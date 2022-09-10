“The best fight company” – Pros lauds UFC for saving UFC 279 by rescheduling the main event between Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson

Daniel Cormier has praised Joe Rogan for asking Khamzat Chimaev some tough questions in his post-fight interview over the weekend. At UFC 279 on Saturday night, Khamzat Chimaev submitted Kevin Holland to maintain his unbeaten record in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. However, it wasn’t without controversy, given that Chimaev was originally supposed to take on Nate Diaz in the main event of the evening.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO