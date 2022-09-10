Read full article on original website
A tale of two missing Memphis women
(Update: Memphis Police announced Tuesday Takirra Milam had been located, a week after she was reported missing.) I took last week off as a vacation with the intent of clearing my mind. I largely stayed off social media and limited my exposure to news, for even those of us in the news business need a […] The post A tale of two missing Memphis women appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Mother, friend mourn man shot to death in Memphis shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A father, a son, a friend, and a mentor for youth in the community. That’s how loved ones of 24-year-old Dewayne Tunstall, otherwise known as “Amir” or “Sosa” describe him. Tunstall was the first victim in last Wednesday’s shooting spree. Police...
Family remembers Richard Clark, second victim in Memphis shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Richard Clark gathered in their childhood home in South Memphis and shared memories on Saturday. Clark, 62, was the second victim in Wednesday night’s deadly shooting rampage that ripped apart multiple families and put the city of Memphis on lock. Laughter is...
Missing Memphis 18-year-old found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Police said McIntosh has been found. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch Alert for an 18-year-old woman who they said went out with friends Sunday and never returned. MPD said Jasmine McIntosh was last seen Sept. 11, 2022, in the 200 block of Dixie...
Eliza Fletcher murder: Tennessee rape kit backlog comes to light in teacher slaying
Cleotha Henderson, the Memphis man charged with kidnapping and killing a jogging teacher earlier this month – then later linked to another abduction from nearly a year ago, could’ve been behind bars at the time of both attacks under a new Tennessee law that came into effect earlier this year.
Father of 2 and AutoZone customer shot after shooting spree in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) – Community members are speaking out about Wednesday’s shooting spree that left several people dead/injured. The shooting spree began early in the morning on Lyndale Avenue in North Memphis. Memphis Police say during a conversation with Dewayne “Amir” Tunstall, Ezekiel Kelly pulled out a gun...
Family identifies Millington student shot, killed
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Family of the teenage girl who was shot and killed on Sunday have identified her as 15-year-old Haley Reedy, a student of Millington Central High School. Police responded to Clear Creek Drive around 2 p.m. to find Reedy suffering a gunshot wound. She died on the...
3 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) – Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody after a frightening several hours across the city of Memphis. Memphis police issued an alert Wednesday evening to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man who police said was on a shooting rampage across Memphis. That...
Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly due in court following livestreamed attacks
The Memphis man accused of gunning down a friend and then a half-dozen innocent people in and around the city last week is set to return to court Tuesday for a motion hearing. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, allegedly shot Dewayne Tunstall in the head in another friend’s driveway early Wednesday before embarking on a string of shootings hours later which left another three dead and three wounded.
CBU issues statement after campus safety officer killed in shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christian Brothers University (CBU) issued a statement on Tuesday offering condolences to family, friends and coworkers of 62-year-old Richard Clark, who was shot and killed during a shooting spree last Wednesday. Clark was killed outside a gas station on South Parkway East last Wednesday after a...
Memphis Rapper EBG Ejizzle Arrested On Murder Charges
Shelby County, TN – Memphis rapper EBG Ejizzle has reportedly been arrested on murder charges. According to Shelby County inmate records, the 22-year-old man — real name Eric Anderson — has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault for an offense on January 14, 2020. There’s also a petition to revoke his suspended sentence, dated to July 7, 2022.
Authorities investigating the discovery of body at once popular lakeside hangout for Mississippi college students
Authorities are looking for clues to the circumstances behind the death of a man found dead at a once popular lakeside hangout for Ole Miss students. The man’s body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified as that of Jeremy Key, 21, of Memphis, Tenn. and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps.
Woman dead after South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a shooting in South Memphis on Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1900 block of Asa Drive. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the suspect was known to the victim, and this […]
Backstreet Boys perform in Memphis at the FedexForum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, September 9th, the Backstreet Boys made a stop in Memphis at the FedexForum for their DNA Tour.
Hundreds Turn Out to Finish Slain Jogger Eliza Fletcher’s Last Morning Run in Memphis
Last Friday around 4:30 a.m., Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped and killed while taking her morning jog in Memphis. One week later a huge crowd gathered in the pre-dawn hours to run the same route to the end, in memory of the slain teacher and mother of two. Fletcher’s friends wanted...
Arkansas woman and unborn child critical after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman and her unborn child are fighting for their lives following a shooting Monday night in Wynne, Arkansas. It happened in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Street. Wynne Police said they found a woman bleeding in the hallway of a home when they got there. David Pruitt said he […]
Woman shot to death in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after gunfire erupted in South Memphis Tuesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Asa Drive. The woman died at the scene before she could be taken to the hospital, MPD said.
One shot to death at apartments near U of M
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after being shot at an apartment complex near the University of Memphis Sunday night. Memphis Police say they found a man who had been shot to death inside the Stratum Apartments located at 510 South Highland Street around 10:40 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
Body found on Ole Miss beach identified
By Jeremy Weldon, Special to The Eagle A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at John Kyle State...
2 Chainz-owned restaurant to open Downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Esco Restaurant & Tapas is set to open in Downtown Memphis. The restaurant was founded by rappers 2 Chainz and Mychel “Snoop” Dillard, with the first locations opening in Georgia. The Memphis location will open at 154 Lt. George W Lee Ave, right behind...
