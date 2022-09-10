REPLAY: GC Live: Postgame Show, South Carolina vs Arkansas

GC Live: Postgame Show (Photo: Gamecock Central)

Following the game, join Gamecock Central’s Mike Uva and former South Carolina QB Perry Orth on the GC Live: Postgame Show. Call into the program at 803-567-3796

The South Carolina-Arkansas postgame show is over but you can watch or listen to the replay now.

Beginning this weekend, the GC Live: Postgame Show will feature former South Carolina Gamecocks. Former quarterbacks Perry Orth and Michael Scarnecchia will serve as rotating co-hosts with Gamecock Central’s Mike Uva.

Orth played four seasons at South Carolina (2013-16). He was voted a team captain by teammates and coaching staff for the 2016 season. A South Carolina high school football state champion as an assistant coach, Orth has quickly established himself as one of the top QB trainers in the state through his company QB1. He is currently in his first season as offensive coordinator at Cardinal Newman.

Scarnecchia was a five-year member of the USC football team (2014-18). He’s best known for his 2018 performance against Missouri. With Jake Bentley out, Scarnecchia started at quarterback in a monsoon. With just over a minute left trailing by one, Scarnecchia led the Gamecocks down the field into field goal range for the win. He recently graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law.

The GC Live: Postgame Show is one of the two new shows Gamecock Central has launched this fall. It airs shortly after the conclusion of every South Carolina football game. Like other GC Live shows they’ll be available to be watched on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. One of the wrinkles we’ve added to this show is a call-in feature. That number to call is (803) 567-3796.

With their backgrounds, Orth and Scarnecchia will share unique perspectives to help provide instant reaction to Gamecocks fans following South Carolina games. Fans will also have the opportunity to ask them questions directly.