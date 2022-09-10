Read full article on original website
Cinema Blend
Star Wars Is Apparently Going To Make Us Wait Even Longer For Rogue Squadron And Other Movies
Star Wars fans certainly haven’t been lacking for on-screen content in recent years thanks to what’s viewable with a Disney+ subscription. From The Mandalorian to Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Star Wars franchise has been thriving in the live-action TV realm, and animation fans have also continued to be covered with offerings like The Bad Batch and Visions. Conversely, we’re now coming up on three full years since the last Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker, opened in theaters, and apparently the wait for Rogue Squadron and other movies set in a galaxy far, far away will be even longer.
ComicBook
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Brings Back Fan-Favorite Character From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The first official trailer for the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian was released at D23 Expo on Saturday and gave fans their first look at the eagerly anticipated new season which is set to arrive on Disney+ in February 2023, including the reunion of Din Djarin and Grogu as well as what's next for Din. The trailer also reveals glimpses of new faces in the upcoming season as well as a familiar, fan-favorite one from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Babu Frik.
The Mandalorian season 3 trailer is here – and Baby Yoda's in trouble
Disney has unveiled the first trailer for The Mandalorian season 3. The trailer, which is very similar to the one that debuted at Star Wars Celebration, sees the return of Baby Yoda, Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin, and Carol Weathers' Greef Karga. The trailer begins Mando in the wake of season...
ComicBook
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Reveals First Look at Jude Law as Filming Wraps
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has revealed the first look at Jude Law hard at work on the new Star Wars Disney+ series, as filming wrap up. In the photo we see Law's character looking both suave and rougish in his rugged ascot and leather jacket, standing ahead of a group of young characters we already know will be stowing away on his ship.
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 First Teaser Trailer Revealed: Everything We Know So Far
The adventures of Mando and Grogu, a.k.a Baby Yoda, will continue in season 3 of The Mandalorian. The stakes have never been higher when season 3 begins. Mando will be dealing with the consequences of removing his helmet. “You are a Mandalorian no more,” Mando is told in the teaser trailer. No matter what life throws at them, at least Mando and Baby Yoda are facing it together.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Action Figures Revealed by Todd McFarlane
Ahead of this weekend's D23 Expo, comic book legend Todd McFarlane has shared a short video from the McFarlane Toys booth. Among the merch on display will be some action figures from Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron's sequel to the box office mega-hit that shook things up in 2009. McFarlane, who does Disney's Mirrorverse line and also DC's collectables line, shared the video on social media, lingering a bit on the never-before-seen Avatar figures. The D23 Expo will be the first time Disney has mounted a big promotional push for the franchise, which they took possession of when they bought up 20th Century Fox.
Jean Smart, 71, is the picture of timeless glamour in a white off-the-shoulder gown and dazzling diamonds at the 2022 Emmy Awards
Jean Smart gave nod to Old Hollywood glamour as she stepped onto the red carpet ahead of the 2022 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday evening. The legendary actress, 71, wowed in a striking white Laura Basci gown that that clung to her hourglass frame and pooled at her feet.
digitalspy.com
The Bad Batch season 2 confirms Disney+ release date
Star Wars animation The Bad Batch premieres its second season on January 4. Fresh out of the D23 Expo in California, this tantalising update was shared to the world via Twitter, while it's also been confirmed that the first two episodes will drop next year. In attendance at the exhibition,...
ComicBook
Star Wars: Ahsoka Reveals First Look at Sabine Wren at D23 Expo
The newest look at Star Wars: Ahsoka was released at today's D23 Expo. During Lucasfilm's portion of the panel on Saturday, a behind-the-scenes look at Natasha Liu Bordizzo as the live-action version of Sabine Wren was revealed to the audience. Sabine originated in Star Wars: Rebels, and the photo of Bordizzo in character shows her glancing at a mural of her and her Rebels crewmates in the show's art style.
thedigitalfix.com
Is Matt Smith in Star Wars?
