ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban implies practice issues kept Alabama star out of Texas game

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide went to Texas in Week 2 and narrowly escaped with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. Many fans and analysts noted that CB Eli Ricks, the star transfer from LSU, didn’t appear in the Week 2 matchup at all. He’s dealt with a back issue during fall camp, but that didn’t seem to be the reason for his absence on Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Greg McElroy Reveals The 1 Reason For Alabama's Close Games

The Alabama Crimson Tide snuck past the unranked Texas Longhorns in a 20-19 victory over the weekend. During a recent appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on why the Crimson Tide don't dominate every game like they used to. He feels opposing...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Matt Leinart Blames Alabama vs. Texas Refs: Fans React

The officiating did Texas no favors in Saturday's loss to No. 1 Alabama, and Matt Leinart is calling them out for it. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Leinart declares that Texas should have won the game and will lament the mistakes they made. But he also stated that the officiating in the game was terrible.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Spun

Look: Alabama Player Apologizes To Fans After Texas Game

Alabama narrowly avoided an early upset by salvaging a 20-19 victory over Texas on Saturday afternoon. After the game, Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden apologized to the team's fanbase for not playing up to their lofty standards. "My fault Bama fans," Holden wrote with two emojis for emphasis. Holden...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Carpenter
Burnt Orange Nation

Inside the Numbers: Texas made its own breaks against No. 1 Alabama

After holding a lead with less than two minutes on the clock, the Texas Longhorns had a shot to knock off the No. 1 team in the country but couldn’t come up with a stop against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Texas senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown said after the game...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Alabama Star Names Loudest Stadium He's Ever Played In

Will Anderson has been involved in no shortage of big games played in boisterous environments during his time at Alabama. So when Anderson called the atmosphere at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium yesterday the "loudest and craziest" he's ever experienced, it certainly means something. Anderson paid the Texas crowd that ultimate...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Longhorns Wb Quinn Ewers#Ac Sc#Fox
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech – Texas kickoff time announced

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s meeting with Texas on September 24 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN. The decision on networks will be decided after this Saturday’s games. The Red Raiders are 2-0 after a double overtime win over Houston on Saturday at Jones Stadium. Texas Tech wraps up non-conference play […]
LUBBOCK, TX
The Spun

Alabama Is Reportedly Close To 2 Big Returns

Alabama's wide receivers have looked a little less dominant than normal so far this season. There's a good reason for that, of course, as the Crimson Tide have been missing a couple of top wideouts due to injuries. That's about to change, though. According to Matt Zenitz, the Crimson Tide...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 3

AUSTIN, Texas - The third week of Central Texas high school football had some highs and some lows. Some teams remain undefeated while some were handed their first loss of the 2022 season. Check out our rankings for Week 3 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin resident $5 million richer from scratch ticket

The Texas Lottery announced the state's newest millionaire claimed the top prize after buying a Casino Millions ticket from Star Stop 75, located at 5801 N. Interstate 35 in north Austin. The person who won is choosing to remain anonymous, the lottery shared.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Roll 'Bama Roll

WATCH: Alabama football featured in SEC Shorts Emergency Room

Give credit where credit is due: this edition is hilarious, even if Alabama is getting some well deserved ribbing. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the closed captions. Alabama is featured because they didn’t win by enough on the road. It’s still good to be king.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Power 95.9

Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas

Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
TEXAS STATE
Eater

Yes, Ramen Tatsu-Ya’s Opening in Far South Austin and Lakeline

Popular Japanese restaurant mini-chain Ramen Tatsu-ya is indeed opening two new locations in the Austin area this year. The first is found in Far South Austin on 8601 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200. It opened on Sunday, September 11. The second will be found in Lakeline at 14028 North-183, Building G, Suite 310 sometime in late 2022.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
610K+
Followers
75K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy