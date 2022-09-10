Texas-Alabama showdown sets new DKR Stadium attendance record

William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There was plenty of hype leading into the Texas vs. Alabama game on Saturday, and understandably so. It turns out the fans bought the stock, too.

More than 105,000 fans were in attendance at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday — nearly 2,000 more fans than the previous record, UT announced during the third quarter. The game lived up to the billing, too, staying within one score for a majority of the contest.

Texas’ previous record high attendance came in November 2018 when the Longhrons took on USC in a 37-14 victory.

Alabama got on the board first and had a 10-3 lead at one point. But Texas, which has operated without quarterback Quinn Ewers for most of the game, stormed back and took a 13-10 lead in the third quarter.

Quinn Ewers reportedly ruled out for remainder of Texas-Alabama with shoulder injury

More updates are coming in about Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers after his injury against Alabama on Saturday. The Longhorns starter won’t return to the game, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported.

Ewers went down in the first quarter after a huge hit from Crimson Tide defender Dallas Turner, and FOX Sports’ Jenny Taft confirmed it was a left shoulder injury. Thamel reported he won’t see the field again in Week 2, while Taft said fans shouldn’t expect an update during the game, per Steve Sarkisian’s policy.

“I know everyone wants a Quinn Ewers update for Texas,” Taft said on the FOX broadcast coming out of halftime. “I can confirm it’s that left shoulder that they are evaluating. Zero sign of Quinn around the stadium, at the locker room. So that is the latest from Texas. Coach Sarkisian does not like to provide those in-game injury updates.”

At the time of the injury, Ewers had completed nine of 12 passes for 134 yards and had Texas knocking on the door of a touchdown, which Bijan Robinson eventually scored.