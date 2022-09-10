ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

kjas.com

Woodville daycare under investigation has temporarily closed

A daycare in Woodville, which is under investigation by the state following allegation of abuse of children, has voluntarily and temporarily closed. According to Woodville Police Chief Mike McCulley, Texas Child Care Licensing has asked the owner of Early Birds Learning Center to voluntarily close while the investigation is underway, and the owner has done so.
WOODVILLE, TX
Silsbee, TX
Orange County, TX
Silsbee, TX
Orange County, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
kjas.com

Armed man arrested during disturbance at Jasper County Courthouse

The Jasper Police Department and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says an armed man was arrested during a Tuesday morning disturbance at the Jasper County Courthouse. According to Jasper Police Lieutenant Garrett Foster, witnesses saw the man take a handgun out of his vehicle, load it, cock it, and then place it in his pocket. Meanwhile, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says the man then got into a verbal altercation with a woman, which was broken up by both Jasper Police and Jasper County Deputies.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Sep 12th, 2022

Calls To Services (September 5 to September 11, 2022):  The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered fifty-seven (57) calls to service. Jail Population:   We currently have sixteen (16) inmates in the following Jails, ten (10) housed in Newton, six (6) housed in Jasper.    
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease

Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found at a deer lease in the eastern area of the parish. Sheriff Mark Herford said the body has not been identified. More information will be released as it becomes available.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
#Beaumont Fire Department
Click2Houston.com

Family of 3-year-old who was found dead in Liberty County has history with Child Protective Services, DFPS says

LIBERTY COUNTY – Child Protective Services confirmed Monday it is investigating the death of a three-year-old boy from Liberty County after law enforcement ruled the circumstances surrounding his death as “suspicious.”. “CPS does have a history with the family, but specific details of case investigations are confidential under...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

16-year-old, four others arrested after robbery at Texas Walmart left teenager injured

SEGUIN, Texas — Five suspects, including a 16-year-old and four Southeast Texas teenagers, are in custody after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a teenager injured. Kendrick Hardwell Jr, 17, of Port Arthur; Jy'Quez Turner, 17, of Port Arthur; Chase Shearin, 18, of Port Neches; and Caden Shearin, 19, of Port Neches are in custody and charged with aggravated robbery.
SEGUIN, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on FM 2829 in Newton County

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Saturday evening crash in Newton County claimed the life of a motorcyclist. According to Sergeant Shana Clark, it occurred at about 6:30 on Farm-to-Market Road 2829, near County Road 4105, in the Old Salem Community. According to Sergeant Clark, 45-year-old Keith Powers,...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX

