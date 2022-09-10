ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

USC vs. Stanford: Top Trojan Moments Against the Farm

By Adam Bradford
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LWZdF_0hqDdB4700
USC tackle

This afternoon, the USC Trojans visit the Stanford Cardinal in the latest iteration of the Pac 12’s oldest rivarly. To get you ready for kickoff, let’s look back at five of the Trojans’ top moments against the Farm since the start of the 21st century.

5. Nickell Robey-Coleman’s Pick Six (2011)

While this play ultimately came in a Trojan loss, it was still one of the most electric moments in Coliseum history.

In 2011, Andrew Luck and a top-five Stanford team came into Los Angeles to face a sanctions-depleted USC squad. While the Cardinal entered the game as heavy favorites, the Trojans were able to hang around thanks to big games from quarterback Matt Barkley and running back Curtis McNeal.

Then, with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter, USC cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman stepped in front of a pass from Luck and took it back to the house for a go-ahead score.

Ultimately, Luck was able to rally the Cardinal for a tying touchdown drive, and Stanford would go on to win in triple overtime. Despite the loss, however, it was still a statement game for the Trojans, as it proved that they could hang with the top teams in the country despite being depleted by the sanctions.

4. Strip Sack for the Win (2014)

USC’s last win on the Farm came back in 2014. In arguably the high point of Steve Sarkisian‘s brief tenure as USC’s head coach, the Trojans traveled up to Palo Alto and defeated Stanford in an early-season top-fifteen showdown.

After scoring a touchdown on their opening drive, the Trojans managed just three points over the next two-plus quarters. However, kicker Andre Heidari drilled a go-ahead 53-yard field goal with 2:30 left in the game, and J.R. Tavai strip-sacked Stanford quarterback Kevin Hogan on the ensuing Cardinal possession to seal the victory.

With the victory, the Trojans moved into the top ten of the AP Poll. The good will from the win would be short-lived, however, as USC would be upset on the road at Boston College the following week.

3. Sweet Revenge (2013)

The 2007 USC-Stanford game will forever live in Trojan Football infamy. Despite being 41-point underdogs, Jim Harbaugh and Stanford came into the Coliseum and stunned Pete Carroll’s USC squad that was one of the favorites to win the national championship.

The following year, the Trojans traveled up to the Farm looking for revenge. And revenge they got indeed, as USC walloped Stanford 45-23.

The Trojans dominated the Cardinal on the ground that day, rushing for 282 yards and three touchdowns. In addition, linebacker Brian Cushing added an interception of Stanford quarterback (and current offensive coordinator) Tavita Pritchard, the architect of the 2007 upset.

2. A Championship Moment (2017)

USC’s lone Pac 12 championship of the post-Pete Carroll era came in 2017, when the Trojans took down Stanford in a Pac 12 Championship Game thriller.

The contest served as a breakout game for sophomore wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who caught seven passes for 146 yards and a touchdown. Two years later, Pittman would go on to become an All-American for the Trojans.

The game quite literally was not over until the final seconds, when quarterback Sam Darnold connected with tight end Josh Falo, for a championship-sealing fourth down conversion. In a crazy twist, Falo is somehow still on USC’s 2022 roster, while Darnold is currently entering his fifth NFL season and has already been benched by two different teams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43MhXm_0hqDdB4700
USC defeated Stanford to win the 2017 Pac 12 championship. (John McGillen)

1. The Upset (2013)

Without a doubt, any USC fan will tell you that the top Trojan moment in the USC-Stanford rivalry is USC’s 2013 upset of the Farm.

After a lackluster start to the 2013 season, USC fired head coach Lane Kiffin just five games into the year. Led by interim head coach Ed Oregeron, the Trojans put together a remarkable turnaround, highlighted by this takedown of a top-five Stanford squad.

With 19 seconds remaining, Andre Heidari kicked a 47-yard field goal to give the Trojans a 20-17 lead. And when Stanford’s subsequent hook-and-ladder desperation attempt came up short, the fans poured onto the field at the Coliseum.

