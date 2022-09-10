Read full article on original website
‘Indiana Jones 5’: Emotional Harrison Ford Shows New Footage at D23
The king of adventure is back once again. “Indiana Jones 5” showed its first trailer on Saturday during the D23 Expo. Although it was not released online, Harrison Ford appeared onstage to speak about the footage, joined by director James Mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “Thank you for making...
ComicBook
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Reveals First Look at Jude Law as Filming Wraps
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has revealed the first look at Jude Law hard at work on the new Star Wars Disney+ series, as filming wrap up. In the photo we see Law's character looking both suave and rougish in his rugged ascot and leather jacket, standing ahead of a group of young characters we already know will be stowing away on his ship.
Complex
Watch the Trailer for Kid Cudi’s Animated Netflix Project ‘Entergalactic’
Netflix just debuted the trailer for Kid Cudi’s animated Netflix project Entergalactic, which releases this month alongside his new album of the same name. The original animated special, which was initially conceived as a series, is due to debut on September 30th. The story follows a young artist named Jabari, who is voiced by Cudi, as he’s forced to balance the success of his career with that of his romantic life. Cudi’s voice talents will be complimented by Jessica Williams as Meadow, the main love interest in the special, and Timothée Chalamet as Jabari’s best friend and drug dealer.
How to Watch ‘Days of our Lives’ on Peacock
News that Days of our Lives is moving to Peacock is major for those who crave their daily dose of Salem drama. The long-running soap opera, which follows the chaotic lives of close-knit residents in the fictional Illinois city of Salem, premiered on NBC in 1965. That means it will be ending a 57-year run on broadcast television when it streams exclusively on Peacock beginning September 12. Shocked about the move? Confused? You’re not alone. The cast of Days of Our Lives had mixed reactions to the news, too.
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
14 more Marvel shows are coming to Disney+. Here they all are.
Some Marvel characters are getting their own shows on Disney+. Here's when you can expect "Daredevil: Born Again," "Secret Invasion," and more "Loki."
Polygon
The first trailer for the new Little Mermaid shows off Halle Bailey’s Ariel
This first glimpse of Halle Bailey as the live action version of beloved mermaid Ariel premiered at D23 today. The brief trailer shows off some of the underwater realm Ariel hails from — but more importantly, shows off Bailey’s singing chops as she croons the ever-iconic “Part of Your World.”
AOL Corp
'Hocus Pocus 2': Watch the Sanderson Sisters Make an Epic Return in First Full-Length Trailer
The Sanderson sisters are back and ready to run amok, amok, amok inHocus Pocus 2! Disney unveiled the first official trailer from the long-anticipated sequel, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, during their D23 Expo event on Friday. In addition to Midler, Parker and Najimy, Doug Jones,...
tvinsider.com
‘National Treasure: Edge of History,’ ‘Willow’ & More Disney+ Trailers From D23 Expo (VIDEOS)
Disney+‘s slew of new and returning shows got exciting updates during the D23 Expo this weekend in Anaheim, California. We’ve rounded up long list of updates, including the official trailers for National Treasure: Edge of History, Lucasfilm’s Willow series, and more. Also revealed during the presentations were...
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Confirmed by Marvel With New Trailer and Poster
After months of work, rumors, leaks, and news on the project, Marvel Studios has finally confirmed the existence of the Werewolf by Night special for Disney+. Composer Michael Giacchino will make his directorial debut with the special which is said to include none only the titular lycanthrope but other horror-centric Marvel characters like Elsa Bloodstone and Man-Thing. Gael García Bernal (Old, Coco) will star in the upcoming special, playing the lead werewolf, playing a version of the character that uses music to control his transformations. Joining him in the Marvel Studios production will be Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone as well.
IGN
Live-Action Snow White Remake Gets First Look at D23
Attendees at Disney's D23 got the first look at the live-action remake of Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler in the titular role and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. A brief teaser was shown at the fan convention, showing both Zegler and Gadot and an apple tumbling out of Snow White's hand. Disney also tweeted the logo for the remake, set to debut in 2024.
