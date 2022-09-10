USC vs. Stanford: Top Trojan Moments Against the Farm

USC tackle

This afternoon, the USC Trojans visit the Stanford Cardinal in the latest iteration of the Pac 12’s oldest rivarly. To get you ready for kickoff, let’s look back at five of the Trojans’ top moments against the Farm since the start of the 21st century.

5. Nickell Robey-Coleman’s Pick Six (2011)

While this play ultimately came in a Trojan loss, it was still one of the most electric moments in Coliseum history.

In 2011, Andrew Luck and a top-five Stanford team came into Los Angeles to face a sanctions-depleted USC squad. While the Cardinal entered the game as heavy favorites, the Trojans were able to hang around thanks to big games from quarterback Matt Barkley and running back Curtis McNeal.

Then, with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter, USC cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman stepped in front of a pass from Luck and took it back to the house for a go-ahead score.

Ultimately, Luck was able to rally the Cardinal for a tying touchdown drive, and Stanford would go on to win in triple overtime. Despite the loss, however, it was still a statement game for the Trojans, as it proved that they could hang with the top teams in the country despite being depleted by the sanctions.

4. Strip Sack for the Win (2014)

USC’s last win on the Farm came back in 2014. In arguably the high point of Steve Sarkisian‘s brief tenure as USC’s head coach, the Trojans traveled up to Palo Alto and defeated Stanford in an early-season top-fifteen showdown.

After scoring a touchdown on their opening drive, the Trojans managed just three points over the next two-plus quarters. However, kicker Andre Heidari drilled a go-ahead 53-yard field goal with 2:30 left in the game, and J.R. Tavai strip-sacked Stanford quarterback Kevin Hogan on the ensuing Cardinal possession to seal the victory.

With the victory, the Trojans moved into the top ten of the AP Poll. The good will from the win would be short-lived, however, as USC would be upset on the road at Boston College the following week.

3. Sweet Revenge (2013)

The 2007 USC-Stanford game will forever live in Trojan Football infamy. Despite being 41-point underdogs, Jim Harbaugh and Stanford came into the Coliseum and stunned Pete Carroll’s USC squad that was one of the favorites to win the national championship.

The following year, the Trojans traveled up to the Farm looking for revenge. And revenge they got indeed, as USC walloped Stanford 45-23.

The Trojans dominated the Cardinal on the ground that day, rushing for 282 yards and three touchdowns. In addition, linebacker Brian Cushing added an interception of Stanford quarterback (and current offensive coordinator) Tavita Pritchard, the architect of the 2007 upset.

2. A Championship Moment (2017)

USC’s lone Pac 12 championship of the post-Pete Carroll era came in 2017, when the Trojans took down Stanford in a Pac 12 Championship Game thriller.

The contest served as a breakout game for sophomore wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who caught seven passes for 146 yards and a touchdown. Two years later, Pittman would go on to become an All-American for the Trojans.

The game quite literally was not over until the final seconds, when quarterback Sam Darnold connected with tight end Josh Falo, for a championship-sealing fourth down conversion. In a crazy twist, Falo is somehow still on USC’s 2022 roster, while Darnold is currently entering his fifth NFL season and has already been benched by two different teams.

USC defeated Stanford to win the 2017 Pac 12 championship. (John McGillen)

1. The Upset (2013)

Without a doubt, any USC fan will tell you that the top Trojan moment in the USC-Stanford rivalry is USC’s 2013 upset of the Farm.

After a lackluster start to the 2013 season, USC fired head coach Lane Kiffin just five games into the year. Led by interim head coach Ed Oregeron, the Trojans put together a remarkable turnaround, highlighted by this takedown of a top-five Stanford squad.

With 19 seconds remaining, Andre Heidari kicked a 47-yard field goal to give the Trojans a 20-17 lead. And when Stanford’s subsequent hook-and-ladder desperation attempt came up short, the fans poured onto the field at the Coliseum.

In addition to snapping a four-game losing streak against Stanford, the win marked one of the high points of the post-Pete Carroll era at USC. Now Trojan fans are hoping that the arrival of Lincoln Riley can take the team to new heights.