Steve Sarkisian provides Quinn Ewers injury update, assesses Texas first half performance

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers‘ status is still in question after he left Saturday’s game against Alabama with injury, according to coach Steve Sarkisian. Ewers left the game with injury in the first quarter after absorbing a big hit from Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner, and Sarkisian was asked for an update during his halftime interview.

“I’m not sure yet,” Sarkisian responded.

On a first-and-goal play late in the first quarter, Ewers threw the ball out of bounds as Turner was coming toward him and leveled a huge hit. Ewers landed hard on the play and took a while to get up before walking off the field under his own power.

The former Five Star Plus+ recruit was looking the part in his second game as Texas starter, completing nine of his first 12 passes for 134 yards before the injury. Hudson Card, who lost the quarterback competition to Ewers, entered the game as a result. Ewers, in turn, headed to the locker room.

So far in place of Ewers, Card is 4-of-6 passing for 59 yards. If Ewers is ultimately unable to return in the second half, the coach is confident in Card’s ability to lead the offense.

“We’ve just got to run our stuff,” Sarkisian said. “He’s good to go.”

At the time of the injury to Quinn Ewers, Texas trailed Alabama 10-3 while sitting on the Crimson Tide one-yard line, knocking on the door of the end zone. Shortly after Ewers went down, running back Bijan Robinson scored the first Texas touchdown of the afternoon to tie it at 10.

Card completed a 42-yard pass to Robinson just before halftime, leading Texas all the way down to the Alabvama 2-yard line after a few more completions. However, Longhorns kicker Bert Auburn missed a chip shot 20-yard attempt and the game remained tied heading into the half.

“We just gotta keep playing hard. I’m proud of our effort right now.”