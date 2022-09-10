“He has Brady’s characteristics”: Jerry Jones makes a DISRESPECTFUL comparison between Dak Prescott and Tom Brady

Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania is Home to the Country's Largest PotholeTravel MavenArchbald, PA
Pocono Park Opens | Ahead of Next Week's Cowboy Luau Festival Featuring Brantley Gilbert and Brett YoungStroudsburg HeraldLehman Township, PA
Popular regional grocery store chain opens new supermarket location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersScranton, PA
Cowboys Fans Fight Each Other During Loss to Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys fans brawled with each other during Sunday Night loss to the Bucs.
Green Bay Packers star Jaire Alexander blasts coaching staff after blowout loss
Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander didn’t have much of a chance to stop star Minnesota Vikings wide
Look: Mike McCarthy's Reaction To Dak's Injury Is Going Viral
Mike McCarthy and the rest of Cowboys Nation had the same reaction to Dak Prescott's thumb injury on Sunday night. NBC's cameras caught the Dallas coach speaking to the training staff after the game and his face said it all:. The interaction started to viral among NFL fans on Twitter.
Jason Garrett was hung out to dry with his game pick in nightmare debut on NBC Sunday Night Football
JASON Garrett had a Sunday Night Football debut to forget last night. The former Dallas Cowboys head coach has stepped into a media career with NBC this season. Garrett was in the studio for Sunday Night Football between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
CBS Sports
Sean Payton explains Saints were going to draft Patrick Mahomes before Chiefs traded up: 'It was gonna happen'
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes had yet another magnificent season opener on Sunday, completing 30 of 39 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Chiefs are 5-0 in Week 1 games with Mahomes, and head coach Andy Reid simply chalks his Week 1 success up to his quarterback being great.
Female NY Giants Fan Railroads Guy In Stands After Tennessee Titans Fan Throws A Drink In Her Face & Runs Away
Yesterday, the New York Giants shocked the NFL world by upsetting the Tennessee Titans 21-20. It was quite shocking, considering the Giants were one of the worst teams in the league last year, but with a healthy Saquon Barkley at running back, it appears that this is a new team that’s ready to make some noise.
Look: Paige Spiranac Makes Opinion On TJ Watt Very Clear
Golf personality and social media maven Paige Spiranac is also a football fan. She doesn't hide her love of the Pittsburgh Steelers. During Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Spiranac shared her affinity for Pittsburgh's reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. "TJ Watt deserves all the...
Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022
Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid blames injuries to Trent McDuffie, Harrison Butker on Arizona Cardinals' field
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Coach Andy Reid blamed the turf in Arizona for injuries to two key Kansas City Chiefs players in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. The Chiefs lost cornerback Trent McDuffie with a hamstring injury. An ankle injury to kicker Harrison Butker forced the Chiefs to use a safety, Justin Reid, to kick two extra points and to kickoff.
Malcolm Rodriguez Hip-Tosses Jason Kelce
Malcolm Rodriguez Hip-Tosses Eagles Center Jason Kelce
Cousins, O'Connell fire up Vikings with postgame speeches
"The speed of the leader, the speed of the team," said Cousins.
DK Metcalf had a special message for Russell Wilson after MNF
There were thousands of people in Seattle who were showering Russell Wilson with hate during Monday Night Football. Star wide receiver DK Metcalf was not one of them. DK and Russ have a strong relationship and nothing will change that. After the Seahawks pulled off the upset win over Denver,...
CBS Sports
NFL Week 1: Best-dressed players before, after their first games of 2022 season
The NFL is back, which means game-day outfits are also back. Some players always make sure to bring the heat before and after the game. Each week, players use the stadium as a way to express themselves through fashion, before they go out and battle on the field. Sometimes the...
NFL・
Popculture
NFL Fans Hurl Trash at Dallas Cowboys Player During Sunday Night Football Game
NFL fans went after a Dallas Cowboys player during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. Quarterback Dak Prescott injured his thumb in the fourth quarter and could miss up to two months of action because he will need surgery. As Prescott was leaving the field early, fans were seen throwing trash at him.
Yardbarker
A Kirk Cousins Speech Shows Off The New Vikings Culture
The mission is clear for the Minnesota Vikings: maintain the momentum they’ve established in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. The Vikings started their campaign on a strong note by stunningly defeating the Green Bay Packers, 23-7. Their win also marked a great start for the tenure of...
Adrian Peterson gets just $15k for KO loss, Le’Veon Bell leads the way in Social Gloves 2 salaries
Adrian Peterson only got paid $15,000 for his KO loss to Le’Veon Bell over the weekend. Peterson, a former NFL running back who was the NFL’s MVP in 2012 and considered one of the best running backs in history was making his boxing debut against Bell who is a three-time Pro Bowler and was also making his boxing debut.
NFL・
