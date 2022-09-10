Read full article on original website
Finding Landing Spots for Top NBA Free Agents Still Available
While most of the NBA's offseason has wrapped up with training camps just weeks away, several quality veterans remain available as free agents. Go back five years, and the list would be exceptional. Unfortunately, time has gotten the best of these former All-Stars. Most franchises would rather try to develop...
Report: Robert Sarver Will Work with NBA to Appoint Interim Suns Governor During Ban
Phoenix Suns and Mercury team governor Robert Sarver will work with the NBA to identify an interim replacement while he serves his one-year suspension, according to ESPN's Baxter Holmes. The league announced Tuesday it suspended Sarver, who also owns the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, and fined him $10 million following an...
Netflix Releases Trailer for LeBron James, Dwyane Wade-Produced 'Redeem Team' Doc
The 2008 United States men's basketball team will be the subject of a Netflix documentary. Netflix dropped a trailer for Redeem Team, produced by LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, about the "untold story" of the squad that brought U.S. men's basketball to the top of the mountain at the Beijing Olympics.
Nerlens Noel's $58M Lawsuit Against Former Agent Rich Paul Dismissed by Judge
District Court Judge Jane J. Boyle has dismissed Nerlens Noel's $58 million lawsuit against his former agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, according to Liz Mullen of the Sports Business Journal:. The Detroit Pistons center filed the lawsuit in Nov. 2021, accusing Paul of doing "little to no work" in...
Ainge Talks Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert Trades: Jazz Didn't 'Believe in Each Other'
Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge saw internal problems with the team before starting the rebuild this offseason. "What I saw during the season was a group of players that really didn't believe in each other," Ainge told reporters Monday. "Like the whole group, I think they liked each other even more than what was reported. But I'm not sure there was a belief."
Montrezl Harrell Discusses LaMelo Ball, NBA Free Agency with Police on Citation Video
Philadelphia 76ers power forward Montrezl Harrell was peppered with NBA questions by police during a traffic stop on May 12 in Richmond, Kentucky. TMZ Sports reported Wednesday that Harrell was pulled over for following another car too closely, and officers decided to search the car after smelling marijuana. While the search took place, the cops asked the 2020 Sixth Man of the Year about a variety of NBA topics.
Nets' Joe Harris Will Be '100%' for Training Camp After Ankle Surgeries, per Agent
After missing the majority of last season, Brooklyn Nets wing Joe Harris will be good to go when the 2022-23 NBA season tips off. Mark Bartelstein, Harris' agent, told Brian Lewis of the New York Post that the veteran sharpshooter is back to "100 percent" and "in a great place." Bartelstein also responded affirmatively when asked about whether Harris is expected to participate in training camp.
Ex-Lakers Guard Nick Young on Malcolm Minikon Fight: 'I Was Whooping That Boy Ass'
Former NBA star Nick "Swaggy P" Young didn't get the result he was hoping for in his boxing debut this past Saturday when the fight was stopped after he was pushed through the ropes by Malcolm Minikon. However, Young maintains that the fight was well in his favor prior to...
Stephen Curry Has 'Nearly Locked' Lifetime Under Armour Contract Worth More Than $1B
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and Under Armour have reportedly "nearly locked" down details for a lifetime endorsement contract that could be worth over $1 billion. Matt Sullivan of Rolling Stone reported Monday the extension talks with Curry, whose current deal runs through 2024, come despite some friction between...
Chelsea's Todd Boehly Floats Idea of Future Premier League All-Star Game
New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly made the argument Tuesday that the Premier League should copy a staple of American sporting leagues and add an all-star game to its season while speaking at the SALT Conference in New York. "Ultimately I hope that the Premier League takes a little bit of...
Stephen Curry: 'Hell, Yeah' Warriors Considered Kevin Durant Trade amid Nets Rumors
When the Brooklyn Nets were exploring potential trades for star forward Kevin Durant, many had wondered if the Golden State Warriors would be interested in a reunion with him. Golden State star point guard Stephen Curry told Matt Sullivan of Rolling Stone that the team would have welcomed Durant back, answering, "Hell, yeah!" when asked if it was ever under consideration this summer.
Dodgers Officially Clinch 10th Straight Playoff Berth After MLB's Previous Error
With a 6-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers sealed a berth in the 2022 MLB playoffs—for real this time. Following their 11-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Dodgers players commemorated what they thought was a postseason-clinching result. They were premature, however.
