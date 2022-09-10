Read full article on original website
wsiu.org
An emergency response drill is scheduled for Saturday in Franklin County
The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency in conjunction with local officials will be conducting a full scale emergency response exercise this Saturday morning in Benton. The locations involved in the exercise will be the Benton Industrial Park Road and Franklin Hospital. Emergency response vehicles and equipment will be operating in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Public will be able to watch Wednesday as final truss is placed on new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Members of the public will be able to watch as the final truss is placed for the new New U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the public viewing area will be open Wednesday morning to allow folks to watch crews in action.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police arrest Hickman County man for threat against school staff
CLINTON, KY — A Hickman County man has been arrested by Kentucky State Police after making a violent threat against staff at Hickman County High School. KSP says 20-year-old Buster Thomas, of Clinton, was arrested Tuesday evening. The KSP Electronic Crimes Branch was given information via Facebook that had flagged a post relating to a possible criminal threat of violence against staff at Hickman County High School.
wpsdlocal6.com
Hickman County High School put on lockdown after state police notify district about threatening Facebook post
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — Hickman County High School was under a lockdown for a time Tuesday afternoon after state police notified district administrators about an alleged threatening Facebook post about the school, the district says. In a Facebook post about the lockdown, Hickman County Schools says state police notified...
KFVS12
Smoke fills apartment in Cape Girardeau
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau crews respond to apartment fire on Hazel St.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to an apartment fire on Hazel Street Tuesday afternoon, September 13. According to firefighters on scene, they received a call about an apartment filled with smoke at 51 Hazel St. They said no one was home at the time, but the residents had...
wpsdlocal6.com
Trent Okerson to be featured in McCracken County Public Library Evening Upstairs series
PADUCAH — A familiar face is coming to the McCracken County Public Library in December as part of their Evenings Upstairs program. Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson will be presenting on the Quad-State tornado, which devastated communities in a 212 mile radius in December of 2021. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the presentation runs from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
KFVS12
Driver seriously injured in Stoddard County crash
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County late Monday afternoon, September 12. The crash happened at 4:45 p.m. on Route AD, approximately 1 mile north of Dexter. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Scott C. Billingsley was...
westkentuckystar.com
Kuttawa man pinned by vehicle flown to hospital
A Kuttawa man was flown to an out-of-state hospital last week after becoming pinned by a vehicle he was repairing. Authorities said the victim was doing repair work on the vehicle at his Magnolia Street home, when it rolled backwards off two small ramps, causing the man to become pinned.
KFVS12
Historic courthouse demolition underway in Mayfield 9 months after tornado
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Nine months after a devastating tornado hit western Kentucky, crews started bringing down the historic centerpiece of the Town Square in Mayfield. Work to demolish the Graves County Courthouse began on Tuesday, September 13. The courthouse long stood as a symbol of the county and, more...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with shots fired investigation in Cape Girardeau
wpsdlocal6.com
Troopers honored for life-saving response after deadly December 10 tornado
MAYFEILD, KY — The Kentucky State Police held their annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington this month, and several local troopers were honored for their bravery during the devastating December 10 tornado. According to a Monday release, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. recognized the agency's troopers for going above...
KFVS12
Bridge steel truss passes by Paducah riverfront
KFVS12
Suspect arrested in case of shots fired in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been taken into custody in Cape Girardeau after a case of shots fired on the 2800 block of Themis Street. After being called to the scene at 4:12 p.m., officers located the suspect. The suspect took off running. They caught the suspect...
wjpf.com
Franklin County man arrested after cemetery theft
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A Franklin County man has been arrested for stealing a tractor from a cemetery. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Darren Johnson, 32, of West City, broke into a shed at the Masonic and Odd Fellows Cemetery Monday morning and took a tractor that was inside.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man arrested after shots fired near Arena Park
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces charges after police investigated a report of shots fired on Sunday, Sept. 11. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Themis Street for a report of shots fired at 4:12 p.m. This is near Arena Park where the SEMO District Fair is underway.
KFVS12
SEMO District Fair underway in Cape Girardeau
KFVS12
2 Wash. men arrested on felony drug trafficking charges in western Ky.
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Two men from Washington state were arrested in western Kentucky on felony drug trafficking charges. Pedro Samario Irias Lopez, 25, of Shoreline, Wash., was arrested on charges of enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams cocaine); carrying a concealed weapon; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
wpsdlocal6.com
Former Paducah and McCracken County Commissioner Zana Renfro dies at age 61
PADUCAH — Former Paducah City Commission member and former McCracken County Fiscal Court member Zana Renfro has died at the age of 61. Renfro died Saturday at Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, according to an obituary published by Milner and Orr Funeral Home. For nearly 12 years,...
