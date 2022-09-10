ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zephyrhills, FL

Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Florida

All of us have a favorite comfort food and if yours is a good, nice, and juicy burger and some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you also happen to live in Florida or you like to travel to this beautiful state often, even better, because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Florida that you should visit if you haven't already.
Bay News 9

Medical Examiner: Largo man drowned due to gator attack

LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County medical examiner has determined the official cause of death for Sean McGuinness, 47, was drowning because of an alligator attack, according to a recently released autopsy report. What You Need To Know. The Pinellas County medical examiner determined the official cause of death...
LARGO, FL
Zephyrhills, FL
tourcounsel.com

This is the Magnificent Clearwater Beach in Florida

Clearwater is a laid-back Florida town where despite the quiet, things always seem to be happening. Many festivals are celebrated and they have a good number of public parks. The treatment of tourists and visitors is excellent and it is what is really tried to create a friendly and special atmosphere. Still, this area is best known for its beaches, and Clearwater's beaches are hands down some of the best in Florida.
CLEARWATER, FL
floridaing.com

Ruskin Florida: An Up-And-Coming Vacation Destination

Ruskin, Florida is a hidden gem in Hillsborough County, of the Tampa Bay area. This small town is full of history and charm, and its residents are friendly and welcoming. You can explore the local shops and restaurants, take a leisurely stroll along the waterfront, or enjoy one of the many annual events.
RUSKIN, FL
727area.com

Best Bars for Drinking at Oktoberfest in St. Petersburg and Clearwater

After the summer, Florida may not have much in the way of fall foliage, but Oktoberfest is one event you can always count on. People celebrate this entertaining German holiday in Clearwater and St. Petersburg with bratwurst, beer, and live music. And why not? After all, it makes sense to celebrate Oktoberfest in our city instead of spending the money on a flight to Munich.
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

'Swatting' hoax at restaurant leaves dozens shaken

More than a dozen Lakeland police officers swarmed Ford's Garage Monday afternoon after a caller told 911 that an active shooter was inside the restaurant. Officers said it ended up being a prank known as swatting.
LAKELAND, FL

