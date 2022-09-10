ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Shane Beamer looking for consistency in second half vs. Arkansas

By On3 Staff Report
 3 days ago
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer remained hopeful his team could make it a four-quarter game against Arkansas after trailing 21-9 at halftime. (Wesley Hitt / Getty Images)

No. 16 Arkansas came out firing on all cylinders against South Carolina, taking a 21-9 lead into the half. But it could have been worse coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks, who scored a touchdown in the final three minutes of the half to keep the game within two scores.

Despite being outgained by nearly 100 yards in the half and losing a couple key defensive players, Beamer came away thinking his team could still make it a game.

“Yeah, it’s concerning now,” Beamer said of the injury situation. “We were already down one starter going into the game. We’re down two more right now. We’ve got depth but we’ve all got to step up. It’s not about one person, it’s about all 11. Those all 11 guys got to elevate their games and we’ve got to do a great job continuing to help them coaching wise.”

As far as what South Carolina has to do to get things on track in the second half, Beamer honed in on one word.

“Just to continue to be more consistent,” he said. “We stopped ourselves a couple times. Had the opportunity to make some plays downfield and didn’t. It’s good to see us here those last couple drives. Should have gotten points on that two-minute drive. We weren’t very smart with a couple things. But like the way we’re playing. We talked all week: Get this thing to the fourth quarter. We’ve got a chance to do that now.”

Defensive injuries mounting for Gamecocks

The Gamecocks went into the game already without defensive backs RJ Roderick (arm) and David Spaulding (undisclosed).

In the first quarter, defensive lineman Alex Huntley was briefly injured and was helped off the field, though he later returned to the game.

But cornerback Cam Smith, one of the team’s top defensive backs, left the game in the second quarter and went into the locker room, struggling to walk according to ESPN sideline reporter Kris Budden.

Defensive back Darius Rush and linebacker Mo Kaba also both suffered knocks in the second quarter, though Rush would return before halftime.

IN THIS ARTICLE
On3.com

