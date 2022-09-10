Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Potential release area for gray wolves includes Roaring Fork Valley, western Garfield County
Colorado Parks and Wildlife presented a new proposed map of potential areas to re-introduce wolves on the Western Slope, including the Roaring Fork Valley and other mountain communities. Eric Odell, species conservation program manager with CPW, said that the map is not final and will likely change before the December...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Weekend preps roundup: Rifle sophomore Ana Robinson nabs second place at home invite
Rifle sophomore Ana Robinson fell less than 30 seconds short of winning the Coal Ridge Cross Country Invitational on Thursday. The invite included both Coal Ridge and Rifle. Robinson took second place overall among a pool of 48 runners with a time of 22 minutes, 22.6 seconds. Battle Mountain senior Gabby Leonardo placed first with a time of 21 minutes and 56 seconds.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Monday letters: Praise for Glenwood Springs police, Boebert v. Frisch
Glenwood Springs’ police serve with kindness, professionalism. Thank you, Glenwood Springs officers, for your caring service twice in the last few weeks. When my parked car was smashed and totaled, and then when, in the chaos of moving out, our confused little dog ran out on Grand Ave. and got hit by a car, the responding officers were compassionate, professional, and helpful.
KJCT8
Three dead in jeep rollover by Ouray
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Monday, September 12, 2022, a Jeep rollover was reported on County Road 361 near Ouray, Colorado. The accident involved a 72-year-old man from Ouray, a 60-year-old woman from Arizona, and a third person that has yet to be identified. The vehicle involved was a...
Body Recovered After Paddleboarder Falls Into Colorado Lake
Officials say the person fell into the water and never resurfaced.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Organizer sets Aspen community meeting with CPW over recent bear deaths
The Aspen community will get a chance this month to question and hear from state wildlife officials about last month’s euthanizations of a sow and her four cubs. The Colorado Bear Coalition will host a town hall-style meeting from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the William R. Dunaway Meeting Room at Pitkin County Library. The event is open to the public and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers will be in attendance, the CPW confirmed Monday. You can register to attend the event at http://www.coloradobearcoalition.org/aspenbearevent.
UPDATE: Deadly Crash on the National Monument
Deadly Crash, National Monument, last night,
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Former Garfield County Clerk Mildred Alsdorf’s life a lesson in civic involvement
There will be a lot to celebrate when family, friends and community members gather next week to remember the life of Mildred Alsdorf. After all, it was a full life to the end for the former longtime Garfield County Clerk and Recorder who maintained a calendar of civic and community involvement well into her senior years.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Community profile: Tim Burr offers athletes life changing adventure through Return to Dirt
Like any other ski day, Tim Burr was thinking about the snow conditions. It never crossed his mind just how much his life would change that day. “I was upset because I knew the upcoming ski season was probably in trouble but I didn’t realize that I probably was never going to ski again,” Tim Burr said.
Body recovered from state park lake
A body was recovered from Corn Lake in Grand Junction on Sunday.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Finalists for Glenwood Springs’ city manager job meet with residents
Glenwood Springs residents had the chance to visit with the three city manager finalists on Friday. During a meet-and-greet at the Glenwood Springs Community Center on Friday evening, candidates met with residents, staff and answered questions about how they would lead the city if chosen by city council. John Craig...
nbc11news.com
Update: Man drowns at Corn Lake
UPDATE: 11:45 a.m: GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers recovered the body of a suspected drowning victim from Corn Lake at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022. At approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, a report was made that a person...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Monday wrecks on Colorado 82, I-70 result in DUI arrest, injuries
A trio of crashes on Garfield County highways early Monday morning prompted road closures, sending one person into police custody and three people to the hospital, the Colorado State Patrol and Glenwood Springs Police report. The first incident happened about 1:19 a.m. Monday on westbound Colorado Highway 82 at mile...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Ribbon-cutting event planned Wednesday for new Ameresco solar energy project on CMC Spring Valley campus
One of the Western Slope’s largest solar power generation stations and battery energy storage project is gearing up to flip the switch this fall on the grounds of Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley campus east of Glenwood Springs. Representatives from renewable energy company Ameresco are set to join...
Body of suspected drowning victim recovered from Colorado lake
The body of a suspected drowning victim has been recovered from Corn Lake, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). Corn Lake, located in James M. Robb - Colorado River State Park in Clifton, is a popular location for swimming, boating, and fishing. Park rangers first...
Colorado State Patrol is Asking for the Public’s Help
A local biker was killed in a deadly hit-and-run in Grand Junction, and the Colorado State Patrol is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle and the driver.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: I-70 eastbound reopens between Dotsero, Gypsum
Update: 10:02 a.m.: Interstate 70 eastbound has now reopened between Dotsero and Gypsum. Interstate 70 is closed from mile markers 133 to 140, Dotsero to Gypsum, for a semi trailer fire, according to a Garfield County alert. There is no estimate available for when it might reopen.
KJCT8
Crews race to fire in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews are trying to knock down flames along the railroad tracks south of Orchard Mesa Cemetery along 26 7/8 Road. It is burning near railroad tracks and officials closed the railroad line and motor vehicle road while fire teams do their work. A plume...
Climbing
One Dead, Others Rescued On Capitol Peak
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+ Sign up for Outside+ today. One climber was killed on Capitol Peak (14,137 feet) outside Aspen, Colorado, last week, while the...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Chronic wasting disease is on the rise in Colorado deer populations
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has detected a rising prevalence of chronic wasting disease, a fatal neurological disease, in multiple herds of deer in and around Eagle County. Chronic wasting disease is caused by exposure to abnormally shaped proteins called prions that can remain on surfaces for years, as well as spread through social contact. Once infected, the prions impact the immune and nervous systems of the deer, causing acute cognitive and physical decline and always resulting in premature death, typically around two years after infection.
