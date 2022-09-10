Read full article on original website
‘Scared me to my core’: Ford’s Garage in Lakeland target of ‘swatting’
Just before the dinner rush on Monday, Steve Holm’s restaurant in north Lakeland was suddenly and inexplicably surrounded by police officers.
3 Great Burger Places in Florida
All of us have a favorite comfort food and if yours is a good, nice, and juicy burger and some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you also happen to live in Florida or you like to travel to this beautiful state often, even better, because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Florida that you should visit if you haven't already.
Tampa woman drives into pond after crash on I-75
A 33-year-old Tampa woman and her SUV were pulled from a pond along I-75 Tuesday after she was involved in an accident near the exit to SR 574, according to authorities.
Bay News 9
Medical Examiner: Largo man drowned due to gator attack
LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County medical examiner has determined the official cause of death for Sean McGuinness, 47, was drowning because of an alligator attack, according to a recently released autopsy report. What You Need To Know. The Pinellas County medical examiner determined the official cause of death...
Bay area teens race on Gandy Bridge at 130 mph, troopers say
Two Bay area teens were busted for street racing Sunday after authorities clocked them going nearly 130 mph on the Gandy Bridge.
Pasco deputies investigate skeletal remains found in Hudson
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of skeletal remains being found in Hudson.
tourcounsel.com
This is the Magnificent Clearwater Beach in Florida
Clearwater is a laid-back Florida town where despite the quiet, things always seem to be happening. Many festivals are celebrated and they have a good number of public parks. The treatment of tourists and visitors is excellent and it is what is really tried to create a friendly and special atmosphere. Still, this area is best known for its beaches, and Clearwater's beaches are hands down some of the best in Florida.
Tarpon Springs inmate on the run for days found in stolen car, FHP says
A 23-year-old Tarpon Springs inmate on the run for several days was arrested Monday after troopers found him sleeping in a stolen SUV.
Funnel cloud spotted near park in Pasco County
A funnel cloud was spotted near Holiday, Florida, Tuesday morning.
Oldsmar's Mandola’s Italian Kitchen celebrates grand opening next week
Another new location in Odessa will debut in early 2023.
Riverview woman wins $1M from ‘MYSTERY MULTIPLIER’ scratch-off game
A Riverview woman won $1 million by playing the MYSTERY MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game, Florida Lottery officials announced.
Fire at Tidy Inn on George Jenkins Blvd
Lakeland firefighters from Station 1 responded to a vehicle fire call for a fully involved SUV at Tidy Inn on George Jenkins Blvd today. The cause is unknown and has been turned over to the Florida State Fire Marshal.
Neighbors pushing for safety changes near Wesley Chapel intersection
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Neighbors are pushing for safety improvements near County Line Road and Solitude Drive in Wesley Chapel. People living nearby witnessed a bad car accident on Friday, and they believe it was caused by speeding. "It knocked a hole in the concrete wall over here," neighbor...
floridaing.com
Ruskin Florida: An Up-And-Coming Vacation Destination
Ruskin, Florida is a hidden gem in Hillsborough County, of the Tampa Bay area. This small town is full of history and charm, and its residents are friendly and welcoming. You can explore the local shops and restaurants, take a leisurely stroll along the waterfront, or enjoy one of the many annual events.
‘U finna die’: Pasco high schooler found with knife after threatening to kill students, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Monday after making threats to students, according to deputies.
Tampa working on controversial plans to better use treated wastewater
On Monday, Members of the Tampa Bay Sierra Club, the Friends of The River and other groups came out to oppose a city plan on how to use treated wastewater in Tampa.
Pedestrian killed by SUV on US-19
The Florida Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was killed in an incident on US-19 Saturday night.
Man critically injured in Winter Haven hit-and-run, deputies say
Polk County deputies said they are looking for a hit-and-run driver responsible for striking a pedestrian early Monday morning.
727area.com
Best Bars for Drinking at Oktoberfest in St. Petersburg and Clearwater
After the summer, Florida may not have much in the way of fall foliage, but Oktoberfest is one event you can always count on. People celebrate this entertaining German holiday in Clearwater and St. Petersburg with bratwurst, beer, and live music. And why not? After all, it makes sense to celebrate Oktoberfest in our city instead of spending the money on a flight to Munich.
fox13news.com
'Swatting' hoax at restaurant leaves dozens shaken
More than a dozen Lakeland police officers swarmed Ford's Garage Monday afternoon after a caller told 911 that an active shooter was inside the restaurant. Officers said it ended up being a prank known as swatting.
