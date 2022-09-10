ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Pink Army Rallies for Month of Pink On Parade Events

It’s that time of year again and the host team for the Pink On Parade at AdventHealth Palm Coast Foundation is working closely with women across the community to rally support for the importance of breast cancer screenings and diagnostic services. You might not believe it but the hospital...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

New attorney replaces Doran for Volusia County School Board

The Volusia County School Board has a new attorney. Aaron Wolfe, an attorney with the Doran Sims Wolfe and Yoon firm, will be advising the School Board from this point forward, as announced during the board's workshop on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Wolfe is a partner of the same firm as Ted Doran, the previous attorney for the board, whom board members gave a low evaluation score at their last meeting.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler OARS Music Festival Keeping Spotlight on Saving Lives

Flagler Open Arms Recovery Services (Flagler OARS) is pleased to announce the organization will host its 2nd Annual Music Festival for recovery this weekend. The festival will be held at Veterans Park, 101 N Ocean Shore Blvd., Flagler Beach from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17th. “September...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Armed robbery at Circle K in Volusia County

DEBARY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a man after an armed robbery at the Circle K in DeBary. The robbery took place Saturday morning when the man entered the store with his face and head covered, flashed the gun at the clerk, and demanded money. Before he...
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man convicted of molesting child lands back behind bars

A Leesburg man convicted of molesting a child has landed back behind bars. James M. Hardin, 50, was taken into custody in Tavares as he had failed to register his new residence and update his Florida identification as sex offenders are required to do within 48 hours of moving. He had been registered as living in an RV on a lot in Leesburg. Law enforcement received a tip that Hardin had moved and was living in Orange County. Officers verified that the Missouri native was in fact living in Orange County and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake detective leads effort to recover $280,232 for Villager

A Lady Lake police detective led an effort to recover $280,232 for a Villager who was the victim of an internet scam. A woman in her sixties contacted the Lady Lake Police Department to report the theft. She had contacted a number of other agencies and was directed by the Florida Attorney General’s Office to make a report to her local law enforcement agency. Detective Matthew Duryea was assigned the case.
LADY LAKE, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Letter: FDOT's proposed redesigns of Granada Boulevard and A1A

On Aug. 9, the Florida Department of Transportation presented a $1.36 million design for “improvements” to Granada Boulevard. FDOT's goal for the $5.38 million reconstruction: Slow down traffic with additional medians, lanes narrowed to ten feet, and four raised pedestrian crosswalks. Slower speeds were the goal when a...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Enraged man breaks $750 worth of cosmetics at local store

10:30 a.m. — 200 block of East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Criminal mischief. A retail pharmacy store manager called 911 after a 23-year-old Ormond Beach man walked into the store and knocked cosmetic items off the shelves, which fell and broke on the floor. According to the manager, the...
ORMOND BEACH, FL

