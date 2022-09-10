ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Vogue Magazine

Serena Williams Opens Vogue World Runway in Custom Balenciaga

Talk about an ace! Tennis legend Serena Williams opened the Vogue World runway show tonight wearing a curve-skimming custom Balenciaga tank dress with a cape in silver laminated jersey. This was no solo debut though: the Vogue cover star was accompanied by four ball girls who were wearing white tennis dresses accessorized with, of course, rackets. As Williams walked, a recording of her voice from an interview with NBC about the 2000 Wimbledon match tournament played. “I want people to remember me as the girl who changed tennis or just was able to bring something new to the game.”
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday

Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
Simone Biles
James Corden
HollywoodLife

Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos

Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
Us Weekly

Kenan Thompson’s Ex Christina Evangeline Is ‘Supportive’ of Him Ahead of 2022 Emmys: It’s a ‘Dream Come True’

Still a fan. Kenan Thompson has the full support of his ex-wife Christina Evangeline as he prepares for his “dream” job hosting the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. “Kenan’s really excited for the Emmys. It’s a dream come true and he really feels it’s like destiny fulfilled,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly before the Saturday Night Live star, 44, makes his debut as Emmys host on Monday, September 12. “He’s always prepared for everything. He stays prepared and he’s such a hard worker.”
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Expertly Pairs Matching Striped Top and Pants for the 2022 U.S. Open

Michelle Obama revamped pinstripes in a chic new ensemble for the U.S. Open. The former First Lady was spotted in the stands for the occasion this weekend, attending the the Men’s Singles Semifinal match between Carloz Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe. While watching the match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Friday, the “Becoming” author wore a blue blouse and matching pants. Each featured the same purple-tinted hue with a sharp white pinstriped pattern. However, the set went beyond simply matching; her trousers included a wide-leg fit, while Obama’s blouse featured a collared silhouette with rounded sleeves and a deep...
Footwear News

Beyonce ‘Loses Herself In Love’ and Drips In Jewels for a New Tiffany & Co. Campaign Featuring Metallic Costuming and Sculpture-Like Platforms

Beyonce gets glam in a new campaign with Tiffany & Co. entitled “Lose Yourself In Love.” The iconic luxury jewelry brand released three short videos, along with images, to their Instagram today of the “Break My Soul” songstress showing off her modeling skills decked out in the collaborative jewelry collection. This is the second time “Queen B” has worked with the LVMH owned accessories company, appearing in a film entitled “About Love” with her husband and rapper Jay-Z last year. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco) Set to “Summer Renaissance,” an upbeat track from her...
ESPN

Aussie women's sevens claim triple crown

Australia's all-conquering women's rugby sevens team have won the World Cup in Cape Town, after defeating arch rivals New Zealand in an enthralling and nerve-racking final. The team which has dominated the sevens circuit all year completed a unique 'triple crown' of international triumphs with their 24-22 victory on Sunday (Monday morning AEST), adding the World Cup to their Commonwealth Games and world series titles.
WWD

Gabrielle Union Wears Satin Vivienne Westwood Dress for ‘The Inspection’ Premiere at TIFF

Gabrielle Union helped kick off the Toronto International Film Festival with a standout fashion look. The actress attended the opening night of the film festival for the premiere of her new film “The Inspection” on Thursday night, wearing a black satin dress with a corset-like top and a thigh-high slit from Vivienne Westwood. She paired the look with an oversize necklace also from Vivienne Westwood and other jewelry from Melinda Maria and Graziela Gems. More from WWDPhotos of Celebrities Wearing Pantone's Spring 2023 ColorsCreative Arts Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet LooksVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks Union posed on the red carpet...
Robb Report

Team USA Wins a SailGP Race Series for the First Time

Team USA yesterday won the Range Rover France Sail Grand Prix, its first SailGP event victory in the league’s three seasons. The Americans celebrated the victory as if they’d won the America’s Cup. For good reason—it was a very unusual weekend. The first day of racing in St. Tropez was marked by winds of 40 knots—so windy that the UK team set a new speed record, which the French then broke at 99.94 kmh (62.099 mph). The boats, powered by carbon-fiber wings, are designed to race at three times the wind speed. The second day was marked by light winds, so...
BBC

Laura Muir and Jake Wightman win 5th Avenue Mile in New York

Laura Muir and Jake Wightman made it a memorable Scottish double at Sunday's 5th Avenue Mile in New York. European 1500m champion Muir, 29, crossed the line in a course record time of four minutes 14.8 seconds, a long way in front of American duo Nikki Hiltz and Eleanor Fulton.