CNET
Disney Unveils 'Mufasa: The Lion King' at D23
Disney has announced new movies and revealed more details of upcoming films, with Mufasa: The Lion King and Peter Pan and Wendy headlining its Disney and Pixar Studios panel Friday afternoon. Mufasa: The Lion King, a newly announced movie, will tell the story of Simba's father, who was orphaned as...
Netflix's Assassin's Creed TV Show Gets Surprising Update, Along With A New Game Announcement
The Assassin’s Creed franchise of video games has been incredibly successful since its debut in 2007. Its genre bending combination of historical epic and science fiction would seem to be made for a TV or movie adaptation, but the one time the concept hit the big screen it fell flat. Now, it sounds like maybe the previously announced series for Netflix isn’t faring much better, as it’s still in “early” development despite being announced two years ago.
Digital Trends
Netflix and Chills 2022 Halloween lineup released
If you’ve been on the internet the past couple of years, then you’ve probably seen the term, “Netflix and chill” and so we’ll go ahead and spare you the details of what it means. Netflix is capitalizing on the term and repurposing it to announce its slate of spooky titles from now through Halloween and the rest of the year. It’s called, “Netflix and Chills.”
Lucasfilm releases new trailer for 'Willow' sequel series; Christian Slater joins cast
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The titular wizard in the Willow sequel series is told the world needs his magic again in the latest trailer for the eagerly awaited Disney+ fantasy drama. The 90-second preview, which once again features Warwick Davis as Willow, has already gotten more than 8 million views since it was posted on YouTube Saturday.
hotnewhiphop.com
"Star Wars: Andor," "Secret Invasion," & More Get Trailers At D23 Expo
The highly-anticipated D23 Expo showcased numerous upcoming projects from Marvel, LucasFilms, and more, including Secret Invasion, The Mandalorian season 3, Werewolf by Night, and Star Wars: Andor. Although much of the content is withheld for attendees of the event, trailers for several projects have been shared with the public. For...
Complex
The Biggest Takeaways From the 2022 Emmys
The Emmys are usually one of the least popular of all the award shows, but this year, the Television Academy put in some effort to make it a tad more exciting. For starters, Black women in Hollywood had a fantastic night. Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Lizzo and Sheryl Lee Ralph all walked away with much-deserved trophies. To follow that, Squid Game made history with various wins for Netflix, breaking language barriers and giving other non-English TV shows an opportunity to do the same going forward. Kenan Thompson was also a highlight as the host, especially with the Kel Mitchell reunion. Sure, the award show wasn’t perfect. There were some misses like Ted Lasso beating out Abbott Elementary in the Best Comedy category, Better Call Saul going home empty-handed and Jimmy Kimmel almost sullying Brunson’s big night.
hypebeast.com
'Star Wars: Andor' Releases its Final Trailer
Star Wars: Andor, the prequel series to the 2016 Rogue One film which follows a band of rebels who devise a scheme to steal plans for the Death Star, has released its final trailer. The series is led by Diego Luna‘s Cassian Andor, who embarks on a path that turns...
‘Captain America: New World Order’ Sets New Castmembers at D23
Anthony Mackie and the stars of Captain America: New World Order got a warm welcome at D23, with a number of new and old MCU actors officially announced to return to the fold. Tim Blake Nelson, who last appeared in 2008’s Incredible Hulk, will return as The Leader. Carl Lumbly is back as original super soldier Isaiah Bradley after playing him in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Danny Ramirez returns as Joaquin Torres, while MCU newcomer Shira Haas will play Israeli hero Sabra. More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Santa Clauses' First Trailer Teases Tim Allen's Replacement With Unlikely CameoDisney's Bob Chapek on...
digitalspy.com
The Mandalorian season 3 trailer reveals Rise of Skywalker return
The Mandalorian has just dropped its first season three trailer at D23, and it looks epic. Disney's annual expo, which showcases everything the House of Mouse - and all that it owns - has got coming up, premiered the trailer at the Star Wars panel today (September 10). So much...
