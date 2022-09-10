Read full article on original website
‘For All Mankind’ Season 4 Casts Toby Kebbell (EXCLUSIVE)
Toby Kebbell has joined Season 4 of “For All Mankind” at Apple, Variety has learned exclusively. The alternative history series was renewed for its fourth season in July. Production on the new season is currently underway. The series takes place in a world in which the USSR beat the US to the moon, leading to the continuation of the space race. In Season 3, Mars becomes the new frontier for not only NASA and the Soviets, but also private business interests. Kebbell joins the series as Miles, described as “a former offshore oil platform worker who pursues a new job...
‘People’s Joker,’ Queer Movie Set in Batman Universe, Pulled From TIFF Over ‘Rights Issues’
“The People’s Joker,” a queer coming-of-age movie set in the Batman universe, has been pulled from the Toronto International Film Festival over alleged “rights issues.” Directed by Los Angeles-based director Vera Drew, the mixed-media movie follows an aspiring clown (played by Drew) struggling with her gender identity while dreaming of being cast in a TV sketch show among a cast of Jokers and Harlequins. An official synopsis from TIFF reads: “With comedy criminalized in Gotham City, the show is the only government-sanctioned space for funny people, but only those who will toe the party line. Disillusioned by a botched audition, Vera partners...
Gina Prince-Bythewood on ‘Love & Basketball’ Legacy: ‘Every Single Studio Turned It Down’
Gina Prince-Bythewood knows a little something about the power of persistence. When the filmmaker set out to make her feature directorial debut, “Love & Basketball,” in the late-’90s, the semi-autobiographical sports-centric romance seemed doomed to never get made. It was only after Prince-Bythewood was invited to the Sundance director’s lab to work on the script, where she staged a table reading of her work so fantastic that it sparked a bidding war (Spike Lee and his 40 Acres and a Mule won out), that the film was shot. “I will never get over it,” Prince-Bythewood told IndieWire during a recent interview...
‘Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott Sign New Three-Year Deal at HGTV (EXCLUSIVE)
Following a multi-platform bidding war, “Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott have signed a new exclusive multi-year deal with their longtime home HGTV. Under the three-year talent pact, the twins with a gift for renovation and real estate will produce more episodes of both “Property Brothers: Forever Home” and “Celebrity IOU.” Through their Scott Brothers Entertainment banner, the Scotts will also develop more exclusive home-related series and digital content in partnership with the Warner Bros. Discovery brand. “Our long and successful collaboration with Drew and Jonathan is largely built on their endless creativity reserves and their ability to establish deep connections with audiences,” Kathleen Finch,...
