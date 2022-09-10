ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Controversial Call Takes Center Stage in Longhorns vs. Alabama

By Zach Dimmitt
LonghornsCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NEVQE_0hqDl96E00

A controversial call in the third quarter drew hefty loads of attention as the Tide and Horns tussled.

The Texas Longhorns and top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide continue to battle in the second half of Saturday's non-conference bout in Austin.

But a controversial call in the third quarter drew hefty loads of attention.

As the Tide were stuck in the shadow of their own goal line in the third quarter facing a third down, the Texas pass-rush continued its stellar day, as T'Vondre Sweat and DeMarvion Overshown got home to Young. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner flung the ball away to no where, bringing up a fourth down and a potential safety upon review.

Or so it seemed.

The officials tossed a flag on the play, calling Overshown for targeting and roughing the passer. Young appeared down in live action, which would have given the Longhorns a safety and a 15-10 lead.

But take a look for yourself.

When looking at the replay, there was clearly no targeting. And upon a lengthy review, the officials overturned this call and the roughing-the-passer penalty.

The call of no safety was correct, as Young's forearm was not on the ground yet as he rolled over Sweat. Additionally, the non-call of intentional grounding was also correct, as Overshown deflected the pass as Young went down.

The Longhorns lead the Tide 13-10 as the fourth quarter gets underway.

Comments / 101

AmenRaa
3d ago

The Refs were terrible they missed about 3 face mask..3 pass interferences and that was a sack in the end zone but hey you was home they are your refs !!!!!

Reply(18)
23
Metre Ogdee
3d ago

Good game, Horns lost but damn they look great. Alabama walked away lucky, missed field goal and questionable called helped. Hookem Horns 🤘🏼

Reply(3)
21
bluegrass70
3d ago

he was just getting rid of ball. article says its wasn't grounding because the defender touched it . he was throwing to no one! that was a bad call. it's a safety.

Reply(3)
14
