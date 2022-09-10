ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Jazz up your next party by renting a mobile bar in NJ

Backyard barbecues, birthdays, weddings, showers, graduation parties, and everything in between. If you're looking for a cool way to dress up your next get-together, why not rent a mobile bar?. They do exist in New Jersey and one of these cool trucks is sure to spice up any event complete...
WHARTON, NJ
PhillyBite

Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in New Jersey

Whether you're looking for a quick or a big slice, there are many places to satisfy your cravings for a slice of pizza in New Jersey. Many residents and pizza makers are known for their ardent devotion to their neighborhood pizzerias and joints, and most Jersey locals have their favorite spots. While there are many styles to choose from, New Jersey's best pizza is truly regional, and not everyone will enjoy the same thing.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Dave Portnoy’s best NJ pizza review

Even if you're not a fan of the website Barstool Sports or its fearless leader, you are probably familiar with his pizza reviews. People, especially here in New Jersey, want to see if he comes to their favorite local pizza place and what he says about it. When Dave Portnoy...
NJ.com

Seafood eatery known for lobster rolls expanding in N.J.

Seafood lovers are in for a treat as Mystic Lobster Roll Company is planning to open up another New Jersey spot. The eatery known for its lobster rolls will make its way to Cranford. Mystic Lobster Roll is opening at 101 Miln St., according to an announcement from Downtown Cranford’s...
CRANFORD, NJ
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Country

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. New Jersey is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to Amish homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Atlantic City's Borgata Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in New Jersey for a Weekend Getaway

New Jersey is a state that's filled with so many charming towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to head on a trip can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Lambertville.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

