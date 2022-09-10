Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Related
Could Longhorns 3rd String QB Charles Wright Start vs. UTSA?
The Longhorns are all the sudden very thin at the quarterback position.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban implies practice issues kept Alabama star out of Texas game
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide went to Texas in Week 2 and narrowly escaped with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. Many fans and analysts noted that CB Eli Ricks, the star transfer from LSU, didn’t appear in the Week 2 matchup at all. He’s dealt with a back issue during fall camp, but that didn’t seem to be the reason for his absence on Saturday.
Greg McElroy Reveals The 1 Reason For Alabama's Close Games
The Alabama Crimson Tide snuck past the unranked Texas Longhorns in a 20-19 victory over the weekend. During a recent appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on why the Crimson Tide don't dominate every game like they used to. He feels opposing...
Matt Leinart Blames Alabama vs. Texas Refs: Fans React
The officiating did Texas no favors in Saturday's loss to No. 1 Alabama, and Matt Leinart is calling them out for it. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Leinart declares that Texas should have won the game and will lament the mistakes they made. But he also stated that the officiating in the game was terrible.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Football Analyst Reveals Biggest 'Concern' With Alabama
Over the weekend, the Alabama Crimson Tide squeaked out a win over the Texas Longhorns by the final score of 20-19. It was a hard-fought game that could have ended with an Alabama loss had Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers not left the game in the first half with an injury.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jeff Traylor, UTSA coach, reacts to Alabama's narrow win: 'It really looked like Texas outplayed them'
Jeff Traylor, the UT-San Antonio coach, and his team play Texas this week, so Traylor and his staff have already had time breaking down the video from the Alabama-Texas game on Saturday. Even though Alabama won 20-19, Traylor said he’s not sure the best team won on Saturday. “Just...
Look: Alabama Player Apologizes To Fans After Texas Game
Alabama narrowly avoided an early upset by salvaging a 20-19 victory over Texas on Saturday afternoon. After the game, Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden apologized to the team's fanbase for not playing up to their lofty standards. "My fault Bama fans," Holden wrote with two emojis for emphasis. Holden...
Matthew McConaughey Tweets Reaction to Texas vs. Alabama Outcome
The Longhorns lost a close battle against the nation’s No. 1 team on Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ratings Are In For Texas vs. Alabama And It’s Big News
The television ratings for Alabama/Texas are now out and it appears Alabama is still big enough to bring in a national audience. Yes, it was a good matchup and a good game that went down to the wire. The early game drew 10.6 million viewers, with nearly 15 million at...
Burnt Orange Nation
Inside the Numbers: Texas made its own breaks against No. 1 Alabama
After holding a lead with less than two minutes on the clock, the Texas Longhorns had a shot to knock off the No. 1 team in the country but couldn’t come up with a stop against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Texas senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown said after the game...
Alabama Star Names Loudest Stadium He's Ever Played In
Will Anderson has been involved in no shortage of big games played in boisterous environments during his time at Alabama. So when Anderson called the atmosphere at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium yesterday the "loudest and craziest" he's ever experienced, it certainly means something. Anderson paid the Texas crowd that ultimate...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum says he wasn't surprised Alabama failed to cover spread against Texas
Paul Finebaum wasn’t surprised that Texas covered the 20-point spread against then-No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. The Crimson Tide escaped Austin with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. On Sunday, Finebaum joined ESPN’s Matt Barrie for a review of the Week 2 results. Finebaum recalled making the case for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Tech – Texas kickoff time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s meeting with Texas on September 24 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN. The decision on networks will be decided after this Saturday’s games. The Red Raiders are 2-0 after a double overtime win over Houston on Saturday at Jones Stadium. Texas Tech wraps up non-conference play […]
Alabama Is Reportedly Close To 2 Big Returns
Alabama's wide receivers have looked a little less dominant than normal so far this season. There's a good reason for that, of course, as the Crimson Tide have been missing a couple of top wideouts due to injuries. That's about to change, though. According to Matt Zenitz, the Crimson Tide...
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 3
AUSTIN, Texas - The third week of Central Texas high school football had some highs and some lows. Some teams remain undefeated while some were handed their first loss of the 2022 season. Check out our rankings for Week 3 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
Austin resident $5 million richer from scratch ticket
The Texas Lottery announced the state's newest millionaire claimed the top prize after buying a Casino Millions ticket from Star Stop 75, located at 5801 N. Interstate 35 in north Austin. The person who won is choosing to remain anonymous, the lottery shared.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Roll 'Bama Roll
WATCH: Alabama football featured in SEC Shorts Emergency Room
Give credit where credit is due: this edition is hilarious, even if Alabama is getting some well deserved ribbing. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the closed captions. Alabama is featured because they didn’t win by enough on the road. It’s still good to be king.
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program
A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity discriminates against white and Asian male candidates.
Eater
Yes, Ramen Tatsu-Ya’s Opening in Far South Austin and Lakeline
Popular Japanese restaurant mini-chain Ramen Tatsu-ya is indeed opening two new locations in the Austin area this year. The first is found in Far South Austin on 8601 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200. It opened on Sunday, September 11. The second will be found in Lakeline at 14028 North-183, Building G, Suite 310 sometime in late 2022.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
610K+
Followers
75K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 1