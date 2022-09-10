Read full article on original website
Serena Williams talks life after tennis and new book 'The Adventures of Qai Qai'
Serena Williams is opening up on how she is moving forward after her final match of her historic career at the U.S. Open earlier this month.
Serena Williams Rocks LBD & Sneakers As She Celebrates Tennis Retirement With NYC Bash
Serena Williams celebrated her retirement from tennis when she attended a party in New York City wearing a tight black mini dress with sneakers. The 40-year-old attended a party for Edward Enninful’s new memoir, A VISIBLE MAN, at the Apollo Theatre in NYC on Sept. 8, when she wore a short-sleeve black ruched mini dress with gray sneakers.
Serena Williams Opens Vogue World Runway in Custom Balenciaga
Talk about an ace! Tennis legend Serena Williams opened the Vogue World runway show tonight wearing a curve-skimming custom Balenciaga tank dress with a cape in silver laminated jersey. This was no solo debut though: the Vogue cover star was accompanied by four ball girls who were wearing white tennis dresses accessorized with, of course, rackets. As Williams walked, a recording of her voice from an interview with NBC about the 2000 Wimbledon match tournament played. “I want people to remember me as the girl who changed tennis or just was able to bring something new to the game.”
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday
Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
Jennifer Hudson to reunite with Simon Cowell on first episode of 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
The first guest on Jennifer Hudson's new talk show will be a blast from the past: her former American Idol judge Simon Cowell. Hudson came in seventh place in the third season of the show, which was won by Fantasia Barrino -- but Hudson went on to become an EGOT winner.
Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos
Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
Jeannie Mai’s New Video of Her Daughter Monaco & Her Grandpa Prove They’re Officially the Cutest Tag Team Ever
Jeannie Mai is showing us how her daughter Monaco interacts with people she loves and this new video may be the cutest one yet!. On Aug 17, Mai posted a video of Monaco and her Pop Pop that is warming everyone’s hearts. The former The Real host posted the video with the caption, “My fave couple rn honestly 🥹 Pop Pop n Coco.”
Kenan Thompson’s Ex Christina Evangeline Is ‘Supportive’ of Him Ahead of 2022 Emmys: It’s a ‘Dream Come True’
Still a fan. Kenan Thompson has the full support of his ex-wife Christina Evangeline as he prepares for his “dream” job hosting the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. “Kenan’s really excited for the Emmys. It’s a dream come true and he really feels it’s like destiny fulfilled,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly before the Saturday Night Live star, 44, makes his debut as Emmys host on Monday, September 12. “He’s always prepared for everything. He stays prepared and he’s such a hard worker.”
Michelle Obama Expertly Pairs Matching Striped Top and Pants for the 2022 U.S. Open
Michelle Obama revamped pinstripes in a chic new ensemble for the U.S. Open. The former First Lady was spotted in the stands for the occasion this weekend, attending the the Men’s Singles Semifinal match between Carloz Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe. While watching the match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Friday, the “Becoming” author wore a blue blouse and matching pants. Each featured the same purple-tinted hue with a sharp white pinstriped pattern. However, the set went beyond simply matching; her trousers included a wide-leg fit, while Obama’s blouse featured a collared silhouette with rounded sleeves and a deep...
Beyonce ‘Loses Herself In Love’ and Drips In Jewels for a New Tiffany & Co. Campaign Featuring Metallic Costuming and Sculpture-Like Platforms
Beyonce gets glam in a new campaign with Tiffany & Co. entitled “Lose Yourself In Love.” The iconic luxury jewelry brand released three short videos, along with images, to their Instagram today of the “Break My Soul” songstress showing off her modeling skills decked out in the collaborative jewelry collection. This is the second time “Queen B” has worked with the LVMH owned accessories company, appearing in a film entitled “About Love” with her husband and rapper Jay-Z last year. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco) Set to “Summer Renaissance,” an upbeat track from her...
LeBron James, Savannah James & Their Family Take Us Inside Their Home With Gorgeous Vanity Fair Photo Profile
On Tuesday, September 13, Vanity Fair published a photo portfolio of LeBron James, his wife Savannah, and their three children, Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri.
2022 Emmys: Oprah Winfrey Wows With Inspiring Message About the Importance of Resilience and Dreams
You can always count on Oprah Winfrey to inspire and tug at the heartstrings. And that's exactly what the iconic media mogul did at this year's Emmy Awards. Taking the stage to present the first award of the night, Winfrey delivered a message about the importance of always getting back up when you get knocked down, regardless of the odds.
Djokovic can play in next Australian Open with visa ban set to be lifted
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic is set to return to Australia much sooner than anticipated as his ban on entering the country is expected to be rescinded.
BBC
Carlos Alcaraz: Meet the US Open champion compared to Roger Federer - and salad
He has been compared to Roger Federer by his coach. And his mix of talents, according to Rafael Nadal, are like the ingredients of a good salad. There are many ways to describe Carlos Alcaraz - but there is no doubt that the Spaniard has arrived at the top of world tennis.
ESPN
Aussie women's sevens claim triple crown
Australia's all-conquering women's rugby sevens team have won the World Cup in Cape Town, after defeating arch rivals New Zealand in an enthralling and nerve-racking final. The team which has dominated the sevens circuit all year completed a unique 'triple crown' of international triumphs with their 24-22 victory on Sunday (Monday morning AEST), adding the World Cup to their Commonwealth Games and world series titles.
Gabrielle Union Wears Satin Vivienne Westwood Dress for ‘The Inspection’ Premiere at TIFF
Gabrielle Union helped kick off the Toronto International Film Festival with a standout fashion look. The actress attended the opening night of the film festival for the premiere of her new film “The Inspection” on Thursday night, wearing a black satin dress with a corset-like top and a thigh-high slit from Vivienne Westwood. She paired the look with an oversize necklace also from Vivienne Westwood and other jewelry from Melinda Maria and Graziela Gems. More from WWDPhotos of Celebrities Wearing Pantone's Spring 2023 ColorsCreative Arts Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet LooksVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks Union posed on the red carpet...
BBC
Davis Cup Finals: Great Britain can make nation 'proud', says captain Leon Smith
Group stage venues: Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg and Valencia Dates: 13-18 September. Coverage: Live coverage of Great Britain's matches on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Great Britain have a chance to make the nation...
‘Redeem Team’ trailer highlights Team USA’s rise at 2008 Olympics
It was just a few weeks ago that the streaming giant Netflix announced that NBA superstars LeBron James and Dwyane Wade would be joining forces to executive producers and star in a documentary that will celebrate the 2008 Olympics U.S Men's Basketball team, affectionately known as the "Redeem Team." Now,...
Team USA Wins a SailGP Race Series for the First Time
Team USA yesterday won the Range Rover France Sail Grand Prix, its first SailGP event victory in the league’s three seasons. The Americans celebrated the victory as if they’d won the America’s Cup. For good reason—it was a very unusual weekend. The first day of racing in St. Tropez was marked by winds of 40 knots—so windy that the UK team set a new speed record, which the French then broke at 99.94 kmh (62.099 mph). The boats, powered by carbon-fiber wings, are designed to race at three times the wind speed. The second day was marked by light winds, so...
BBC
Laura Muir and Jake Wightman win 5th Avenue Mile in New York
Laura Muir and Jake Wightman made it a memorable Scottish double at Sunday's 5th Avenue Mile in New York. European 1500m champion Muir, 29, crossed the line in a course record time of four minutes 14.8 seconds, a long way in front of American duo Nikki Hiltz and Eleanor Fulton.
