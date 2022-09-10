Read full article on original website
Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday
A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
3 Yankees trade regrets that will sting even more in 2023
The 2022 New York Yankees looked a gift horse in the mouth at the MLB trade deadline, then traded that gift horse for a solid starting pitcher with terrible road splits. If it felt like Brian Cashman’s bizarre sales spree, which featured most of the franchise’s upper-level pitching being cleared out and replaced by injured outfielders, took an ice pick to the season, that feeling was likely justified! According to Andy Martino, some players in the locker room sensed the Yankees taking the foot off the gas pedal on purpose after missing out on Luis Castillo. Fun for us!
CBS Sports
CC Sabathia: Angels' Shohei Ohtani should be American League MVP over Yankees' Aaron Judge
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has garnered a ton of attention as he chases Roger Maris' franchise and American League record of 61 home runs in a single season. Despite what Judge has accomplished, though, CC Sabathia believes that someone else deserve the American League MVP award. The former...
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a hidden gem in Andres Chaparro
When you think of the Yankees’ top prospects down in the minors, a lot of names come up. At the forefront is future star shortstop Anthony Volpe, who’s had an OPS over 1.000 in his first stint at Triple-A with Scranton. Jasson Dominguez has continued to impress with...
Yardbarker
Red Sox claim Yu Chang off waivers from Rays, designate Jaylin Davis for assignment
The Red Sox have claimed infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Rays. In a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment, the club announced earlier Monday afternoon. Chang, 27, was designated for assignment by the Rays on Friday and has also played for the Guardians and Pirates...
Rays beat rain, get beat up by Yankees
NEW YORK — The prospect of being rained out Sunday, with the ominous forecast for a steady downpour, was troubling for the Rays given the logistical issues of playing a makeup game. They have only one off day the rest of the year (Sept. 26), on which the Yankees...
theScore
Report: Steelers believe Watt suffered torn pec
The Pittsburgh Steelers believe star pass-rusher T.J. Watt suffered a torn pectoral in Sunday's overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Watt reportedly will undergo tests on Monday to confirm the diagnosis. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year left in the fourth quarter and...
thecomeback.com
Announcers and fans blast Ángel Hernández for terrible call
In recent years, Major League Baseball umpire Ángel Hernández has become one of the most controversial and infamous umps in all of baseball for his numerous blown calls that have drawn the ire of fans across the nation, and he was at it again with a controversial call on Sunday afternoon.
theScore
Trout homers in 7th straight game, 1 shy of MLB record
Mike Trout is at it once again. The Los Angeles Angels superstar is now one game away from tying the all-time MLB record for consecutive contests with a homer after crushing a game-tying two-run shot off Cleveland Guardians lefty Konnor Pilkington in the fifth inning on Monday. If the three-time...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Kyle Higashioka not in Yankees' Tuesday lineup
Kyle Higashioka is not in the New York Yankees' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Higashioka will start Tuesday's game on the bench while Jose Trevino starts at catcher and bats eighth. Our models project Higashioka for 32 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3...
Yardbarker
Yankees back on a roll, visit Boston
Fresh off weekend series wins against American League East rivals, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees play a two-game set in Boston beginning Tuesday night. New York (85-56) moved to 6-2 over its past eight games after claiming series wins against Minnesota and Tampa Bay during a seven-game homestand.
theScore
Dodgers beat D-Backs to secure 9th NL West title in last 10 seasons
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 on Tuesday to clinch the National League West division title for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons. Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out five to earn the win. Caleb Ferguson and Craig Kimbrel followed Kershaw to finish out the contest for Los Angeles.
Here Is the Full Field for This Week's LIV Golf Tournament in Chicago
The second half of LIV Golf's inaugural season begins just outside Chicago on the same weekend as the PGA Tour's 2022-23 season opener.
theScore
Reid: Cardinals' turf played role in McDuffie, Butker injuries
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said the Arizona Cardinals' turf was a factor in the injuries that Chiefs rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie and kicker Harrison Butker suffered Sunday. Reid described State Farm Stadium's turf as "a little bit loose" after the Cardinals had resodded it. "It was part...
theScore
Blackhawks' McCabe out 10-12 weeks after spine surgery
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe will miss 10-12 weeks after undergoing successful cervical spine surgery, the team announced Tuesday. The current recovery timeline projects McCabe to return between late November and early December. Chicago's 2022 training camp is set to open next week, and its regular season starts Oct. 12 against the defending champion Colorado Avalanche.
theScore
Carroll 'surprised' Broncos took Wilson out of game for long FG try
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says he was "surprised" the Denver Broncos attempted a long field goal instead of leaving Russell Wilson in for the decisive fourth-down attempt, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. The Broncos were narrowly edged by the Seahawks 17-16 on Monday Night Football...
theScore
WNBA to hold preseason game in Canada next year
The WNBA will hold a preseason contest in Canada next year, league commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced Sunday, according to The Athletic's Alexa Philippou. It's unclear when and where the exhibition game will take place. The two teams taking part weren't disclosed either. The WNBA hasn't played a game outside of...
theScore
Canadiens name Nick Suzuki 31st captain in team history
The Montreal Canadiens have named Nick Suzuki captain heading into the 2022-23 season. Brendan Gallagher and Joel Edmundson will serve as alternates. The leadership group was introduced at a team event on Monday. Suzuki, 23, is the 31st captain in Canadiens history and the youngest they've ever appointed. He takes...
NHL・
Toronto Raptors Land Jarrett Allen In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Fans of the modern NBA will tell you that we’ve entered into a positionless era of basketball. Some purists don’t care for it. They miss the days when a center was a center, and a point guard was a point guard. They’re entitled to their preferences, but whether they like it or not, positionless basketball is here to stay.
NBA・
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Chicago field: Players, rankings
The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Chicago field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LIV Golf field is set for this event, played at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill. The LIV Golf Invitational Chicago field is headlined by the likes of Cameron Smith,...
