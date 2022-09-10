Read full article on original website
Legendary Carnegie Diner & Café opens first New Jersey location
The Carnegie Diner & Café, whose flagship location is in Manhattan near Carnegie Hall, now has a New Jersey location, too. It’s located in the Harmon Meadow shopping center in Secaucus. According to JerseyDigs.com, the restaurant is 6,600 square feet and will seat 199 people for breakfast, lunch,...
Jazz up your next party by renting a mobile bar in NJ
Backyard barbecues, birthdays, weddings, showers, graduation parties, and everything in between. If you're looking for a cool way to dress up your next get-together, why not rent a mobile bar?. They do exist in New Jersey and one of these cool trucks is sure to spice up any event complete...
PhillyBite
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in New Jersey
Whether you're looking for a quick or a big slice, there are many places to satisfy your cravings for a slice of pizza in New Jersey. Many residents and pizza makers are known for their ardent devotion to their neighborhood pizzerias and joints, and most Jersey locals have their favorite spots. While there are many styles to choose from, New Jersey's best pizza is truly regional, and not everyone will enjoy the same thing.
Dave Portnoy’s best NJ pizza review
Even if you're not a fan of the website Barstool Sports or its fearless leader, you are probably familiar with his pizza reviews. People, especially here in New Jersey, want to see if he comes to their favorite local pizza place and what he says about it. When Dave Portnoy...
Seafood eatery known for lobster rolls expanding in N.J.
Seafood lovers are in for a treat as Mystic Lobster Roll Company is planning to open up another New Jersey spot. The eatery known for its lobster rolls will make its way to Cranford. Mystic Lobster Roll is opening at 101 Miln St., according to an announcement from Downtown Cranford’s...
National Cheeseburger Day Sunday: Where to get tasty deals in NJ
When ordering a burger, I always laugh when they ask, “Do you want cheese on that?”. Do I want a Lamborghini? Do I want a woman who will keep her high heels on? Do I want a winning Powerball ticket?. Of COURSE I want cheese on that! And the...
This New Jersey Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Country
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. New Jersey is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to Amish homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Atlantic City's Borgata Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
South Jersey’s biggest and best wine festival is this weekend
The wine festival at Valenzano Winery started as a modest project over a dozen years ago and it’s grown into a giant festival of wine food and yes, this year beer. There will be a beer garden hosted by Community Care Food & Clothing Pantry as they provide a beer garden for a great cause.
The Best Small Town in New Jersey for a Weekend Getaway
New Jersey is a state that's filled with so many charming towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to head on a trip can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Lambertville.
New Jersey’s Absolute Best And Most Amazing Steakhouse Has Been Announced
New Jersey is home to some of the finest restaurants in the entire country, and that includes some really great steakhouses. The question is, which one of the many great steakhouses we have in the Garden State would be considered the top steakhouse in the entire state?. That is exactly...
The NJ millionaire who owned a Da Vinci painting and had no idea
Imagine owning a painting by one of the greatest masters of all time and having no idea of its value. Or who really painted it. And especially if you ran into financial troubles. Well, that’s exactly what happened to one of Paterson‘s wealthiest residents, Catholina Lambert, an English-born silk maker...
One of New Jersey’s Oldest Family-Owned Restaurants is a Must Visit
Something that is always a popular topic is food. We love talking about food and often we discuss where to visit here in New Jersey for a delicious meal. If you can sprinkle in a bit of history, well then you have a very intriguing story. This article is focusing...
10 important musicians you didn’t know were from New Jersey
We know that so many famous people got their start in New Jersey. Being so close to New York City, Jersey is a perfect incubator for actors who can run in and out of New York City, auditioning for films, TV and Broadway shows. And of course, everybody knows the...
Too many reusable bags? Here’s what to do in New Jersey
If your trunk is full of reusable bags, you can put them to good use in New Jersey. Ever since New Jersey's enacted its plastic bag ban, many New Jersey 101.5 listeners have complained about having too many of the reusable bags and not knowing what to do with them.
Where To Get The Best & Freshest Apple Cider Donuts At The Jersey Shore, NJ
I don't know if everyone had a crappy summer or are just sick of the sunshine but people will not shut up about Fall. It's not that I don't love the colorful season but we did not need to start talking about it mid-August. Either way, there are quite a...
Amazing immersive gaming experience coming to American Dream
OK, this sounds totally awesome: A totally immersive and interactive gaming experience is coming to the American Dream mall in East Rutherford. It’s called BLAST 7D and here’s the way it’s described in a release:. Designed as “the world’s first fully interactive, fully immersive 7D ride,” BLAST...
The most ethnically diverse city in America is in New Jersey
Since New Jersey is known to be a very diverse state, it should come as no surprise that the most ethnically diverse city in America is in New Jersey: Jersey City (for the sixth year in a row) according to Wallet Hub. Wallet Hub compared 501 of the most populated...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New Jersey
Coffee cakes with streusel topping originated in Germany. Over the years, experienced bakers realized that streusel topping was so delicious that it was worth doubling the amount on top, and thus, the Jersey crumb cake was born.
Stray voltage in your backyard pool is an annoying NJ problem
The story of a Brick family who is having a problem with stray voltage in their backyard pool. It made me remember the nightmare that we had suffered. The Volk family has been having this issue since putting up their above-ground pool this past summer. They have to walk carefully...
Another town OKs cannabis shop amid NJ backlog for retail marijuana permits
NEWTON — A Sussex County municipality is moving forward with local approvals for a retail cannabis shop, even as the state continues to lag on allowing any “legal weed” sales beyond expansions of medical dispensaries. In Newton, an adult-use marijuana dispensary at 117 Water St. has gotten...
