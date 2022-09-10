ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Trail Cam Video Shows Georgia Whitetail Eating Corn Under Water

By Katie Hill
Outdoor Life
Outdoor Life
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WI1nE_0hqDrRRR00
The buck dunks his head underwater to chow down despite Georgia's recent flooding. Jeffrey Autrey / Georgia Outdoor Network

The southeastern U.S. has seen insane rainfall this year, causing water to pool in low spots all over the woods. This could spell disaster for food plots and other managed pieces of whitetail ground. But luckily, some deer are willing to brave the elements to find their food. Or, at least, this buck is.

Jeffrey Autrey, an electrician from Collins, GA, sent this awesome video to the Georgia Outdoor News, which published the story behind the clip on Thursday, Sept. 8. Autrey supposedly spread five gallons of corn across some lowland habitat on a new lease near the Altamaha River. He then strapped a trail camera on a nearby tree to overlook the scene, hoping to catch sight of some potential shooter bucks for the fall. His efforts would have drowned in the driving rains if it weren’t for this buck that was willing to submerge his head to get the corn.

When Autrey watched the footage, he couldn’t believe the spectacle he witnessed. This type of behavior is unheard of in the area, he says.

“I’ve never seen a deer do anything like that before,” he told GON. “I shared the video with some friends and some old men who have hunted deer for a long time and none of them had ever seen a deer do that before. Most of them have been hunting around that area for decades.”

The head deer biologist for the Georgia Wildlife Resources Division wasn’t as surprised by this deer’s willingness to go pedicles-deep.

“Deer have a good enough sense of smell to detect food that’s been flooded, and they will eat a variety of aquatic vegetation,” Charlie Killmaster told GON. “While this probably isn’t common behavior for us to observe, except for areas with a ton of wetlands like the Everglades, I have seen videos of deer ‘submarine eating’ in the past.”

Autrey plans to hunt this deer throughout the fall, noting that he might be nontypical and seems like a pretty good buck.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Outdoor Life

Watch: Mountain Lion Ambushes Hunter in Utah

A Utah bowhunter encountered her “biggest fear” while chasing elk during the season opener on Aug. 20. Laurien Elsholz, 23, was deep in a ravine near the Stansbury Mountains in Tooele County when the smell of death caught her attention and caused her to gag. Almost immediately, something emerged from the brush and swatted at her leg.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
Outdoor Life

Search for Three Missing Moose Hunters in Alaska Still Ongoing. Another Moose Hunter Found Deceased

Bethel Search and Rescue has been working on two separate cases involving moose hunters who went missing along Alaska’s Lower Kuskokwim River. One case involved a hunter who was by himself, and it wrapped up late last week when the hunter was found deceased near his boat. The other mission, which is still ongoing, involves three hunters who were reported missing with their boat near Bethel on Aug. 30.
BETHEL, AK
Whiskey Riff

Swimming Cougar Gets Whacked With A Paddle Trying To Come Towards Fisherman’s Boat

Sometimes what goes on out there just doesn’t make sense. But, that’s part of why we all go out there.. to see something crazy happen, something unexplainable. Cougars are a vicious animal. An elusive predator that roams our lands. They’re known for their incredible stalking abilities, often with their prey, including the occasional human, not knowing they’re after them until the job is nearly done.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Trail#Deer#Linus Hunting#Linus Outdoor#Everglades#Ga#The Georgia Outdoor News
Outsider.com

WATCH: Giant Cannibal Alligator Scarfs Down Smaller Gator With Ease

It might not be in most animals’ nature to eat their own … but the outdoors is filled with violence. An alligator doesn’t care what it eats. Even if that happens to be a smaller gator. A meal is a meal when you’re in the brutal reality of nature. Just when you think you’re out for a nice day of paddleboarding, you see a prehistoric sight that no one expects to see.
FLORIDA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Kayak Fisherman Is Dragged 15 Miles By A Monster 500-Pound Marlin

I mean 15-miles, that’s a long way to get pulled by a fish. But a man would like to think that if the fish is pulling you that far, it’s one helluva fish. A fish far larger than the boat your on, in water that’s plenty deep and rough… this isn’t exactly my idea of a relaxing day of fishing, but an exhilarating one nonetheless.
INSTAGRAM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

Van Camper Wakes Up to Find Bear on His Windshield: VIDEO

A van camper was rudely awakened by a juvenile bear on his windshield, and he shared the footage on Instagram. Michael Dietrich aka Mountain Mike is an endurance athlete and travel blogger. Along with his dog, he documents his outdoor adventures. However, he probably didn’t anticipate shooting a video first thing in the morning while inside his van camper.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Outdoor Life

New York, NY
26K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Expert hunting and fishing tips, new gear reviews, and everything else you need to know about outdoor adventure. This is Outdoor Life.

 https://www.outdoorlife.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy