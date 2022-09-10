Read full article on original website
nittanysportsnow.com
Curtis Jacobs Embracing Challenge of Auburn’s Respected Run Game
For many reasons, Saturday’s game against Auburn will be unique to Penn State. Most notably, it’ll be the first time Penn State has played in Jordan-Hare Stadium, and it’s the first time they will be on CBS since 2000. But from a matchup standpoint, it’ll be unique...
nittanysportsnow.com
ESPN’s Chris Fowler Says Penn State has top Home Field Advantage in Big Ten
Chris Fowler is a big fan of Penn State’s famous White Out. In fact, he sees it as the best environment not only in the Big Ten, but the entire country. Fowler recently gave his input on who has the best home-field advantage in the Big Ten and didn’t hesitate to pick Penn State.
nittanysportsnow.com
Tuesdays With James: Franklin on Auburn, Olu Fashanu, More
Penn State is 2-0 this season, and coach James Franklin’s most famous saying at Penn State is “1-0 this week.”. The team is looking to finish a week undefeated for the third time in 2022. Penn State caps off its week on the road at Auburn Saturday. Franklin...
What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Penn State?
What is the line for Auburn's matchup with Penn State?
nittanysportsnow.com
2024 4-Stars Heywood, Nichols Favored to Land at Penn State
Two four-star players in the Class of 2024– Kevin Heywood and Dominic Nichols— have received a Rivals Future Cast and a 247Sports Crystal ball prediction, respectively, to Penn State. Heywood, a 6-foot-7, 280-pound offensive tackle out of Warminster, Pennsylvania, and Nichols, a four-star edge-rusher out of Ijamsville, Maryland,...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State RB Nick Singleton Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Unsurprisingly, Penn State RB Nick Singleton earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors for his performance in Saturday’s win over Ohio. In his second college game and first at Beaver Stadium, Singleton rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. His highlights included touchdown runs of 70 and 44 yards, as well as a 48 yard run on the first play of the second half.
saturdaytradition.com
Chris Fowler gives his pick for best home-field advantage in the B1G
Home-field advantage might be considered underrated to some, but to others, it could be the difference between a win and a loss. ESPN commentator Chris Fowler recently gave his thoughts on which team has the best home-field advantage in the B1G. While programs like Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State have stadiums such as “The Big House” or “The Horseshoe,” few atmospheres compare to Beaver Stadium in Penn State’s annual White Out game.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Early 3-point Favorite Over Auburn
After a 46-10 demolition over Ohio, Penn State is favored to stay undefeated on the road against Auburn in Week 3. Vegas Insider has Penn State -3 for its first game in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It will also be the first game Penn State has played on CBS since 2000. Like...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State’s Latest Commit, Zion Tracy, Talks With NSN
People who follow Penn State recruiting had been expecting Zion Tracy to commit since mid-August. Tracy, a three-star Class of 2023 ATH from St. Thomas More High School in Oakdale, Connecticut, went to Penn State at the end of July for the annual Lasch Bash, got an offer the next week and picked up an official offer the first weekend of September.
nittanysportsnow.com
Nittany Sports Now Daily Notebook- September 13
Update (11:31 AM)- **Jackson Pons (2024) visited Penn State for this past Saturday’s game against Ohio. Pons is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound ATH from Norwin High School near Pittsburgh. Update (10:51 AM)- Update (9:07 AM)- **Penn State football has extended an offer to 2025 defensive end Zion Grady from Henderson...
saturdaytradition.com
Drew Allar, Penn State QB, speaks on his performance against Ohio
Penn State improved to 2-0 on Saturday as they had a masterful performance defeating Ohio 46-10. The rout was on, and many players got to play for the Nittany Lions. Backup quarterback and freshman Drew Allar had a nice day for the Lions. Allar was 6-for-8 passing for 88 yards...
nittanysportsnow.com
Nittany Commonwealth Rebrands to We Are NIL
A name, image and likeness collective formerly known as the Nittany Commonwealth has rebranded and now is called We Are NIL. The main focus of this collective is disability insurance, and the collective’s founder, Michael Krentzman, told Front Office Sports that is where much of the $6-10 million We Are NIL hopes to raise will go.
Where Penn State Ranks in the College Football Polls
The Lions make their debut in the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll before a road trip to Auburn.
nittanysportsnow.com
ICA Presents Beaver Stadium Alcohol Proposal
Alcohol might be coming to Beaver Stadium. And it might be coming soon. In a decision that many Penn State fans have wanted for a long time, Nittany Nation will be able to consume alcohol at Beaver Stadium for Penn State’s Sept. 24 game against Central Michigan. Word got...
Why did Penn State create a new VP position during a hiring freeze?
Just days after announcing a hiring freeze, Penn State created a new office and hired a new vice president. Here’s what the university has to say about that decision.
‘So long, for now.’ Downtown State College sandwich shop closes after 14 years in business
The owner didn’t rule out a return at some point.
More than half of Pennsylvania placed on drought watch
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has put more than half of Pennsylvania counties under a drought watch, including three in our viewing area. While the DEP is asking for all counties under a drought watch to restrict their non-essential water usage, BCI Municipal Authority (Clearfield County) and Driftwood Borough […]
When will the snowflakes fly in Central PA? Here’s a look back at early snowfalls
(WTAJ) — While there will still be some more warm days coming our way, you may have noticed, that the days are shorter and summer is losing its grip. It is the time of the year when everyone begins to wonder when the snowflakes will start to fly. While we are not forecasting that in […]
Parents of 3 students sue State College Area School District, allege Title IX violation
A disagreement over opportunities afforded to girls to play hockey in Happy Valley reached federal court last month, when the parents of three State College Area School District students sued the public school system. Attorney Aaron Brooks — who filed the lawsuit on behalf of himself, Linnet Brooks, Michael Lucy,...
Search underway for missing woman in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking the public’s help to find a woman who was last seen on Saturday morning going to an Altoona Sheetz. Alysha Yohn, 28, was reported missing by family members and was reportedly last seen at 2:30 a.m. when she was going to the Chestnut Avenue Sheetz, according to the Altoona […]
