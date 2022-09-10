ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diddy Invests In Miami-Based Space For Creatives

By Brandee Sanders
F rom spirits brands to media platforms, mogul Sean Combs has an investment portfolio that spans different industries, and the latest project the New York native is backing will empower the next generation of innovators. According to Forbes , Combs has invested in the startup Resources for Every Creator (REC) .

Launched in 2015, by Will Toms and Dave Silver , the Philadelphia-based creative hub was designed to provide entrepreneurs and artists with the space, resources, education, and network to thrive in their respective endeavors. The REC Room—which is a 10,000-square-foot space—harbors recording studios, podcast studios, editing stations, collaboration rooms, a visual lab, co-working space, and other areas constructed to spark creativity. Combs’ $2 million investment will go towards a new REC space that is being developed in Miami.

The Little River-based facility will house state-of-the-art production studios and equipment, a dance studio, editing areas, a co-working space, a space for events, and more. Combs Enterprises will lead some of its projects at REC Miami and provide opportunities for innovators who are part of the REC community.

Combs says through this investment he hopes to uplift visionaries and amplify their work. “Our goal is to make sure that independent creators have the information, tools, and resources needed to win and level the playing field,” he shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “This partnership is about the future of the creator economy and helping REC expand to serve more creators in cities and countries around the world.” REC Miami is slated to open in 2023.

Combs’ investment comes as the racial divide in the creative economy persists.

