WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — The West Liberty University Board of Governors has established a Presidential Search Committee to find the university’s next president. On Tuesday, the board met and approved the committee that will include all 12 board members and representatives from the faculty, alumni, staff, and student body. Board of Governors chairman Rich Lucas said there could be one or two more additions by the next meeting in October.

WEST LIBERTY, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO