Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Multiple north Salina locations get tagged with gang initials
Police are investigating multiple damage to property incidents after initials were spray painted at several north Salina locations overnight. Police were notified about the spray painting at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. The initials "TVL" were spray painted in red at five locations. "TVL" is an abbreviation in the gang world for...
Truck carrying wind turbine part overturns in NE Kansas
LEONARDVILLE (KSNT) – A truck carrying a windmill nacelle has overturned in northern Riley County on Monday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the overturn happened on U.S. Highway 24 just east of Leonardville. The incident was first reported at 12:55 p.m. by the KHP. KHP Trooper Ben Gardner told 27 News that the overturn […]
Hutch Fire asks residents not to do outdoor burning
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department announced that due to the extremely dry conditions we are experiencing, the Hutchinson Fire Department is encouraging no outside burning. This includes burning in fire pits or outdoor fireplaces. The department says if you do burn, they ask that you do so...
Suspect sought after coworkers battered in southwest Salina
Police are looking for a known suspect in the battering of three people at a southwest Salina residence early Tuesday. Officers were sent to the 1400 block of Derby Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday for the report of people being battered, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. All persons involved in the incident work together and had gone to a local bar after work, he said. They then went to the residence of a co-worker.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
McPherson man dies following Reno County crash
A McPherson man died as a result of a crash in Reno County on Tuesday.
Teen escapes, fire destroys pickup after rollover SE of Salina
A Salina teen escaped injury after a pickup he was driving rolled and caught fire Friday night southeast of the city. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Josiah Reilly, 19, of Salina, was southbound on S. Holmes Road just south of E. Water Well Road when a wash-boarded area of the roadway caused him to lose control of the 1969 Chevrolet C10 pickup he was driving. The pickup fishtailed, rolled onto its side in the west ditch, and caught fire.
City staff and City Commission discuss issue of panhandlers
After requested by Commissioner John Kollhoff, city staff and the Abilene City Commission discussed the presence of panhandlers around the intersection of Buckeye Avenue and NW 14th Street. Ron Marsh, city manager, said to start the discussion that city staff is looking for direction on how they should move forward...
WIBW
Two hospitalized with serious injuries after car hits wall along I-70
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people from Geary County are recovering in a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after their car hit a barrier wall along I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 186.2 on westbound I-70 - just after the toll plaza - in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury accident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Multiple tools stolen from SW Salina house being remodeled
A number of power tools and hand tools were among the items stolen from a house being remodeled in southwest Salina. A 50-year-old man from Texas told police that he received a message about 8 a.m. Friday from someone doing yard work on his property in the 1200 block of Fairway Avenue that the back door to the house was open, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Kansas man dies after van lands in ditch
RENO COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just after 2p.m. Tuesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 GMC Van driven by Michael L. Godwin, 46, McPherson, was northbound on Kansas 61 four miles north of Hutchinson. The vehicle traveled through the median, across...
Hit-and-run leads to arrest of ‘aggressor’ in Geary County
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A man who initially was thought to be the victim of a hit-and-run incident in Geary County has been arrested following an investigation by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Sept. 9 deputies went to the 7200 block of Rockwood Drive in Milford after being dispatched for a hit-and-run. According […]
Gas prices falling nationally, but not as fast here in Hutch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Though gas in cities in Kansas as close as McPherson has fallen back below $3 a gallon, that's not yet true in Hutchinson. According to GasBuddy as of Monday morning, Murphy USA at WalMart, Yesway on East 30th, the Dillons Fuel Center just down the street from that and the Cenex on East 4th are all at $3.13 a gallon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Street art and mural festival coming to downtown Salina
World renowned muralists are coming to Salina in October for the first Boom! Salina Street Art and Mural Festival. The festival is scheduled for Oct. 6-16 in downtown Salina. It is being conducted by the Salina Kanvas Project in cooperation with Salina Arts & Humanities, the Stiefel Theatre, Theatre Salina, Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, The Salina Art Center, Salina 2020, and Salina Downtown, Inc.
Dickinson County hikes pay for paramedics, EMS
If there’s one situation that keeps Dickinson County Administrator Brad Homman up at night it’s worrying about whether or not the county’s Emergency Medical Service (EMS) has enough staff to respond at night. “If someone calls about a pothole, we can wait on that. But I can’t...
beloitcall.com
Glen Elder Dam shows its bones $3-$5 million plus dollar project underway
GLEN ELDER – The Glen Elder State Park dam is showing its bones as the lake has been slowly drained for the $3-$5 million three year project of restoring the structure. The concrete will be replaced at the flood gates and the dam repaired. The lake is said to be ...
KWCH.com
Threat made against Smoky Valley High School; juvenile in custody
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lindsborg Public Safety and Smoky Valley Public Schools said Tuesday morning that a threat was made against Smoky Valley High School on Monday and that a juvenile was taken into custody. The threat was made through social media and the Lindsborg Police Department began an immediate...
kiowacountysignal.com
Buffalo suspected in owner’s death also injures Kansas deputy
An August 7 incident involving a buffalo, an Ellsworth man and a Kansas sheriff ’s deputy did not end well and circumstances are still under investigation. Scott Schroeder, 56, of Bushton was killed in a probable buffalo attack and an unnamed Ellsworth deputy was injured. The buffalo also died.
Some in Kansas see gas prices drop below $3 a gallon
RENO COUNTY— Gas prices in portions of Kansas have fallen below $3 a gallon. However, that's not yet true everywhere. Casey's on Main in McPherson is at $2.89 and Love's Travel Stop next to Interstate 35 in McPherson is at $2.90 a gallon. The national average price for a...
Colorado couple arrested after altercation in Aggieville
RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating an altercation in Manhattan made an arrest. Just after 9p.m. Saturday, police responded to the report of a battery at O'Malley's Bar, 1210 Moro Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. It was reported a 44-year-old man and...
Busy Saturday for the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It's day two of the Kansas State Fair. Day one opened up with sunny, warm conditions. The highlight of the morning will be the governor’s debate at the People’s Bank and Trust Arena starting at 10:30 a.m. Other highlights of the day will be the annual grape stomp contest at the new Lake Talbott Stage starting at 1 p.m. and the annual butter sculpture contest at the Pride of Kansas building, also at 1 p.m.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0