.

“If it’s an AC joint separation…locker room, shoot it up, put on a harness, and shot gun snaps only the rest of the game. You got this young buck!” Brees wrote in an Instagram caption.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LOOk9_0hqDsO4h00
Quinn Ewers left Saturday’s game against Alabama with a shoulder injury.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02gxU9_0hqDsO4h00
Drew Brees
Getty Images

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that Ewers had an X-Ray and will not return to the game.

Hudson Card, a sophomore who appeared in seven games last season, came in for Ewers in the second quarter.

Texas hung with Alabama in the first half, going into the locker room tied at 10-10 in a game where the Crimson Tide entered as three-touchdown favorites. The Longhorns could’ve had the lead if not for a botched 20-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter.

