palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast Fire Department seeks to affirm cooperation with Flagler County and Flagler Beach
The Palm Coast Fire Department is seeking a formal agreement of automatic mutual aid with both the Flagler County and the city of Flagler Beach fire departments. In order to be in compliance with Florida law, the City Council must shift its planned date for swearing in November election winners, City Clerk Virginia Smith said.
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Seeks to Permanently Protect Canopy Along Parkway and Buy Old Indian Mound Among Huge Asks
Local governments’ legislative priorities–the wish lists they submit every year to state lawmakers in hopes of drawing down as much money as possible to pay for them–are often not the sort of things residents get excited about: sewer plants, drainage systems, road and bridge building. This year’s...
Bag of deadly fentanyl discovered at Atlantic High School
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Police in Volusia County are investigating after a small bag containing the deadly drug fentanyl was found on a school campus. Deputies said a student alerted a teacher after finding a bag with powder at Atlantic High School in Port Orange. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Pink Army Rallies for Month of Pink On Parade Events
It’s that time of year again and the host team for the Pink On Parade at AdventHealth Palm Coast Foundation is working closely with women across the community to rally support for the importance of breast cancer screenings and diagnostic services. You might not believe it but the hospital...
click orlando
2 men arrested in connection with Flagler County catalytic converter thefts, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested Monday night after they were identified driving a vehicle linked to thefts of at least two catalytic converters in Flagler County, deputies said. Detectives said they identified a suspect vehicle—an older, white Ford Crown Victoria—after catalytic converters were reported stolen over...
ormondbeachobserver.com
New attorney replaces Doran for Volusia County School Board
The Volusia County School Board has a new attorney. Aaron Wolfe, an attorney with the Doran Sims Wolfe and Yoon firm, will be advising the School Board from this point forward, as announced during the board's workshop on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Wolfe is a partner of the same firm as Ted Doran, the previous attorney for the board, whom board members gave a low evaluation score at their last meeting.
askflagler.com
Craig Ripple Sentenced to 14 Months for Mixing Laxatives in Teen’s Medication
PALM COAST – Craig A. Ripple of Palm Coast has been sentenced to 14 months in prison on felony charges of child abuse and child neglect. His prison sentence will be immediately followed by a 36-month probation period. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office was contacted in August 2019 by...
WESH
Sheriff: Volusia student brought replica Glock BB gun to school, tried to fight deputies
DELTONA, Fla. — Officials with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office say a student brought a BB gun to school last week. According to a tweet, deputies responded Friday to a report of a possible weapon displayed during an altercation at Pine Ridge High School. "Deputies recovered a replica Glock...
WESH
School shooting scares in Central Florida raise concern over mental health impact
Central Florida, FL, USA — Just one month into the school year and it seems a different campus is dealing with a scare every day. Mainland High School students in Daytona Beach had to shelter in place on Friday after an emergency alarm was sounded. The police chief says a shooting threat was made, but they did not find anything.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler OARS Music Festival Keeping Spotlight on Saving Lives
Flagler Open Arms Recovery Services (Flagler OARS) is pleased to announce the organization will host its 2nd Annual Music Festival for recovery this weekend. The festival will be held at Veterans Park, 101 N Ocean Shore Blvd., Flagler Beach from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17th. “September...
cbs12.com
Armed robbery at Circle K in Volusia County
DEBARY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a man after an armed robbery at the Circle K in DeBary. The robbery took place Saturday morning when the man entered the store with his face and head covered, flashed the gun at the clerk, and demanded money. Before he...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man convicted of molesting child lands back behind bars
A Leesburg man convicted of molesting a child has landed back behind bars. James M. Hardin, 50, was taken into custody in Tavares as he had failed to register his new residence and update his Florida identification as sex offenders are required to do within 48 hours of moving. He had been registered as living in an RV on a lot in Leesburg. Law enforcement received a tip that Hardin had moved and was living in Orange County. Officers verified that the Missouri native was in fact living in Orange County and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Social media threat prompts enhanced security Monday at high school in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials at Lyman High School in Seminole County said they are addressing a “non-credible” threat made on social media. School leaders said they were notified Sunday night of a threat to Lyman High School. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. School...
2 arrested along Blanding Boulevard for drug possession, deputies say
Two arrested for possession of cocaine, fentanyl and xanax along Blanding BoulevardGetty Images. A Middleburg man and Jacksonville woman were arrested Saturday for possession of cocaine, paraphernalia and fentanyl.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake detective leads effort to recover $280,232 for Villager
A Lady Lake police detective led an effort to recover $280,232 for a Villager who was the victim of an internet scam. A woman in her sixties contacted the Lady Lake Police Department to report the theft. She had contacted a number of other agencies and was directed by the Florida Attorney General’s Office to make a report to her local law enforcement agency. Detective Matthew Duryea was assigned the case.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Letter: FDOT's proposed redesigns of Granada Boulevard and A1A
On Aug. 9, the Florida Department of Transportation presented a $1.36 million design for “improvements” to Granada Boulevard. FDOT's goal for the $5.38 million reconstruction: Slow down traffic with additional medians, lanes narrowed to ten feet, and four raised pedestrian crosswalks. Slower speeds were the goal when a...
Teen accused of breaking into home, shooting at deputies also facing arson charges
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A teenager accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies was is also facing charges over a different case. Investigators said last summer Nicole Jackson, then 14 years old, and a young boy broke into a home. Body camera video shows when Jackson started shooting at law enforcement.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Enraged man breaks $750 worth of cosmetics at local store
10:30 a.m. — 200 block of East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Criminal mischief. A retail pharmacy store manager called 911 after a 23-year-old Ormond Beach man walked into the store and knocked cosmetic items off the shelves, which fell and broke on the floor. According to the manager, the...
Longwood boy, 14, charged with felony for social media threat to Lyman High School
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy has been charged with a felony after deputies say he made a threat online that prompted extra security at a local High School. Students at Lyman High School in Longwood were greeted by additional police on campus Monday after officials say someone made a social media threat against the school.
spacecoastdaily.com
National Weather Service Issues Special Marine Warning For Portions of Brevard County Until 7:45 p.m. ET
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Weather Service has issued a Special Marine Warning including the Volusia-Brevard County Line to Sebastian Inlet 0-20 nautical miles and Sebastian Inlet to Jupiter Inlet 0-20 nautical miles until 7:45 PM EDT. The storm could produce steep waves for the impacted area. Wind gusts...
