ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkton, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
firststateupdate.com

Woman Charged With Attempted Murder In Newark-Area Officer-Involved Shooting

New Castle Count Police Detectives have arrested a 30-year-old Philadelphia woman who was involved in a shooting that occurred on September 9, 2022, at Hunters Crossing Apartments in Newark, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said on Monday, September 12, 2022, Portia Herndon, was charged with one count of attempted...
firststateupdate.com

Police: Woman Assaulted At Gunpoint During New Castle Home Invasion

On Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 5:57 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Pine Valley Apartments in reference to a robbery investigation, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said officers arrived and contacted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkton, MD
City
Hebron, MD
City
Elk Mills, MD
Elkton, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Cecil County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
County
Cecil County, MD
firststateupdate.com

Man Arrested By Wilmington Police Gets Five Years In Federal Prison

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that a Wilmington man was sentenced on September 7, 2022, to 5 years in federal prison for possessing a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews pronounced the sentence. According to court...
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Cyclist Killed In Tragic Accident In The Camden Wyoming-Area

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle accident that occurred Saturday morning in the Camden Wyoming area according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on September 10, 2022, at approximately 8:23 a.m., a 2012 gray GMC Sierra was traveling southbound on Apple Grove School Road towards Allabands Mill Road. At the time, a 51-year-old male bicyclist was traveling northbound on Apple Grove School Road from Allabands Mill Road, riding in two rows within in a large pack of bicycles. The bicyclist was on the inside, nearest to the solid yellow line. As he was traveling in the pack, the bicyclist in front of him began to slow. The bicyclist did not see these bicycles slowing causing his front wheel to contact the rear wheel of the rider in front of him. This action caused the bicyclist to lose control of his bicycle and swerve abruptly to his left into the southbound lane. Just as he entered the opposing travel lane, the Sierra was approaching the pack of bicyclists in the southbound travel lane. The operator of the Sierra was unable to avoid the collision and it’s front left struck the front right of the bicyclist near the center of the southbound travel lane.
CAMDEN, DE
firststateupdate.com

Driver Killed In Fiery Crash Sunday Morning Near Hartly

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area early Sunday morning according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:06 a.m., a Black Hummer H2 was traveling westbound on Westville Road approaching Hazlettville Road at...
HARTLY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Fatal Accident I-95 SB In The Work Zone

Rescue crews have responded to I-95 SB between Route 202 and Delaware Avenue for reports of a vehicle accident with entrapment. fire arriving reporting vehicle fully involved. Initial reports indicate that one subject has succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Photos from the scene show a vehicle into a...
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Adams
firststateupdate.com

Just In: I-95 SB Closed At Route 202 Due To Fatal Accident In The Work Zone

Rescue crews have responded to I-95 SB between Route 202 and Delaware Avenue for reports of a vehicle accident with entrapment. First arriving reporting vehicle fully involved. Initial reports indicate that one subject has succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Photos from the scene show a vehicle into a...
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy