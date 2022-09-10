ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Would-be Texas safety ends in penalty, review chaos in Horns vs. Alabama

By Steve Samra
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46aglA_0hqDdABO00
Tim Warner | Getty Images

Shocking may be the word to describe Texas being tied with Alabama in the third quarter, but controversy reigned supreme on a wild play that turned the tides of the game.

With Alabama backed up to their own goal line in a tie game, Bryce Young took the snap and looked downfield. However, jubilance took over the field for Texas as they took the Alabama quarterback down in the end zone, presumably for a safety. Then, a flag was thrown and no one could’ve predicted what could’ve come next.

Referees called roughing the passer and targeting on the play, then going under the hood to review it.

“That’s a horrible call,” stated Gus Johnson on the FOX broadcast. “The targeting call is horrible, and the roughing the passer call is horrible.”

As confusion reigned supreme throughout the stadium, the referee Scott Campbell made a fascinating ruling on the play, claiming the original call was an incorrect statement by the ref.

“After review, there is no foul for targeting, or roughing the passer,” Campbell told the crowd. “The foul was described incorrectly to the referee. The foul that was reviewed was the targeting, as there was roughing the passer called. Fourth down.”

So somehow, Young escapes without being taken down for a safety, and the ruling on the field becomes an incomplete pass. Just a wild turn of events as time ticks off during the third quarter of the showdown.

“Holy cow, that was wild,” a shocked Joel Klatt exclaimed.” The announcement in the stadium was very clear.”

Afterwards, Mike Pereira — FOX’s referee expert for both college football and the NFL — explained while it may have been a ballyhoo to get to the end result, the call was correct in the end. Still, good luck telling Longhorns faithful that the call and subsequent explanation makes any sense.

As you can see, chaos and confusion are reigning supreme in Austin at the moment. Still, we’re all tied up at 10-10 as Alabama and Texas fight for victory.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Legendary Nebraska head coach Tom Osborne weighs in on Scott Frost firing

If anyone knows how much Nebraska fans want to win, it’s Tom Osborne. In the wake of Scott Frost’s firing over the weekend, he’s speaking out. Osborne, who led the Cornhuskers to three national titles, spoke with KETV in Omaha and shared his thoughts about what happened to Frost — a former Nebraska quarterback whose fall culminated in his firing on Sunday. He expressed his sympathy, pointing to a few factors in why things didn’t work out for him in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Jimbo Fisher is already in must-win mode

Paul Finebaum believes Jimbo Fisher is already facing a critical point during the 2022 season. After Texas A&M came into the season with dreams of the College Football Playoff, a loss to Appalachian State had those plans go up in smoke. Now, the Aggies have a matchup with the Miami Hurricanes before getting into their SEC schedule, and Finebaum explained on Get Up why it’s paramount to Fisher to get a victory on Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Heisman hot board after Week 2: Bryce Young is at the top

Heisman voters Matt Zenitz and Mike Huguenin will provide weekly updates on who leads the Heisman race for them. Here is how each has the field after Week Two. 1. Alabama QB Bryce Young: Young saved the day for Alabama against Texas with multiple game-changing plays during the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead touchdown pass and a sack escape that turned into a 20-yard scramble to set up the game-winning field goal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Montgomery, AL
Sports
City
Austin, TX
Montgomery, AL
Football
On3.com

Mike Leach gives perfect answer on whether LSU game is a season-defining game, how he keeps team focused

Every coach wants his team to take each step a week at a time and not get too ahead of themselves. With SEC play opening for Mississippi State this weekend, though, Mike Leach will have to settle his players down ahead of their trip to Baton Rouge this weekend. Conference games are a big deal, especially on the road. However, Leach isn’t changing his philosophy whatsoever.
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Klatt
Person
Bryce Young
Person
Mike Pereira
On3.com

NFL scout offers unique praise for Bryce Young after road win vs Texas

Bryce Young did more than save the season for Alabama on Saturday — he made his case stronger to be the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. While Young already has an inside track, his cold-blooded game-winning drive against Texas proved he can get the job done with all the chips in the middle of the table. Afterwards, Jim Nagy — the Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl — revealed some unique praise he’s hearing from an NFL scout regarding the Alabama quarterback.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Longhorns#American Football#Fox
On3.com

2025 jumbo athlete Elyiss Williams is already turning heads

Folkston (Ga.) Charlton County 2025 athlete Elyiss Williams is still incredibly early in his recruiting process. But the jumbo athlete, who already stands at 6-foot-8 as a high school sophomore, has started to draw national attention over the past few months. His first offer last spring was from Florida A&M; shortly after, defending national champion Georgia threw its hat in the ring.
HIGH SCHOOL
On3.com

Pete Thamel: Names to watch for next Nebraska head coach, replacing Scott Frost

Scott Frost has been shown the door at Nebraska, and a litany of replacement coaches have already come up in conversation in the hours following his firing. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, 15 names have made the initial list – in no order – as to who will be the man to step in for Frost in Lincoln next season. These names include Matt Campbell, Mark Stoops, Dave Aranda, Bill O’Brien, Lance Leipold, Jim Leonhard, PJ Fleck, Chris Klieman, Dave Doeren, Sam Pittman, Alex Grinch, Matt Entz, Bret Bielema, Jamey Chadwell and Troy Calhoun.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
68K+
Followers
70K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy