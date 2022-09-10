WATCH: CJ Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. connect for second first-half touchdown

(Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State would be in some serious trouble against Arkansas State if it weren’t for the newly-found connection between quarterback CJ Stroud and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. The two hooked up for another chunk-yardage play that resulted in a touchdown as the second quarter winds down to its final few minutes.

Harrison has compiled four receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Three of those receptions have gone for 40 yards or more – and the two don’t seem to be slowing down. To put that into perspective, Harrison had 11 receptions for 139 yards and three touchdowns in all of 2021.

Now with a more comfortable 24-9 lead as the first half winds down, Stroud and Harrison seem to have found their rhythm, and as long as the defense can hold up their end of the bargain, expect the Buckeyes to run away with this one in the second half.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day discusses CJ Stroud’s budding chemistry with younger receivers

With Jaxon Smith-Njigba out for most of the game and Julian Fleming a game-time holdout for an injury, CJ Stroud and Ohio State’s young receivers were put to the test in the opener against Notre Dame. There is no question the group oozes with talent, but they hadn’t played significant snaps in a real game prior.

Things were certainly rocky at moments, especially the first few series with Smith-Njigba absent, but the newer faces set to feature in the Ohio State receiver room looked the part and Stroud got them ball enough. Emeka Egbuka led the Buckeyes in receiving with nine receptions for 90 yards and a score. Marvin Harrison Jr. logged five catches for 56 yards. New tight end Cade Stover even caught three balls from Stroud.

“No, I think certainly CJ and Jaxon have a great rapport and chemistry,” Day said postgame. “But he and ‘Meka, and then Marv’ as well. We also didn’t have Julian tonight, he was a game time decision, we couldn’t quite get him going. So we were down some guys there. I thought the tight ends played well. Seeing Cade step in there. The running backs ran hard. The offensive line was strong.”