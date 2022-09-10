ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ainias Smith explains how Texas A&M stayed locked in during Week 1 weather delay

By Barkley Truax
 3 days ago
(Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas A&M‘s Week 1 experience was predicated on one mindset – take care of what you can control. Amid consecutive weather delay’s in last week’s season-opener against Sam Houston, the Aggies faced an uphill battle mentally as they waited out the storm in College Station.

Star offensive weapon Ainias Smith revealed what went on behind the scenes in the Texas A&M locker room during the few hours they were forced to wait and how they kept their focus that led to the 31-0 shutout victory.

“We were honestly waiting for, I think two, three hours. But at first we was all locked in, we all had our pads on. That was one thing, we made sure we didn’t take our pads off because we was ready to go ahead and play,” Smith said. “But then, honestly I’m not gonna lie to you, we were waiting on the game to be canceled because they kept like – we were going out, getting ready to warm up and we had to go back in because another delay, then came out and then went back in – so it was an ongoing thing.

“But then once it was really time to put on our helmets and go ahead and go to work, we cut off the music and it was go time. That was really how we got back locked in.”

Smith would make his presence felt in the Aggies’ passing game, hauling in six receptions for 164 yards (27.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns as quarterback Haynes King’s primary target. He also Tok three carries for 11 yards on the ground. A pretty good day considering him and his team were forced to entertain themselves in the locker room for an extended period of time.

“I wouldn’t say like we were goofing off, but like, we were definitely like having fun at one point and just being guys being in the locker room for too long,” Smith admitted. “It’s hard to keep us staying still, I guess. Now, coming out in the second half we were – I ain’t gonna lie with no no offense to those other gods – but we was trying to like drill, you know what I’m saying? We weren’t trying to play no games.”