Matt Smith made his name on the sci-fi series Doctor Who, where he played the lovable if slightly befuddled Eleventh Doctor. Since then, he’s had a smattering of film appearances – including one in the superhero movie Morbius (yuck) – but despite his immense talents as an actor, he’s never really found a project worthy of him.
The Verge
It’s cuffing season in new trailer for Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic Netflix television event
Though the title and visual language of Netflix’s Entergalactic from Kenya Barris kind of makes it sound and look like a certain spider-themed sci-fi epic, the animated television event is actually a story of romance inspired by co-creator Kid Cudi’s upcoming studio album by the same name. Entergalactic...
Collider
'Tales of the Jedi' Trailer Breakdown: Flashback to Ahsoka and Dooku's Early Days
Disney’s D23 presentation rewarded Star Wars fans with a plethora of exciting announcements, news, and teasers about upcoming projects in the galaxy far, far away. While there was no news about any future feature films intended for theatrical release, we did get glimpses of upcoming Disney+ shows, including The Mandalorian Season 3, Andor, Ahsoka, The Bad Batch, and Skeleton Crew. One of the more interesting projects set to debut in the near future is the upcoming animated anthology series Tales of the Jedi, which hails from Dave Filoni.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Confirmed by Marvel With New Trailer and Poster
After months of work, rumors, leaks, and news on the project, Marvel Studios has finally confirmed the existence of the Werewolf by Night special for Disney+. Composer Michael Giacchino will make his directorial debut with the special which is said to include none only the titular lycanthrope but other horror-centric Marvel characters like Elsa Bloodstone and Man-Thing. Gael García Bernal (Old, Coco) will star in the upcoming special, playing the lead werewolf, playing a version of the character that uses music to control his transformations. Joining him in the Marvel Studios production will be Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone as well.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4: 5 Things You May Have Missed, From Secret Passages to the Return of Ser Harwin
HBO‘s House of the Dragon Episode 4 opens a year after Episode 3, well into Princess Rhaenyra’s (Milly Alcock) exhaustive tour of the Seven Kingdoms in search of a husband. Spoilers, but it’s not going well. Rhaenyra isn’t as interested in the old lords and callow youths of the realm as she is in her uncle, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) or loyal Kingsguard, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel). And by the end of the episode, intimate encounters with both threaten to wreck her chances at future happiness. This week of House of the Dragon is all about untangling some of the...
‘For All Mankind’ Season 4 Casts Toby Kebbell (EXCLUSIVE)
Toby Kebbell has joined Season 4 of “For All Mankind” at Apple, Variety has learned exclusively. The alternative history series was renewed for its fourth season in July. Production on the new season is currently underway. The series takes place in a world in which the USSR beat the US to the moon, leading to the continuation of the space race. In Season 3, Mars becomes the new frontier for not only NASA and the Soviets, but also private business interests. Kebbell joins the series as Miles, described as “a former offshore oil platform worker who pursues a new job...
A grandma shows her granddaughter 'shorthand' and it blows the internet away
'I’m literally losing my mind trying to understand this.'
Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Is Even More Fun Than ‘Knives Out’
Mysteries are predicated on surprises, so it’s no shock to discover that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery boasts deceptions, twists, and head-spinning revelations galore. What qualifies as unexpected, however, is the fact that Rian Johnson’s follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out is a wholly superior whodunit contraption, at once more complex, cunning, and laugh-out-loud amusing. Those with a love of intricate brainteasers and bold, charismatic performances are in for a grand time when the film—currently premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival—arrives as a veritable Christmas present December 23 on Netflix.Though it’s a standalone sequel that requires no familiarity with...
Netflix Won’t Delay Release of ‘Sins of Our Mother’ After Lori Vallow’s Surviving Son, Colby Ryan, Was Arrested
Netflix won't delay 'Sins of Our Mother' despite the arrest of main cast member, Colby Ryan, who speaks heavily about his mother, Lori Vallow.
