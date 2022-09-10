ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Texas-Alabama showdown sets new DKR Stadium attendance record

By Nick Schultz
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KnRQv_0hqDe0Ta00
William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There was plenty of hype leading into the Texas vs. Alabama game on Saturday, and understandably so. It turns out the fans bought the stock, too.

More than 105,000 fans were in attendance at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday — nearly 2,000 more fans than the previous record, UT announced during the third quarter. The game lived up to the billing, too, staying within one score for a majority of the contest.

Texas’ previous record high attendance came in November 2018 when the Longhrons took on USC in a 37-14 victory.

Alabama got on the board first and had a 10-3 lead at one point. But Texas, which has operated without quarterback Quinn Ewers for most of the game, stormed back and took a 13-10 lead in the third quarter.

Quinn Ewers reportedly ruled out for remainder of Texas-Alabama with shoulder injury

More updates are coming in about Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers after his injury against Alabama on Saturday. The Longhorns starter won’t return to the game, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported.

Ewers went down in the first quarter after a huge hit from Crimson Tide defender Dallas Turner, and FOX Sports’ Jenny Taft confirmed it was a left shoulder injury. Thamel reported he won’t see the field again in Week 2, while Taft said fans shouldn’t expect an update during the game, per Steve Sarkisian’s policy.

“I know everyone wants a Quinn Ewers update for Texas,” Taft said on the FOX broadcast coming out of halftime. “I can confirm it’s that left shoulder that they are evaluating. Zero sign of Quinn around the stadium, at the locker room. So that is the latest from Texas. Coach Sarkisian does not like to provide those in-game injury updates.”

At the time of the injury, Ewers had completed nine of 12 passes for 134 yards and had Texas knocking on the door of a touchdown, which Bijan Robinson eventually scored.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

3 Coaches Named Top Targets For The Nebraska Job

It remains to be seen whether Nebraska can reel in a high-profile head coach to take over for Scott Frost after this season. But insiders are already putting together their shortlists for candidates. For Associated Press college football insider Ralph D. Russo, there are three coaches that are at the...
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

Legendary Nebraska head coach Tom Osborne weighs in on Scott Frost firing

If anyone knows how much Nebraska fans want to win, it’s Tom Osborne. In the wake of Scott Frost’s firing over the weekend, he’s speaking out. Osborne, who led the Cornhuskers to three national titles, spoke with KETV in Omaha and shared his thoughts about what happened to Frost — a former Nebraska quarterback whose fall culminated in his firing on Sunday. He expressed his sympathy, pointing to a few factors in why things didn’t work out for him in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
thecomeback.com

Surprising Nebraska head coaching frontrunner emerges

The Nebraska Cornhuskers officially fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday afternoon. While athletic director Trev Alberts announced the wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph will serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season, it looks like Nebraska has already keyed in on Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell as the team’s next head coach.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Texas Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Running Back Reacts To Scott Frost Firing

There aren't many Nebraska football players who will or even can respond directly to the firing of head coach Scott Frost. But one running back had a telling message in the wake of the news. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Nebraska running back Ajay Allen made his first comments since...
LINCOLN, NE
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!

Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin' the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on "The Bachelorette" were vying for her attention and southern hospitality. She...
NORTHPORT, AL
CBS Sports

AP Top 25 poll: Georgia jumps Alabama for No. 1 as Kentucky soars in college football rankings

Georgia overtook Alabama for the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 on Sunday after the Crimson Tide struggled in a 20-19 win at Texas on Saturday. The Bulldogs beat Samford 33-0 the week after beginning their season with a 49-3 drubbing of Oregon in Atlanta. Georgia's ascension to the top spot caps a rapid early-season rise for the reigning national champions, which were ranked No. 3 in the AP's preseason poll.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenny Taft
The Spun

Nebraska Interim Coach Mickey Joseph Makes School History

With Scott Frost's ousting as head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers today, Mickey Joseph takes over as the new interim head coach. And he's made some unique history in the process. According to Amie Just of the Lincoln Journal Star, Joseph makes history as the first African-American head coach in...
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Jimbo Fisher is already in must-win mode

Paul Finebaum believes Jimbo Fisher is already facing a critical point during the 2022 season. After Texas A&M came into the season with dreams of the College Football Playoff, a loss to Appalachian State had those plans go up in smoke. Now, the Aggies have a matchup with the Miami Hurricanes before getting into their SEC schedule, and Finebaum explained on Get Up why it’s paramount to Fisher to get a victory on Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Sports#American Football#College Football#Dkr Stadium#Usc#Longhorns#Espn#Crimson Tide
On3.com

2025 jumbo athlete Elyiss Williams is already turning heads

Folkston (Ga.) Charlton County 2025 athlete Elyiss Williams is still incredibly early in his recruiting process. But the jumbo athlete, who already stands at 6-foot-8 as a high school sophomore, has started to draw national attention over the past few months. His first offer last spring was from Florida A&M; shortly after, defending national champion Georgia threw its hat in the ring.
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
68K+
Followers
70K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy