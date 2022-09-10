ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, IL

An emergency response drill is scheduled for Saturday in Franklin County

The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency in conjunction with local officials will be conducting a full scale emergency response exercise this Saturday morning in Benton. The locations involved in the exercise will be the Benton Industrial Park Road and Franklin Hospital. Emergency response vehicles and equipment will be operating in...
Kentucky State Police arrest Hickman County man for threat against school staff

CLINTON, KY — A Hickman County man has been arrested by Kentucky State Police after making a violent threat against staff at Hickman County High School. KSP says 20-year-old Buster Thomas, of Clinton, was arrested Tuesday evening. The KSP Electronic Crimes Branch was given information via Facebook that had flagged a post relating to a possible criminal threat of violence against staff at Hickman County High School.
Smoke fills apartment in Cape Girardeau

Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Graves County Courthouse to come down. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Nine months after a devastating tornado hit...
Cape Girardeau crews respond to apartment fire on Hazel St.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to an apartment fire on Hazel Street Tuesday afternoon, September 13. According to firefighters on scene, they received a call about an apartment filled with smoke at 51 Hazel St. They said no one was home at the time, but the residents had...
Trent Okerson to be featured in McCracken County Public Library Evening Upstairs series

PADUCAH — A familiar face is coming to the McCracken County Public Library in December as part of their Evenings Upstairs program. Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson will be presenting on the Quad-State tornado, which devastated communities in a 212 mile radius in December of 2021. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the presentation runs from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Driver seriously injured in Stoddard County crash

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County late Monday afternoon, September 12. The crash happened at 4:45 p.m. on Route AD, approximately 1 mile north of Dexter. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Scott C. Billingsley was...
Kuttawa man pinned by vehicle flown to hospital

A Kuttawa man was flown to an out-of-state hospital last week after becoming pinned by a vehicle he was repairing. Authorities said the victim was doing repair work on the vehicle at his Magnolia Street home, when it rolled backwards off two small ramps, causing the man to become pinned.
Historic courthouse demolition underway in Mayfield 9 months after tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Nine months after a devastating tornado hit western Kentucky, crews started bringing down the historic centerpiece of the Town Square in Mayfield. Work to demolish the Graves County Courthouse began on Tuesday, September 13. The courthouse long stood as a symbol of the county and, more...
Troopers honored for life-saving response after deadly December 10 tornado

MAYFEILD, KY — The Kentucky State Police held their annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington this month, and several local troopers were honored for their bravery during the devastating December 10 tornado. According to a Monday release, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. recognized the agency's troopers for going above...
Bridge steel truss passes by Paducah riverfront

Some MO state parks to participate in Museum Day on Saturday. Some MO state parks to participate in Museum Day on Saturday. Total enrollment at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is down, but SIU is touting its largest freshman class in six years. Truss for Smithland Bridge moves down the...
Suspect arrested in case of shots fired in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been taken into custody in Cape Girardeau after a case of shots fired on the 2800 block of Themis Street. After being called to the scene at 4:12 p.m., officers located the suspect. The suspect took off running. They caught the suspect...
Franklin County man arrested after cemetery theft

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A Franklin County man has been arrested for stealing a tractor from a cemetery. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Darren Johnson, 32, of West City, broke into a shed at the Masonic and Odd Fellows Cemetery Monday morning and took a tractor that was inside.
Cape Girardeau man arrested after shots fired near Arena Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces charges after police investigated a report of shots fired on Sunday, Sept. 11. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Themis Street for a report of shots fired at 4:12 p.m. This is near Arena Park where the SEMO District Fair is underway.
SEMO District Fair underway in Cape Girardeau

Total enrollment at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is down, but SIU is touting its largest freshman class in six years. Bernie, Mo residents want solution for city water problems. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Bernie, Mo residents want solution for city water problems. Truss for Smithland Bridge moves down...
2 Wash. men arrested on felony drug trafficking charges in western Ky.

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Two men from Washington state were arrested in western Kentucky on felony drug trafficking charges. Pedro Samario Irias Lopez, 25, of Shoreline, Wash., was arrested on charges of enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams cocaine); carrying a concealed weapon; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
