Salina, KS

Salina Post

Multiple north Salina locations get tagged with gang initials

Police are investigating multiple damage to property incidents after initials were spray painted at several north Salina locations overnight. Police were notified about the spray painting at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. The initials "TVL" were spray painted in red at five locations. "TVL" is an abbreviation in the gang world for...
KSNT News

Truck carrying wind turbine part overturns in NE Kansas

LEONARDVILLE (KSNT) – A truck carrying a windmill nacelle has overturned in northern Riley County on Monday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the overturn happened on U.S. Highway 24 just east of Leonardville. The incident was first reported at 12:55 p.m. by the KHP. KHP Trooper Ben Gardner told 27 News that the overturn […]
Hutch Post

Hutch Fire asks residents not to do outdoor burning

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department announced that due to the extremely dry conditions we are experiencing, the Hutchinson Fire Department is encouraging no outside burning. This includes burning in fire pits or outdoor fireplaces. The department says if you do burn, they ask that you do so...
Salina Post

Suspect sought after coworkers battered in southwest Salina

Police are looking for a known suspect in the battering of three people at a southwest Salina residence early Tuesday. Officers were sent to the 1400 block of Derby Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday for the report of people being battered, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. All persons involved in the incident work together and had gone to a local bar after work, he said. They then went to the residence of a co-worker.
Salina Post

Teen escapes, fire destroys pickup after rollover SE of Salina

A Salina teen escaped injury after a pickup he was driving rolled and caught fire Friday night southeast of the city. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Josiah Reilly, 19, of Salina, was southbound on S. Holmes Road just south of E. Water Well Road when a wash-boarded area of the roadway caused him to lose control of the 1969 Chevrolet C10 pickup he was driving. The pickup fishtailed, rolled onto its side in the west ditch, and caught fire.
WIBW

Two hospitalized with serious injuries after car hits wall along I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people from Geary County are recovering in a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after their car hit a barrier wall along I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 186.2 on westbound I-70 - just after the toll plaza - in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury accident.
Salina Post

Multiple tools stolen from SW Salina house being remodeled

A number of power tools and hand tools were among the items stolen from a house being remodeled in southwest Salina. A 50-year-old man from Texas told police that he received a message about 8 a.m. Friday from someone doing yard work on his property in the 1200 block of Fairway Avenue that the back door to the house was open, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Salina Post

Kansas man dies after van lands in ditch

RENO COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just after 2p.m. Tuesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 GMC Van driven by Michael L. Godwin, 46, McPherson, was northbound on Kansas 61 four miles north of Hutchinson. The vehicle traveled through the median, across...
KSNT News

Hit-and-run leads to arrest of ‘aggressor’ in Geary County

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A man who initially was thought to be the victim of a hit-and-run incident in Geary County has been arrested following an investigation by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Sept. 9 deputies went to the 7200 block of Rockwood Drive in Milford after being dispatched for a hit-and-run. According […]
Hutch Post

Gas prices falling nationally, but not as fast here in Hutch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Though gas in cities in Kansas as close as McPherson has fallen back below $3 a gallon, that's not yet true in Hutchinson. According to GasBuddy as of Monday morning, Murphy USA at WalMart, Yesway on East 30th, the Dillons Fuel Center just down the street from that and the Cenex on East 4th are all at $3.13 a gallon.
Salina Post

Street art and mural festival coming to downtown Salina

World renowned muralists are coming to Salina in October for the first Boom! Salina Street Art and Mural Festival. The festival is scheduled for Oct. 6-16 in downtown Salina. It is being conducted by the Salina Kanvas Project in cooperation with Salina Arts & Humanities, the Stiefel Theatre, Theatre Salina, Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, The Salina Art Center, Salina 2020, and Salina Downtown, Inc.
Salina Post

Dickinson County hikes pay for paramedics, EMS

If there’s one situation that keeps Dickinson County Administrator Brad Homman up at night it’s worrying about whether or not the county’s Emergency Medical Service (EMS) has enough staff to respond at night. “If someone calls about a pothole, we can wait on that. But I can’t...
KWCH.com

Threat made against Smoky Valley High School; juvenile in custody

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lindsborg Public Safety and Smoky Valley Public Schools said Tuesday morning that a threat was made against Smoky Valley High School on Monday and that a juvenile was taken into custody. The threat was made through social media and the Lindsborg Police Department began an immediate...
kiowacountysignal.com

Buffalo suspected in owner’s death also injures Kansas deputy

An August 7 incident involving a buffalo, an Ellsworth man and a Kansas sheriff ’s deputy did not end well and circumstances are still under investigation. Scott Schroeder, 56, of Bushton was killed in a probable buffalo attack and an unnamed Ellsworth deputy was injured. The buffalo also died.
JC Post

Colorado couple arrested after altercation in Aggieville

RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating an altercation in Manhattan made an arrest. Just after 9p.m. Saturday, police responded to the report of a battery at O'Malley's Bar, 1210 Moro Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. It was reported a 44-year-old man and...
Hutch Post

Busy Saturday for the Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It's day two of the Kansas State Fair. Day one opened up with sunny, warm conditions. The highlight of the morning will be the governor’s debate at the People’s Bank and Trust Arena starting at 10:30 a.m. Other highlights of the day will be the annual grape stomp contest at the new Lake Talbott Stage starting at 1 p.m. and the annual butter sculpture contest at the Pride of Kansas building, also at 1 p.m.
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

