ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers injured versus No. 1 Alabama (UPDATE)

By Justin Wells
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XliWz_0hqDd8VB00
Quinn Ewers (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

It was a flashback of sorts when Texas fans saw quarterback Quinn Ewers laying on the turf late in the first quarter after Alabama defensive end Dallas Turner hit the 6-foot-3 former five-star late.

“I’m not sure yet,” said Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, when asked if the freshman QB could return in the second half. His status remains unknown.

Ewers landed on his left shoulder and stayed on the field in pain until walking off on his own. Turner picked up the penalty flag for the late hit but the damage was down.

Fans are reminded of the last time Texas and Alabama played in the 2010 BCS National Championship. The Crimson Tide knocked Texas signal-caller Colt McCoy out in the first quarter of that contest, and the Horns never recovered.

Ewers and the Texas offense was off to a hot start, including this connection from Ewers to Xavier Worthy two plays before the penalty.

Texas junior Hudson Card will take over the snaps at quarterback for the Longhorns today. The Lake Travis native is 56-of-91 with 619 yards passing and five touchdowns in his Longhorn career.

Ewers had beat out Card during fall camp to win the starting quarterback job in Austin. Card was named starter last season for Texas and played in five games.

UPDATE: 12:59pm (CT)

ESPN’s Pete Thamel is reporting Ewers will not return today.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban implies practice issues kept Alabama star out of Texas game

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide went to Texas in Week 2 and narrowly escaped with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. Many fans and analysts noted that CB Eli Ricks, the star transfer from LSU, didn’t appear in the Week 2 matchup at all. He’s dealt with a back issue during fall camp, but that didn’t seem to be the reason for his absence on Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Matt Leinart Blames Alabama vs. Texas Refs: Fans React

The officiating did Texas no favors in Saturday's loss to No. 1 Alabama, and Matt Leinart is calling them out for it. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Leinart declares that Texas should have won the game and will lament the mistakes they made. But he also stated that the officiating in the game was terrible.
AUSTIN, TX
ESPN

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian invokes Nick Saban, says Longhorns must avoid 'rat poison' of sudden praise

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian channeled Nick Saban on Monday, issuing a warning to his Longhorns after their near upset of No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. "First of all, to quote my old boss, we've got to be careful of the rat poison of people telling us how good we are, which is important," Sarkisian said. "A week ago, everyone told us how bad we were. Now this week, everyone wants to tell us how good we are. We've got to be careful to quiet the noise outside of our building and focus on us."
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Austin, TX
Football
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Magic 106.5

Texas Tech vs. Texas Kickoff Time Set

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff for Texas Tech's conference opener versus Texas on Sept. 24 at Jones AT&T Stadium. National broadcast details will be finalized after Sept. 17, but it was revealed it will be either be shown on ABC or ESPN.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Wells
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech – Texas kickoff time announced

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s meeting with Texas on September 24 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN. The decision on networks will be decided after this Saturday’s games. The Red Raiders are 2-0 after a double overtime win over Houston on Saturday at Jones Stadium. Texas Tech wraps up non-conference play […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 3

AUSTIN, Texas - The third week of Central Texas high school football had some highs and some lows. Some teams remain undefeated while some were handed their first loss of the 2022 season. Check out our rankings for Week 3 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox College Football#American Football#Hudson Card
KXAN

Austin resident $5 million richer from scratch ticket

The Texas Lottery announced the state's newest millionaire claimed the top prize after buying a Casino Millions ticket from Star Stop 75, located at 5801 N. Interstate 35 in north Austin. The person who won is choosing to remain anonymous, the lottery shared.
AUSTIN, TX
yourmileagemayvary.net

Did We Find A New Favorite Texas BBQ Place?

My favorite fake quote about Texas BBQ is a line that I coopted from the movie Kill Bill referring to the quality of samurai swords. If you’re gonna compare Texas BBQ, you compare it to all the BBQ ever made…….. that wasn’t made in Texas. Bar...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Eater

Yes, Ramen Tatsu-Ya’s Opening in Far South Austin and Lakeline

Popular Japanese restaurant mini-chain Ramen Tatsu-ya is indeed opening two new locations in the Austin area this year. The first is found in Far South Austin on 8601 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200. It opened on Sunday, September 11. The second will be found in Lakeline at 14028 North-183, Building G, Suite 310 sometime in late 2022.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
68K+
Followers
70K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy