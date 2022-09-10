ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Metro News

MetroNews Top Plays (Week 3)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the third week of the high school football season. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Three Guys Before The Game – Devastating Defeat (Episode 400)

That’s the only way to describe Saturday’s outcome between West Virginia and Kansas. How did it happen? Why did it happen? Can it be fixed?. Those are just three of the many questions discussed and debated on episode number 400. The “Guys” also answer listener questions and comments....
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Defensive issues aplenty cost Mountaineers dearly in setback to Kansas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In large part because of the skill set of Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said he knew the Mountaineers would have issues defensively in Saturday’s home and Big 12 opener against the Jayhawks. However, Brown could have never envisioned the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

New carrier coming to North Central West Virginia Airport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – North Central West Virginia Airport officials have announced carrier changes for passenger service. Contour Airlines will replace SkyWest Airlines, operating as United Express, to Chicago and Washington D.C. as of Dec. 1. SkyWest Airlines has suspended service for 30 rural areas through the Essential Air Service...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Metro News

WVU continues to expand nurse training options statewide

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sixty WVU nursing students began the quest for a professional degree with the pledge ceremony in recent days as efforts are underway statewide to increase nursing graduate numbers. WVU School of Nursing Dean Tara Hulsey said during the ceremony students formally commit to honesty, confidentiality and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Doctors enter guilty pleas over HOPE Clinic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Five doctors have entered guilty pleas related to practices at a pain management clinic with three West Virginia locations and a Wytheville, Virginia office. William Earley, 66, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; 45-year-old Brian Gullett, of Clarksville, Pennsylvania; 88-year-old Roswell Tempest Lowry, of Efland, North...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
Metro News

Children's Crisis Center coming to Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. — Over the next year, state health officials will be working with the private sector to build a new Children’s Crisis Center in Elkins. The facility will serve youth under the age of 21 who may be experiencing a behavioral health crisis and have been removed from their homes.
ELKINS, WV
Metro News

West Liberty BoG establishes search committee to find next president

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — The West Liberty University Board of Governors has established a Presidential Search Committee to find the university’s next president. On Tuesday, the board met and approved the committee that will include all 12 board members and representatives from the faculty, alumni, staff, and student body. Board of Governors chairman Rich Lucas said there could be one or two more additions by the next meeting in October.
WEST LIBERTY, WV

