Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Weekend preps roundup: Rifle sophomore Ana Robinson nabs second place at home invite

Rifle sophomore Ana Robinson fell less than 30 seconds short of winning the Coal Ridge Cross Country Invitational on Thursday. The invite included both Coal Ridge and Rifle. Robinson took second place overall among a pool of 48 runners with a time of 22 minutes, 22.6 seconds. Battle Mountain senior Gabby Leonardo placed first with a time of 21 minutes and 56 seconds.
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Monday letters: Praise for Glenwood Springs police, Boebert v. Frisch

Glenwood Springs’ police serve with kindness, professionalism. Thank you, Glenwood Springs officers, for your caring service twice in the last few weeks. When my parked car was smashed and totaled, and then when, in the chaos of moving out, our confused little dog ran out on Grand Ave. and got hit by a car, the responding officers were compassionate, professional, and helpful.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
KJCT8

Three dead in jeep rollover by Ouray

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Monday, September 12, 2022, a Jeep rollover was reported on County Road 361 near Ouray, Colorado. The accident involved a 72-year-old man from Ouray, a 60-year-old woman from Arizona, and a third person that has yet to be identified. The vehicle involved was a...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Organizer sets Aspen community meeting with CPW over recent bear deaths

The Aspen community will get a chance this month to question and hear from state wildlife officials about last month’s euthanizations of a sow and her four cubs. The Colorado Bear Coalition will host a town hall-style meeting from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the William R. Dunaway Meeting Room at Pitkin County Library. The event is open to the public and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers will be in attendance, the CPW confirmed Monday. You can register to attend the event at http://www.coloradobearcoalition.org/aspenbearevent.
ASPEN, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Finalists for Glenwood Springs’ city manager job meet with residents

Glenwood Springs residents had the chance to visit with the three city manager finalists on Friday. During a meet-and-greet at the Glenwood Springs Community Center on Friday evening, candidates met with residents, staff and answered questions about how they would lead the city if chosen by city council. John Craig...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
nbc11news.com

Update: Man drowns at Corn Lake

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m: GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers recovered the body of a suspected drowning victim from Corn Lake at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022. At approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, a report was made that a person...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Monday wrecks on Colorado 82, I-70 result in DUI arrest, injuries

A trio of crashes on Garfield County highways early Monday morning prompted road closures, sending one person into police custody and three people to the hospital, the Colorado State Patrol and Glenwood Springs Police report. The first incident happened about 1:19 a.m. Monday on westbound Colorado Highway 82 at mile...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

UPDATE: I-70 eastbound reopens between Dotsero, Gypsum

Update: 10:02 a.m.: Interstate 70 eastbound has now reopened between Dotsero and Gypsum. Interstate 70 is closed from mile markers 133 to 140, Dotsero to Gypsum, for a semi trailer fire, according to a Garfield County alert. There is no estimate available for when it might reopen.
GYPSUM, CO
KJCT8

Crews race to fire in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews are trying to knock down flames along the railroad tracks south of Orchard Mesa Cemetery along 26 7/8 Road. It is burning near railroad tracks and officials closed the railroad line and motor vehicle road while fire teams do their work. A plume...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
One Dead, Others Rescued On Capitol Peak

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+ Sign up for Outside+ today. One climber was killed on Capitol Peak (14,137 feet) outside Aspen, Colorado, last week, while the...
ASPEN, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Chronic wasting disease is on the rise in Colorado deer populations

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has detected a rising prevalence of chronic wasting disease, a fatal neurological disease, in multiple herds of deer in and around Eagle County. Chronic wasting disease is caused by exposure to abnormally shaped proteins called prions that can remain on surfaces for years, as well as spread through social contact. Once infected, the prions impact the immune and nervous systems of the deer, causing acute cognitive and physical decline and always resulting in premature death, typically around two years after infection.
COLORADO STATE