In addition to snapping a four-game losing streak against Stanford, the win marked one of the high points of the post-Pete Carroll era at USC. Now Trojan fans are hoping that the arrival of Lincoln Riley can take the team to new heights.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Jimbo Fisher is already in must-win mode

Paul Finebaum believes Jimbo Fisher is already facing a critical point during the 2022 season. After Texas A&M came into the season with dreams of the College Football Playoff, a loss to Appalachian State had those plans go up in smoke. Now, the Aggies have a matchup with the Miami Hurricanes before getting into their SEC schedule, and Finebaum explained on Get Up why it’s paramount to Fisher to get a victory on Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Heisman hot board after Week 2: Bryce Young is at the top

Heisman voters Matt Zenitz and Mike Huguenin will provide weekly updates on who leads the Heisman race for them. Here is how each has the field after Week Two. 1. Alabama QB Bryce Young: Young saved the day for Alabama against Texas with multiple game-changing plays during the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead touchdown pass and a sack escape that turned into a 20-yard scramble to set up the game-winning field goal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanford, CA
Football
Stanford, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Stanford, CA
College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
City
Stanford, CA
City
Palo Alto, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
On3.com

Legendary Nebraska head coach Tom Osborne weighs in on Scott Frost firing

If anyone knows how much Nebraska fans want to win, it’s Tom Osborne. In the wake of Scott Frost’s firing over the weekend, he’s speaking out. Osborne, who led the Cornhuskers to three national titles, spoke with KETV in Omaha and shared his thoughts about what happened to Frost — a former Nebraska quarterback whose fall culminated in his firing on Sunday. He expressed his sympathy, pointing to a few factors in why things didn’t work out for him in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

Mike Leach gives perfect answer on whether LSU game is a season-defining game, how he keeps team focused

Every coach wants his team to take each step a week at a time and not get too ahead of themselves. With SEC play opening for Mississippi State this weekend, though, Mike Leach will have to settle his players down ahead of their trip to Baton Rouge this weekend. Conference games are a big deal, especially on the road. However, Leach isn’t changing his philosophy whatsoever.
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Lane Kiffin
Person
Brian Cushing
On3.com

Sam Pittman evaluates Arkansas success at sacking the quarterback

Arkansas football is getting to the quarterback in 2022. Through two games this season, the Razorbacks are already responsible for nine sacks, with six of them coming last weekend against SEC foe South Carolina, and three against 2021 Playoff participant Cincinnati to open the year. So, what’s the secret to the Hogs’ pass rushing success?
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

Javon Bullard taking on bigger role with physicality, toughness

Whenever you ask somebody how to describe Javon Bullard, the word tough always comes up. Along those same lines, he’s physical, despite coming in at just 5-foot-11, 180 pounds. And on Tuesday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart echoed that sentiment that has surrounded Bullard early in the 2022 season for the Bulldogs. The Milledgeville, Ga. native played in almost every game last season for Georgia, but none in quite as big of a role as he’s had so far this fall as a starter at the STAR position.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Stanford Cardinal#American Football#College Football#Trojans
On3.com

Transfer portal notebook: Transferring ‘down’ can be as big a deal as transferring ‘up’

One of the criticisms of the transfer portal is that it punishes lower-level schools: Those schools find and develop a player, then he transfers to a Power 5 program. There’s no question that occurs, especially in basketball. But two big upsets by Sun Belt Conference schools last Saturday showed that transferring “down” can work out in a big way, too.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Pete Thamel: Names to watch for next Nebraska head coach, replacing Scott Frost

Scott Frost has been shown the door at Nebraska, and a litany of replacement coaches have already come up in conversation in the hours following his firing. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, 15 names have made the initial list – in no order – as to who will be the man to step in for Frost in Lincoln next season. These names include Matt Campbell, Mark Stoops, Dave Aranda, Bill O’Brien, Lance Leipold, Jim Leonhard, PJ Fleck, Chris Klieman, Dave Doeren, Sam Pittman, Alex Grinch, Matt Entz, Bret Bielema, Jamey Chadwell and Troy Calhoun.
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

2023 offensive lineman Ethan Thomason commits to BYU

Fort Collins (Colo.) Rocky Mountain offensive lineman Ethan Thomason has committed to BYU, he announced early Wednesday morning. The 6-foot-8, 301-pounder chose the Cougars over finalists Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Stanford and Utah. He took official visits to the Cardinal, Cougars and Utes in consecutive weeks in June. Thomason is the...
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
On3.com

2025 jumbo athlete Elyiss Williams is already turning heads

Folkston (Ga.) Charlton County 2025 athlete Elyiss Williams is still incredibly early in his recruiting process. But the jumbo athlete, who already stands at 6-foot-8 as a high school sophomore, has started to draw national attention over the past few months. His first offer last spring was from Florida A&M; shortly after, defending national champion Georgia threw its hat in the ring.
HIGH SCHOOL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
68K+
Followers
70K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy