ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Finding Landing Spots for Top NBA Free Agents Still Available

While most of the NBA's offseason has wrapped up with training camps just weeks away, several quality veterans remain available as free agents. Go back five years, and the list would be exceptional. Unfortunately, time has gotten the best of these former All-Stars. Most franchises would rather try to develop...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Nerlens Noel's $58M Lawsuit Against Former Agent Rich Paul Dismissed by Judge

District Court Judge Jane J. Boyle has dismissed Nerlens Noel's $58 million lawsuit against his former agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, according to Liz Mullen of the Sports Business Journal:. The Detroit Pistons center filed the lawsuit in Nov. 2021, accusing Paul of doing "little to no work" in...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Philadelphia, NY
City
Phoenix, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Phoenix, AZ
Bleacher Report

Ainge Talks Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert Trades: Jazz Didn't 'Believe in Each Other'

Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge saw internal problems with the team before starting the rebuild this offseason. "What I saw during the season was a group of players that really didn't believe in each other," Ainge told reporters Monday. "Like the whole group, I think they liked each other even more than what was reported. But I'm not sure there was a belief."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bleacher Report

Montrezl Harrell Discusses LaMelo Ball, NBA Free Agency with Police on Citation Video

Philadelphia 76ers power forward Montrezl Harrell was peppered with NBA questions by police during a traffic stop on May 12 in Richmond, Kentucky. TMZ Sports reported Wednesday that Harrell was pulled over for following another car too closely, and officers decided to search the car after smelling marijuana. While the search took place, the cops asked the 2020 Sixth Man of the Year about a variety of NBA topics.
RICHMOND, KY
Bleacher Report

Nets' Joe Harris Will Be '100%' for Training Camp After Ankle Surgeries, per Agent

After missing the majority of last season, Brooklyn Nets wing Joe Harris will be good to go when the 2022-23 NBA season tips off. Mark Bartelstein, Harris' agent, told Brian Lewis of the New York Post that the veteran sharpshooter is back to "100 percent" and "in a great place." Bartelstein also responded affirmatively when asked about whether Harris is expected to participate in training camp.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Rich Kleiman
Person
Kevin Durant
Bleacher Report

Stephen Curry: 'Hell, Yeah' Warriors Considered Kevin Durant Trade amid Nets Rumors

When the Brooklyn Nets were exploring potential trades for star forward Kevin Durant, many had wondered if the Golden State Warriors would be interested in a reunion with him. Golden State star point guard Stephen Curry told Matt Sullivan of Rolling Stone that the team would have welcomed Durant back, answering, "Hell, yeah!" when asked if it was ever under consideration this summer.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy