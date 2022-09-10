Read full article on original website
Related
Investigation underway after 3-year-old boy 'suspiciously' dies in Liberty County, sheriff says
Investigators said the boyfriend of the child's mother called and reported the child was in distress and described his condition as "gagging."
kjas.com
Woodville daycare under investigation has temporarily closed
A daycare in Woodville, which is under investigation by the state following allegation of abuse of children, has voluntarily and temporarily closed. According to Woodville Police Chief Mike McCulley, Texas Child Care Licensing has asked the owner of Early Birds Learning Center to voluntarily close while the investigation is underway, and the owner has done so.
Man who had not been heard from for six days found safe on Monday, Jasper County Sheriff's Office says
Aubrey Hartford's family had not heard from him since September 6, 2022, according to a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office release. He was said to have left his family residence on County Road 802 in Buna with no belongings.
fox4beaumont.com
Name released of 83-year-old man electrocuted when touching downed line at Calder Woods
BEAUMONT — A justice of the peace has released the name of an 83-year-old man who was electrocuted when he touched a downed power line at Calder Woods Senior Living Community. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. tells KFDM/Fox 4 that LeRay Joseph Lafleur, 83, of VIdor, died...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjas.com
Armed man arrested during disturbance at Jasper County Courthouse
The Jasper Police Department and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says an armed man was arrested during a Tuesday morning disturbance at the Jasper County Courthouse. According to Jasper Police Lieutenant Garrett Foster, witnesses saw the man take a handgun out of his vehicle, load it, cock it, and then place it in his pocket. Meanwhile, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says the man then got into a verbal altercation with a woman, which was broken up by both Jasper Police and Jasper County Deputies.
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Sep 12th, 2022
Calls To Services (September 5 to September 11, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered fifty-seven (57) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have sixteen (16) inmates in the following Jails, ten (10) housed in Newton, six (6) housed in Jasper.
KPLC TV
Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found at a deer lease in the eastern area of the parish. Sheriff Mark Herford said the body has not been identified. More information will be released as it becomes available.
fox4beaumont.com
Residents of Avery Trace react to murder investigation and arrest of 15-year-old suspect
PORT ARTHUR — A 15-year-old remains in juvenile detention and charged with murder in a shooting death at a Port Arthur apartment complex. Management at Avery Trace and community leaders are working to address the crimes, while a mother and daughter who live at the complex say they're tired of the violence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Liberty County Sheriff's Office investigating 'suspicious death' of 3-year-old boy near Cleveland
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office are investigating after deeming the death of a 3-year-old boy as suspicious. The boy died early Saturday morning. The boyfriend of the child's mother called the Liberty County Sheriff's Office around 5:30 a.m., stating the child was in distress.
Click2Houston.com
Family of 3-year-old who was found dead in Liberty County has history with Child Protective Services, DFPS says
LIBERTY COUNTY – Child Protective Services confirmed Monday it is investigating the death of a three-year-old boy from Liberty County after law enforcement ruled the circumstances surrounding his death as “suspicious.”. “CPS does have a history with the family, but specific details of case investigations are confidential under...
Calcasieu deputy fired and arrested after alleged domestic abuse charges
Ed Choi, 39, of Lake Charles, was arrested by the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office and charged with domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment.
'He just destroyed his life' : Port Arthur pastor says he was mentoring 15-year-old murder suspect prior to arrest
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur leaders, who are working to fight against crime in the community, were disappointed following the arrest of a teen after a deadly shooting. The shooting took place Saturday at the Avery Trace Apartments and claimed the life of 26-year-old Quarderious Jordan. A 15-year-old is the accused killer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
League City man threatened judges and called in multiple bomb threats, officials say
The 30-year-old suspect made phone calls saying that there was a bomb inside the Chambers County courthouse, officials say. It was evacuated immediately.
Groves Police release video of suspect accused of stealing items from the backyard of a home
GROVES, Texas — Groves Police are looking for a person accused of stealing items from the backyard of a home. It happened on August 31, 2022. A suspect trespassed into a fenced backyard near the 6700 block of 25th Street around 8:30 a.m., according to a Groves Police Department release.
16-year-old, four others arrested after robbery at Texas Walmart left teenager injured
SEGUIN, Texas — Five suspects, including a 16-year-old and four Southeast Texas teenagers, are in custody after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a teenager injured. Kendrick Hardwell Jr, 17, of Port Arthur; Jy'Quez Turner, 17, of Port Arthur; Chase Shearin, 18, of Port Neches; and Caden Shearin, 19, of Port Neches are in custody and charged with aggravated robbery.
fox4beaumont.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on FM 2829 in Newton County
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Saturday evening crash in Newton County claimed the life of a motorcyclist. According to Sergeant Shana Clark, it occurred at about 6:30 on Farm-to-Market Road 2829, near County Road 4105, in the Old Salem Community. According to Sergeant Clark, 45-year-old Keith Powers,...
fox4beaumont.com
Sheriff says it's time the wheels of justice catch up with a suspect who is on the run
JEFFERSON COUNTY — She's been fleeing the law for almost a year, and authorities have no idea where she is. However, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens says it's time the robbery suspect faces the criminal justice system. Your help is needed to get her into custody. Here's Angel San...
Off-duty Liberty Co. deputy shoots and kills man accused of charging at him with tire iron
Police said the man came within arms distance of the deputy at a Gulfgate Mexican restaurant before he opened fire. The man then ran outside and died in the parking lot.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On September 5, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022.
Beaumont runners issuing urgent warning after incident at Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont community are urging others to stay vigilant and be careful after an incident at a popular spot for runners in Beaumont’s West End. It happened on Sunday, September 12, 2022. Beaumont Police responded to the Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail...
Comments / 0