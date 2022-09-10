ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

wfsu.org

Quincy residents to get help paying their utility bills

Quincy residents are getting a $100 credit on their utility bills. The City Commission recently approved the assistance for all city customers. Funding for the one-time credit comes from federal dollars through the American Rescue Plan. Quincy City Manager Robert Nixon says more residents than usual are struggling to pay...
QUINCY, FL
wfsu.org

A key Senate race is heating up in North Florida

Stakes are high in a North Florida contest between a scion of a prominent Democratic political family and a former football star who is a “huge fan” of Gov. Ron DeSantis, in one of the state Senate’s most closely watched races this year. Incumbent Sen. Loranne Ausley,...
FLORIDA STATE
wfsu.org

Tallahassee Community College VP Kimberly Moore will share a saga of service at Saturday's community prayer breakfast

Tallahassee Community College Vice President for Workforce Innovation Kimberly Moore is the featured speaker for this Saturday's Tallahassee Prayer Breakfast at St. John's Episcopal Church. The event is hosted by Good News Outreach. In advance of her presentation, Moore shared her belief that Tallahassee is a caring community, but that caring could use a bit more focus and coordination.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
