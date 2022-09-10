ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Tuesdays With James: Franklin on Auburn, Olu Fashanu, More

Penn State is 2-0 this season, and coach James Franklin’s most famous saying at Penn State is “1-0 this week.”. The team is looking to finish a week undefeated for the third time in 2022. Penn State caps off its week on the road at Auburn Saturday. Franklin...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

2024 4-Stars Heywood, Nichols Favored to Land at Penn State

Two four-star players in the Class of 2024– Kevin Heywood and Dominic Nichols— have received a Rivals Future Cast and a 247Sports Crystal ball prediction, respectively, to Penn State. Heywood, a 6-foot-7, 280-pound offensive tackle out of Warminster, Pennsylvania, and Nichols, a four-star edge-rusher out of Ijamsville, Maryland,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State RB Nick Singleton Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Unsurprisingly, Penn State RB Nick Singleton earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors for his performance in Saturday’s win over Ohio. In his second college game and first at Beaver Stadium, Singleton rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. His highlights included touchdown runs of 70 and 44 yards, as well as a 48 yard run on the first play of the second half.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Chris Fowler gives his pick for best home-field advantage in the B1G

Home-field advantage might be considered underrated to some, but to others, it could be the difference between a win and a loss. ESPN commentator Chris Fowler recently gave his thoughts on which team has the best home-field advantage in the B1G. While programs like Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State have stadiums such as “The Big House” or “The Horseshoe,” few atmospheres compare to Beaver Stadium in Penn State’s annual White Out game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Early 3-point Favorite Over Auburn

After a 46-10 demolition over Ohio, Penn State is favored to stay undefeated on the road against Auburn in Week 3. Vegas Insider has Penn State -3 for its first game in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It will also be the first game Penn State has played on CBS since 2000. Like...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State’s Latest Commit, Zion Tracy, Talks With NSN

People who follow Penn State recruiting had been expecting Zion Tracy to commit since mid-August. Tracy, a three-star Class of 2023 ATH from St. Thomas More High School in Oakdale, Connecticut, went to Penn State at the end of July for the annual Lasch Bash, got an offer the next week and picked up an official offer the first weekend of September.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Nittany Sports Now Daily Notebook- September 13

Update (11:31 AM)- **Jackson Pons (2024) visited Penn State for this past Saturday’s game against Ohio. Pons is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound ATH from Norwin High School near Pittsburgh. Update (10:51 AM)- Update (9:07 AM)- **Penn State football has extended an offer to 2025 defensive end Zion Grady from Henderson...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Nittany Commonwealth Rebrands to We Are NIL

A name, image and likeness collective formerly known as the Nittany Commonwealth has rebranded and now is called We Are NIL. The main focus of this collective is disability insurance, and the collective’s founder, Michael Krentzman, told Front Office Sports that is where much of the $6-10 million We Are NIL hopes to raise will go.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

ICA Presents Beaver Stadium Alcohol Proposal

Alcohol might be coming to Beaver Stadium. And it might be coming soon. In a decision that many Penn State fans have wanted for a long time, Nittany Nation will be able to consume alcohol at Beaver Stadium for Penn State’s Sept. 24 game against Central Michigan. Word got...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

More than half of Pennsylvania placed on drought watch

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has put more than half of Pennsylvania counties under a drought watch, including three in our viewing area. While the DEP is asking for all counties under a drought watch to restrict their non-essential water usage, BCI Municipal Authority (Clearfield County) and Driftwood Borough […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Search underway for missing woman in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking the public’s help to find a woman who was last seen on Saturday morning going to an Altoona Sheetz. Alysha Yohn, 28, was reported missing by family members and was reportedly last seen at 2:30 a.m. when she was going to the Chestnut Avenue Sheetz, according to the Altoona […]
ALTOONA, PA

