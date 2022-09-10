Read full article on original website
videtteonline.com
ISU Class of 2026 the largest in 35 years; students express why they chose ISU
Illinois State University’s class of 2026 represents the largest freshman class that ISU has seen in 35 years, reaching a total of 3,983 freshmen. This represents an 18% increase in freshman enrollment and a 2% increase in overall enrollment. The number of total enrolled students at ISU is now...
videtteonline.com
ISU's Career Services counters 'all work and no play' with 'Career Karaoke'
Career Services hosted Career Karaoke 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Bone Student Center, combining its services with karaoke, games and free food. Agriculture graduate student Rashmi Dangol attended the event for resume advice. “I wanted to gain some ideas for my resume but mostly some guidance,” Dangol said....
videtteonline.com
ISU's Horticulture Center treats visitors to educational, fun fall activities at Autumnal Festival
For the last 17 years, Illinois State University’s Horticulture Center has been hosting an Autumnal Festival to share the gardens with the community and raise money for the center. This weekend, the annual Autumnal Festival’s theme was “Plant Curiosities: Uncovering the Hidden Wonders of the Botanical World.”
1470 WMBD
Peoria music teacher continues to plead about ‘assaults’ by young students
PEORIA, Ill. — A music teacher from one Peoria elementary school continues to make complaints about safety at her school, hoping to raise awareness. Caitlin Hale of Maude A. Sanders Primary School spoke before the Peoria Schools Board of Education on Monday, insisting there are not enough adult administrators and staff at her school to handle the number of high needs children there.
osfhealthcare.org
OSF Jump Simulation Education director recognized among Top 5 Emerging Training Leaders
Nikki Delinski, DNP, RN, director of Educational Operations for OSF Jump Trading Simulation & Education Center in Peoria, Illinois, is among Training magazine’s 2022 Top 25 Emerging Training Leaders in the nation. Delinski was further recognized as ranking among the Top 5 Emerging Training Leaders based on her nomination submitted by a colleague.
videtteonline.com
Comedy band Lewberger brings laughs, music to ISU's campus
Comedy band Lewberger held a concert on Friday at Braden Auditorium. The band is known for having Keith Habersberger, who is also a member of the popular YouTube channel The Try Guys, as well as an Illinois State University alumnus. Alex Lewis and Hughie Stone Fish are the other members...
Central Illinois Proud
Rivian hosts community appreciation event in Normal
NORMAL, Ill (WMBD) — Rivian gave thanks to the public Saturday by hosting a community appreciation event. The event was held in Uptown Normal. Those who came out were able to view different Rivian vehicle models while enjoying live music and treats from vendors. The electrical vehicle company has...
wcbu.org
ICC students sign onto Caterpillar apprenticeships
Illinois Central College students signed apprenticeship contracts with Caterpillar at a ceremony on Monday to begin their journey into the workforce. The ceremony featured speakers from ICC's administration and a professor to congratulate the apprentices on their accomplishments. ICC President Dr. Sheila Quirk-Bailey championed the collaboration between the college and...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin Marigold Festival returns for its 50th year
PEKIN Ill. (WMBD) — For five decades, Pekin has held its annual Marigold Festival following Labor Day weekend. The festival’s purpose is to showcase local art, jewelry sculpting and woodwork. The theme for the 50 year celebration was ” Back in Time” to celebrate the fest’s legacy.
Central Illinois Proud
6th annual Cannabis Camp returns to Peoria
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The sixth annual Cannabis Camp hosted by Trinity Centers is back in Peoria. Trinity Centers is Peoria’s leading local dispensary and has hosted Cannabis Camp since 2016. Although no cannabis was for sale at the event, locals were free to bring their own and...
wglt.org
Rivian shows its appreciation while recruiting for more workers at Uptown event
Rivian hosted its second Community Appreciation Event on Saturday in Uptown Normal, allowing the electric automaker not only to showcase its vehicle models, but also employment opportunities available at the Normal plant. Most of the people attending the event wanted to see Rivian’s signature vehicles: the R1S pickup truck and...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Rejecting teacher resignations, Normal Unit 5 tests how Illinois might respond to staffing shortage
NORMAL — Unit 5 has invoked a rarely used state statute that allows school districts to reject teacher resignations in certain circumstances. McLean County’s largest district denied four resignations, submitted by special education teachers weeks before the first day of school. Two of the teachers agreed to stay for the 2022-2023 school year.
videtteonline.com
Play halted for men's golf at Badger Invitational
MADISON, Wis. – The opening round of the Badger Invitational was canceled due to weather Sunday causing Illinois State men’s golf team to hold off play. The tournament is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Monday when the Redbirds will look to repeat as champions for a third straight year.
25newsnow.com
Water tasting bad? Bloomington officials say not to worry
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Anyone who’s turned on the sink in Bloomington recently may have noticed some changes to their water, and those changes might not be all that pleasant. The city’s water comes from two sources: Lake Bloomington and Evergreen Lake. Towards the end of summer, seasonal...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington makes changes to drinking water supply
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is improving the taste of its drinking water following a high amount of taste and odor compounds found within it. Public works crews seasonally switch the water supply between the city’s two sources; Evergreen Lake and Lake Bloomington in Hudson. Director of the city’s public works department, Kevin Kothe said warm summer months cause an increase in blue-green algae.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Bergan/Notre Dame High School
ARCHBISHOP GERALD T. BERGAN (UNC) Bergan High School was named after Archbishop Gerald T. Bergan who was the Archbishop of Omaha, Nebraska for 21 years. Archbishop Bergan was born in Peoria and began his Priesthood in Peoria. He then became Bishop of Des Moines, Iowa and then in 1948 he was named Archbishop of Omaha until he retired in 1969.
wglt.org
McLean County dispatchers will offer a 911 emergency texting option
Emergency dispatch centers in McLean County will start a new text-to-911 service next week. The service will be available for calls to the Bloomington Communications Center and Metcom, which handles the county’s emergency calls outside of Bloomington. Rhonda Flegel, executive director of the McLean County 911 center, said the...
hoiabc.com
‘Dangerous Neighbor’ brings battle over Edwards coal plant to big screen
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Local activists are ready to tell the story of the fight for clean air in the Peoria area. Monday is the premiere of the documentary film ‘Dangerous Neighbor.’ It tells the story of the decade-long struggle leading up to a legal victory against the Edwards coal plant, sued over its pollution and contributions to poor air quality around it. The legal decision against it lead to more than $8.6 million going towards local environmental efforts and community funds.
