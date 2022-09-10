Read full article on original website
Unbelievable, Another Young Man Murdered In Broad Daylight In Wilmington On Tuesday
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 3:39 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 30-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This incident remains under investigation and further details will...
Woman Charged With Attempted Murder In Newark-Area Officer-Involved Shooting
New Castle Count Police Detectives have arrested a 30-year-old Philadelphia woman who was involved in a shooting that occurred on September 9, 2022, at Hunters Crossing Apartments in Newark, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said on Monday, September 12, 2022, Portia Herndon, was charged with one count of attempted...
Police: Two Felony Burglary Suspects Caught With The Goods, Released On Unsecured Bond
On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 04:30 AM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Palermo Drive – Pine Woods Townhouses in reference to a burglary investigation, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said when officers arrived, they contacted the...
Police: Woman Assaulted At Gunpoint During New Castle Home Invasion
On Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 5:57 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Pine Valley Apartments in reference to a robbery investigation, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said officers arrived and contacted...
Man Arrested By Wilmington Police Gets Five Years In Federal Prison
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that a Wilmington man was sentenced on September 7, 2022, to 5 years in federal prison for possessing a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews pronounced the sentence. According to court...
Cyclist Killed In Tragic Accident In The Camden Wyoming-Area
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle accident that occurred Saturday morning in the Camden Wyoming area according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on September 10, 2022, at approximately 8:23 a.m., a 2012 gray GMC Sierra was traveling southbound on Apple Grove School Road towards Allabands Mill Road. At the time, a 51-year-old male bicyclist was traveling northbound on Apple Grove School Road from Allabands Mill Road, riding in two rows within in a large pack of bicycles. The bicyclist was on the inside, nearest to the solid yellow line. As he was traveling in the pack, the bicyclist in front of him began to slow. The bicyclist did not see these bicycles slowing causing his front wheel to contact the rear wheel of the rider in front of him. This action caused the bicyclist to lose control of his bicycle and swerve abruptly to his left into the southbound lane. Just as he entered the opposing travel lane, the Sierra was approaching the pack of bicyclists in the southbound travel lane. The operator of the Sierra was unable to avoid the collision and it’s front left struck the front right of the bicyclist near the center of the southbound travel lane.
Driver Killed In Fiery Crash Sunday Morning Near Hartly
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area early Sunday morning according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:06 a.m., a Black Hummer H2 was traveling westbound on Westville Road approaching Hazlettville Road at...
Happening Now: Fatal Accident I-95 SB In The Work Zone
Rescue crews have responded to I-95 SB between Route 202 and Delaware Avenue for reports of a vehicle accident with entrapment. fire arriving reporting vehicle fully involved. Initial reports indicate that one subject has succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Photos from the scene show a vehicle into a...
