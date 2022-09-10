ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Here’s how to dominate a Clemson tailgate like a champion

Alright folks, after what has been the longest offseason ever, we are finally back to Tiger football. But as many of us know, the game is only one part of Gameday. Tailgating before and after the game is the other part, and quite frankly, a good tailgate can make a bad game feel better. Now, as someone who has been going to Clemson games since I could barely walk, and has tailgated at both big family tailgates and in gritty fraternity tailgates, I want to offer my expertise on how you can make gameday in Clemson the best.
Clemson, South Carolina game times for Sept. 24 announced

The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Charlotte 49ers in a 7:30 pm kick on Sept. 24, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on ESPNU. That game will mark the first gridiron battle between the Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 SEC) and the 49ers (0-3, 0-0 Conference USA).
Bad news for Notre Dame

Bad news for Clemson's marquee non-conference opponent. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman told reporters Monday that quarterback Tyler Buchner sustained a high-grade AC joint sprain in his non-throwing (...)
Clemson remains top university in South Carolina in U.S. News rankings

Clemson has again been named the top national public university in South Carolina in the 2023 U.S. News & World Report annual rankings. Clemson tied for No. 31 among national public institutions out of 227 universities, according to the publication. “The impact of a degree from Clemson University, along with...
2.1 magnitude earthquake reported near Clemson

An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to the United States Geological Survey. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from...
South Carolina man wins $200,000 in lottery

GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate man turned a $10 lottery win into $200,000. While filling up his car at the VHS Inc. convenience store on 905 Montague Ave. in Greenwood, he played the lottery and won $10. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) He spent his winnings...
Officers investigating after person dies at Clemson gas station

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department said officers are investigating after a person died at a gas station on Monday afternoon. Officers said they responded to a 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway at around 2:29 p.m. after it was reported that there was an unconscious person in the store.
Fantasia announces concert at Peace Center in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina native Fantasia announced that she is performing at the Peace Center in Greenville later this year. According to the Peace Center’s website, the Grammy Award winner will perform on December 21, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. According to officials, tickets go on sale...
Alligator caught in SC lake weighs in at over 660 pounds

IVA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sportsman One Stop in Iva announced that a pair of Upstate hunters recently brought home an alligator that weighed in at over 660 pounds. In a post on Facebook, the shop said they couldn’t get an accurate weight for the creature because their scale only goes up to 660 pounds.
Fantasia, former 'American Idol' winner, to perform in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A former "American Idol" winner from the Carolinas is coming to Greenville. Fantasia Taylor, the season three winner in 2004, tweeted she will perform at the Peace Center in December. (Video above: Fantasia Sings Aerosmith, Aretha Franklin and Mary J. Blige in a Game of Song...
Pet of the Week: Clover

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another ‘Pet of the Week’! This week’s featured pet is Clover. Clover is three years old and is up to date on all her vaccines, is microchipped and spayed. Clover is full of energy, is very...
