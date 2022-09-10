Would-be Texas safety ends in penalty, review chaos in Horns vs. Alabama

Tim Warner | Getty Images

Shocking may be the word to describe Texas being tied with Alabama in the third quarter, but controversy reigned supreme on a wild play that turned the tides of the game.

With Alabama backed up to their own goal line in a tie game, Bryce Young took the snap and looked downfield. However, jubilance took over the field for Texas as they took the Alabama quarterback down in the end zone, presumably for a safety. Then, a flag was thrown and no one could’ve predicted what could’ve come next.

Referees called roughing the passer and targeting on the play, then going under the hood to review it.

“That’s a horrible call,” stated Gus Johnson on the FOX broadcast. “The targeting call is horrible, and the roughing the passer call is horrible.”

As confusion reigned supreme throughout the stadium, the referee Scott Campbell made a fascinating ruling on the play, claiming the original call was an incorrect statement by the ref.

“After review, there is no foul for targeting, or roughing the passer,” Campbell told the crowd. “The foul was described incorrectly to the referee. The foul that was reviewed was the targeting, as there was roughing the passer called. Fourth down.”

So somehow, Young escapes without being taken down for a safety, and the ruling on the field becomes an incomplete pass. Just a wild turn of events as time ticks off during the third quarter of the showdown.

“Holy cow, that was wild,” a shocked Joel Klatt exclaimed.” The announcement in the stadium was very clear.”

Afterwards, Mike Pereira — FOX’s referee expert for both college football and the NFL — explained while it may have been a ballyhoo to get to the end result, the call was correct in the end. Still, good luck telling Longhorns faithful that the call and subsequent explanation makes any sense.

As you can see, chaos and confusion are reigning supreme in Austin at the moment. Still, we’re all tied up at 10-10 as Alabama and Texas fight for victory.