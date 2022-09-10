ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Puerto Rico star Ricky Martin faces sexual assault complaint

By DÁNICA COTO
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s9kHa_0hqDnNRZ00

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A sexual assault complaint has been filed against Puerto Rico pop star Ricky Martin, who recently sued his nephew over what he said were false allegations of sexual abuse.

The complaint was filed Friday at a police precinct in the capital of San Juan, police spokesman Edward Ramírez told The Associated Press on Saturday. Information including who filed the complaint and details of the allegations are not public, given the nature of the complaint.

A person who was not authorized to speak about the case confirmed that Martin’s nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin, filed the complaint. The person said the complaint does not automatically trigger an arrest because the alleged incident is not recent, adding that police will investigate and determine whether charges are warranted.

Sánchez previously requested a restraining order against Martin in July, but a judge later archived the case after Sánchez admitted under oath that he had never been sexually assaulted by the singer.

Flavia Fernández, a spokeswoman for Martin, told the AP that his legal team is evaluating the situation and not issuing public comment for now.

On Thursday, the artist’s attorneys filed a lawsuit against his nephew, whom they described as “troubled.” They accused him of extortion, malicious persecution, abuse of law and damages.

They said Sánchez’s allegations cost Martin at least $10 million worth of canceled contracts and projects, plus another $20 million in damages to his reputation.

The lawsuit states that Sánchez would send up to 10 messages a day to Martin, the majority “meaningless diatribes without any particular purpose.” It also accuses him of publishing Martin’s private number, forcing him to change it.

In addition, the lawsuit said Sánchez falsely claimed he had a romantic relationship with Martin for seven months and that the singer didn’t want it to end and would call Sánchez with frequency.

“Nothing further from the truth,” the lawsuit stated.

Attorneys also noted that a judge previously issued Sánchez two restraining orders in an unrelated stalking case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Lin-Manuel Miranda, others seek Puerto Rico silver lining

NEW YORK — (AP) — Five years after Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico and exposed the funding problems the Caribbean island has long faced, philanthropists warn that many of those issues remain unaddressed, just like the repairs still needed for the American territory’s physical infrastructure. The...
CELEBRITIES
Action News Jax

Congressman denied boarding on flight due to wheelchair

BOSTON — A congressman heading to Italy to visit military bases missed his flight overseas when the airline staff wouldn’t let him past the check-in counter. Rep. Jim Langevin, a Democrat representing Rhode Island, is a quadriplegic and uses a wheelchair. In a tweet sharing the story about what happened, Langevin said the issue was that the airline did not want to allow his wheelchair on the plane.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Action News Jax

Exxon Valdez Capt. Joseph Hazelwood dies at 75

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — Joseph Hazelwood, the captain of the Exxon Valdez oil tanker that ran aground more than three decades ago in Alaska, causing one of the worst oil spills in U.S. history, has died, the New York Times reported. He was 75. He died in...
ALASKA STATE
Action News Jax

EXPLAINER: Indiana's abortion ban becomes law Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — An abortion ban is set to take effect in Indiana, which was the first state to pass one after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. When the law starts being enforced on Thursday, Indiana will join more than a dozen states with abortion bans, though most were approved before that Supreme Court ruling and took effect once the court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Martin
Action News Jax

Conservative Bolduc wins New Hampshire's GOP Senate primary

CONCORD, N.H. — (AP) — Retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc won New Hampshire's Senate Republican primary on Wednesday and will face potentially vulnerable Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan in November – setting up another test of whether a fierce conservative can appeal to more moderate general election voters.
POLITICS
Action News Jax

FBI: 17-year-old Ohio girl who went missing in Georgia found

ATLANTA — FBI officials said that a 17-year-old girl, who traveled from Ohio to Atlanta, was found safe after she went missing for several days, according to WSB-TV. Emma Linek was last seen leaving Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday morning and was able to reunite with her father on Sunday afternoon, the FBI said.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Sex Abuse#Police Precinct#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#The Associated Press
Action News Jax

St. Johns Youth Academy employee arrested for credit card fraud, sheriff’s office says

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — A man working with troubled youth has found himself in trouble. 66-year-old Joseph Oliver Warren, a vocational specialist for the Saint Johns Youth Academy, which is part of the state’s juvenile justice department, was arrested last week after a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office report says he admitted to using someone’s card at an ATM.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Puerto Rico
Action News Jax

St. Johns County School Board to hold special meeting on final budget and increased millage rates

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County School Board plans to hold a special meeting on the district’s final budget and millage rate increase. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the school board will hold the special meeting at 5:30 p.m. immediately following its regular meeting at 4 p.m. The meetings will be held in person in the auditorium at 40 Orange Street and on the virtual platform Webex. The platform supports Android, Mac and Windows devices.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Cold front to bring drier days, below average temps

Jacksonville, Fl — A cold front that is pushing into Northeast Florida will trigger an isolated shower at times. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the shower and storm threat pushes south of the Jacksonville metro area through the afternoon. Temps will be below average, in the low to mid-80s.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
112K+
Followers
123K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy