Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers injured versus No. 1 Alabama (UPDATE)

Quinn Ewers (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

It was a flashback of sorts when Texas fans saw quarterback Quinn Ewers laying on the turf late in the first quarter after Alabama defensive end Dallas Turner hit the 6-foot-3 former five-star late.

“I’m not sure yet,” said Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, when asked if the freshman QB could return in the second half. His status remains unknown.

Ewers landed on his left shoulder and stayed on the field in pain until walking off on his own. Turner picked up the penalty flag for the late hit but the damage was down.

Fans are reminded of the last time Texas and Alabama played in the 2010 BCS National Championship. The Crimson Tide knocked Texas signal-caller Colt McCoy out in the first quarter of that contest, and the Horns never recovered.

Ewers and the Texas offense was off to a hot start, including this connection from Ewers to Xavier Worthy two plays before the penalty.

Texas junior Hudson Card will take over the snaps at quarterback for the Longhorns today. The Lake Travis native is 56-of-91 with 619 yards passing and five touchdowns in his Longhorn career.

Ewers had beat out Card during fall camp to win the starting quarterback job in Austin. Card was named starter last season for Texas and played in five games.

UPDATE: 12:59pm (CT)

ESPN’s Pete Thamel is reporting Ewers will not return today.