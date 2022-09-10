Read full article on original website
LIV Golf: How each player finished at the DP World Tour's 2022 BMW PGA Championship
While the talk of the 2022 BMW PGA Championship is now about Shane Lowry’s win despite a late charge from the likes of Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, the discussion leading up to the event at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England, was focused on the presence of more than a dozen players from the LIV Golf Invitational Series.
golfmagic.com
Was Phil Mickelson right all along!? Xander Schauffele reacts...
These days it's fair to say that Phil Mickelson, the de facto face of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, appears slightly different in media appearances. In the past, he would have had absolutely no problem in ripping a governing body to shreds or offering his opinion on any given topic.
golfmagic.com
Golf fans STUNNED how one player has been overlooked at the Presidents Cup
While the majority of golf fans consider the 2022 Presidents Cup this month is already over before it has started, there is a sense of shock from many that one particular player in the World's Top 50 has been overlooked in Trevor Immelman's International side. Immelman made his six captain's...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour player secures Fortinet Championship spot with new wife as caddy
Seung Yul-Noh and Aaron Baddeley came through a 6-for-2 playoff at the Monday qualifier to play in the Fortinet Championship, the first event on the PGA Tour's 2023 schedule. Noh's qualification for the season-opening event was extra special as he had his wife on the bag for the first time. Having only been married a matter of months, his wife proved to be a lucky charm at El Macero CC as he joined Baddeley, Taylor Lowe and Alex Lee in this week's field.
golfmagic.com
Former BMW PGA champion BLASTS Sergio Garcia over Wentworth walk out
Former BMW PGA champion Byeong Hun An has blasted Sergio Garcia on Twitter following his controversial walk out from Wentworth this week. Sergio Garcia was one of a number of LIV Golf Tour rebels who chose to compete in the DP World Tour's flagship event of the season in Surrey.
golfmagic.com
Pro says Cameron Smith won't take his phone calls after LIV blunder
Cameron Percy has opened up on the fallout from dropping Cameron Smith firmly in it when the Australian revealed the World No.2 was signing for the LIV Golf Invitational Series. In an interview with Jamie Hall of Bunkered, the pro has explained that Smith nor Marc Leishman are returning his...
GolfWRX
John Daly’s latest injury sounds about as painful as it gets
In early August, John Daly told Piers Morgan that he would love an invitation to LIV Golf, so much so he “begged Greg Norman.”. Many of the reasons stated were, of course, money-orientated. For example, he was keen to point out, “I play two to three pro-ams every week on the Champions tour and we don’t play for a lot of money on the Champions tour so I almost feel like, ‘OK, I’m not getting a lot out of this. What are we doing?'”
golfmagic.com
Patrick Reed hits back at Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel's "insulting" comments
Patrick Reed has hit back at Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel following their comments about LIV Golf players competing in the DP World Tour's flagship tournament of the season at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth last week, following an interview with The Times. McIlroy claimed it would be "hard...
Tiger Woods Back On The Course: Golf World Reacts
The legendary Tiger Woods is back on the golf course this week. On Tuesday, a video of Woods on the range at Liberty National Golf Club surfaced on Twitter. Fans are gushing over Woods' swing. Even at this stage in his career, the 15-time major champion has one of the prettiest swings we'll ever see.
Yardbarker
Rory McIlroy branded “INSULTING” by Patrick Reed after comments on LIV Golf competitors
Rory McIlroy has publicly spoken out against LIV Golf, he’s now been branded “insulting” by golfing counterpart Patrick Reed. LIV golf, the Saudi-backed golfing venture, has been met with a furiously backlash by golf fans and golfers who haven’t been tempted by the gold-coated, dangled carrot.
golfmagic.com
Patrick Reed and Lee Westwood open up on BMW experience as LIV players
Former World No.1 Lee Westwood and Masters champion Patrick Reed have both opened up on their experiences of playing the DP World Tour's flagship event as LIV Golf players. Some were predicting that there might be some heated words exchanged between both sides of the divide. We've already heard of temper tantrums on the range. Sergio Garcia, memorably, was alleged to have blown off the handle after news broke he was being fined £100,000 before the BMW International Open in Germany.
Sergio Garcia faces fine for pulling out BMW PGA
September 12 - Sergio Garcia faces a fine by the DP World Tour if he doesn't provide proof of an emergency or medical issue for withdrawing from the BMW PGA Championship on Saturday before the tournament's second round.
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy narrowly misses eagle putt to force playoff at BMW PGA
Golf is a game of inches ... sometimes, millimeters. Rory McIlroy closed the BMW PGA Championship by shooting a 67, but he needed an eagle on the final hole to get to 17 under and force a playoff with good friend Shane Lowry. On Wentworth's par-5 18th, the Northern Irishman...
Yardbarker
After a brilliant win Shane Lowry backs up his comments on LIV Golf in a strong interview
What a win that was for the Irish man on Sunday evening at Wentworth Shane Lowry’s first win in three years and the scenes afterwards were epic. The Offaly man also said some strong words about LIV golf this weekend and backed them up in his post round interview. ‘One of the good guys’ and there’s no doubt that Shane Lowry is one of them, a hugely popular figure in Irish sports and massively respected.
LIV Golf's Sergio Garcia faces a DP World Tour fine after quitting the PGA Championship last week after a bad first round... and then going to a college football game in Texas two days later
Sergio Garcia faces a fine from the DP World Tour for going AWOL at the PGA Championship at Wentworth last week. The Spaniard's presence was a controversial enough factor after he signed up to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf earlier this year. He was suspended by the PGA Tour but refused...
golfmagic.com
Ian Poulter in spat with reporter: "You just play the butter wouldn't melt guy!"
Ian Poulter got into a heated debate with Sky Sports' Jamie Weir on Twitter about the LIV Golf Invitational Series. It all started when Poults posted a link to an article offering a differing viewpoint on this whole affair. That article, written by Alistair Tait, was titled "The European Dis-Union"....
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf Invitational Series Chicago: Everything you need to know
LIV Golf Chicago is the fifth $25million tournament of the controversial series' inaugural eight-event season. The field has now been confirmed and Greg Norman has also snapped up the highly-ranked David Puig, who has now turned professional. This 48-man, shotgun start tournament will take place at Rich Harvest Farms Golf...
GolfWRX
2022 Fortinet Championship and Italian Open: Betting Picks & Selections
From sombre to enthralling, the BMW PGA Championship had the lot. After the nation stooped following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Wentworth had a job of getting golf excited about the final two days of a shortened flagship event – but delivered in spades. It took a bogey-free...
Golf Digest
Shane Lowry posted a very relatable (and very hungover) response after winning the BMW PGA Championship
Shane Lowry enjoys a pint (or five). We assumed as much after the Irishman claimed the claret jug on Irish soil in 2019 and was spotted belting out Celtic classics in the pub soon after. We got a reminder this summer when, at the height of Beergate at Southern Hills, Lowry proclaimed “I’d probably still buy them” in response to the PGA Championship’s astronomical pilsner prices. But we got final, official confirmation on Monday morning when Lowry, hours removed from a big victory at the controversy-ridden, monarchy-delayed BMW PGA Championship, posted this selfie to Twitter.
LIV Defector Sergio Garcia Further Hurts Reputation With BMW PGA Championship Withdrawal
After finishing tied for ninth at -10 at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston over Labor Day weekend, Sergio Garcia arrived at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in England last week looking to compete for the top spot on the leaderboard and boost his Official World Golf Ranking up from No. 77.
