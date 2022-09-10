Read full article on original website
Related
KVAL
Prescribed burns starting soon in Douglas County; DFPA says to expect smoke
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association says smoke will soon be seen throughout Douglas County as they work with farmers, ranchers and other landowners to complete prescribed burns throughout the Umpqua Valley. DFPA says prescribed burns may be conducted on fields, pastures, and hillsides to promote...
KVAL
Twelvemile Road Fire contained at 72 acres
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) has announced the containment and continued mop of the Twelvemile Road Fire. The fire began in the Twelvemile Creek drainage on September 7. According to the agency, the fire was burning in slash and took 24 hours for firefighters to get control lines around it.
KVAL
Lane County Officials downgrade Westfir and Oakridge to Level 1 evacuation status
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued new evacuation levels for areas affected by the Cedar Creek Fire. Oakridge between Laurel Butte and the Middle Fork Willamette River west of Fish Hatchery Road. Other areas that are at a Level 2: Be Set. High...
KVAL
Cedar Creek Fire 86,734 acres, 0% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Cedar Creek Fire officials report Monday, September 12 that the fire is currently burning 86,734 acres and is at 0% containment. Fire officials note that the Lane County Sheriff's Office lowered some evacuation levels Sunday due to changing conditions and progress on the fire. Evacuation levels in the communities of Westfir and portions of Oakridge were lowered from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). High Prairie and the areas north, east, and southwest of Oakridge remain in Level 3 evacuation status. Lane County's latest fire and evacuation information can be found on their website.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVAL
FOOD for Lane County Mobile Pantry in Oakridge Wednesday
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — FOOD for Lane County will send its Mobile Pantry to Oakridge Wednesday, September 14, to support residents who had to evacuate due to the Cedar Creek Fire. Residents can pick up pre-packed boxes that will include produce, dairy, meat and pantry supplies on a first-come, first served basis at Oakridge High School.
KVAL
'The lady was a very gentle lady': Neighbor speaks out on Springfield standoff
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A quiet cul-de-sac just outside of Springfield is shaken up. A man is dead and a woman was shot during an intense hostage situation at a home that is also a day care. Late Monday afternoon, police received a 911 call from a concerned child that...
KVAL
Some Oakridge residents return home as evacuations decrease
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Weather conditions have been a catalyst to the Cedar Creek Fire. Despite growth and lack of containment so far, there is a sign of hope as parts of the Oakridge and Westfir areas are reduced to a Level 2 (Be Set) notification. While some have returned...
KVAL
Cedar Creek Fire burns over 85,000 acres; containment drops to 0%
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A Level 3 evacuation remains in place for the greater Oakridge, Westfir, and High Prairie area as the Cedar Creek Fire continues. The size of the fire is now 85,926 acres, officials said. "The fire grew significantly due to the weekend’s weather event (over 32,000 acres),...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVAL
Skinner Butte arson suspect identified
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police have released new information on the woman arrested Monday for setting a fire on Skinner Butte. Police say patrol units were dispatched at 5:07 p.m. to the top of Skinner Butte regarding a woman with a gun. When officers arrived they observed the suspect,...
KVAL
Cedar Creek Fire evacuation point and call center closing
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With the reduction of evacuation levels for much of the Oakridge and Westfir areas and fewer people seeking services, Lane County will close the temporary evacuation point at Lane Community College Sunday, September 11, at 5:00 p.m. Lane County announced additionally, due to significantly decreased...
KVAL
Some evacuation levels near Cedar Creek lower to Level 2, others remain at Level 3
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced with the fire teams that they were able to reduce the following areas to Level 2 (Be Set):. Oakridge west of Salmon Creek, south of Laurel Butte Road, and north of the Middle Fork Willamette River. The City of...
KVAL
OR 58 Hwy slowly begins to open as evacuation levels lower
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE (3:00 p.m.): The Oregon Department of Transportation just announced the east side closure point for the OR 58 Willamette Highway Cedar Creek Fire closure is now at Willamette Pass, milepost 62. ODOT says on the west side the road is open between Interstate 5 and Oakridge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVAL
Eugene PD stays busy overnight with shootings, a stabbing, vehicle and dumpster fires
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reports it had a busy weekend and officers were kept running call to call. There were multiple high priority calls, and the department highlighted a few of them in a Sunday morning news release:. At 10:14 p.m. September 10, EPD received and...
KVAL
Suspect dead in standoff near Springfield; child called 911 as woman was held hostage
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — One person is dead after a standoff Monday at a home daycare near Springfield. Just before 4 p.m. Monday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man assaulting a woman at a residence on S. Ash Street near S. 2nd Street, just south of Springfield.
KVAL
Woman arrested after setting fire, pointing gun on Skinner Butte
EUGENE, Ore. — A woman is in custody after reports of disorderly conduct at Skinner Butte Monday night. According to Eugene Police Department Acting Sergeant Judson Warden, the suspect was reportedly screaming and pointing a gun. As officers responded to the situation, witnesses said that she started a fire,...
KVAL
Coos Bay to welcome new food joints in coming months
COOS BAY, Ore. — Coos Bay foodies have new options coming to town. Land use permits for two buildings in the parking lot of Walmart became final in July. Debbie Erler from the city's Community Development Department tells us construction permits are now awaiting pick-up. The buildings are one...
KVAL
'I'm extremely proud of this crew': Coast Guard rescues 2 fishermen offshore Coos Bay
NEWPORT, Ore. — The Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a disabled vessel offshore Oregon Sunday. Watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District command center in Seattle received a report at 9:21 p.m. Friday that the 66-foot fishing vessel, Lodestar, lost all means of propulsion and was stranded in a storm battling 8-to-12-foot waves and over 40-knot winds approximately 180 miles offshore Coos Bay.
KVAL
UPDATE: Oakridge transfer site to accept food waste after power outage on Wednesday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: The Oakridge Transfer Site will open on Wednesday, September 14, at 8:00 a.m. for normal operating hours; Pending fire activity. Lane County Waste Management will open the Oakridge transfer site from noon to 3:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12th. Residents returning home after a multi-day multi-day power outage can dispose of food waste.
KVAL
ODFW radio-tagging Coquille smallmouth bass in research project
CHARLESTON, Ore. — ODFW biologists are radio-tagging smallmouth bass in the Coquille River to learn more about these invasive non-native fish negatively impacting fall chinook salmon. Captured smallmouth bass eight inches or larger get a surgically implanted radio tag that can be tracked for up to 18 months depending...
KVAL
Cascades Raptor Center in Eugene hires new executive director
EUGENE, Ore. — Cascades Board of Directors recently approved the hiring of Julie Collins as Executive Director. Collins most recently served as the Deputy Director of the center. Collins will follow Louise Shimmel as executive director. Shimmel founded the center in 1987. She and her staff, board, and volunteers...
Comments / 0