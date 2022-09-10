Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
Related
shakinthesouthland.com
Here’s how to dominate a Clemson tailgate like a champion
Alright folks, after what has been the longest offseason ever, we are finally back to Tiger football. But as many of us know, the game is only one part of Gameday. Tailgating before and after the game is the other part, and quite frankly, a good tailgate can make a bad game feel better. Now, as someone who has been going to Clemson games since I could barely walk, and has tailgated at both big family tailgates and in gritty fraternity tailgates, I want to offer my expertise on how you can make gameday in Clemson the best.
WYFF4.com
Clemson, South Carolina game times for Sept. 24 announced
The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Charlotte 49ers in a 7:30 pm kick on Sept. 24, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on ESPNU. That game will mark the first gridiron battle between the Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 SEC) and the 49ers (0-3, 0-0 Conference USA).
Clemson picks up new commitment
Erik Bakich and the Clemson baseball program picked up a new verbal commitment Tuesday. Devin Parks -- a class of 2023 outfielder from Legion Collegiate Academy (Rock Hill, S.C.) -- announced his (...)
Bad news for Notre Dame
Bad news for Clemson's marquee non-conference opponent. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman told reporters Monday that quarterback Tyler Buchner sustained a high-grade AC joint sprain in his non-throwing (...)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson defensive player enters transfer portal
One of Clemson's defesnive players has hit the NCAA transfer portal. A team spokesperson confirmed to The Clemson Insider that junior linebacker Sergio Allen has entered the transfer portal. Allen, who (...)
Top Ten Shakeup in Latest Coaches Poll
The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 2 of the season. Clemson (2-0, 1-0 ACC) is ranked No. 4 in the new Coaches Poll after its 35-12 win over Furman (...)
clemson.edu
Clemson remains top university in South Carolina in U.S. News rankings
Clemson has again been named the top national public university in South Carolina in the 2023 U.S. News & World Report annual rankings. Clemson tied for No. 31 among national public institutions out of 227 universities, according to the publication. “The impact of a degree from Clemson University, along with...
WXII 12
2.1 magnitude earthquake reported near Clemson
An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to the United States Geological Survey. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jeremy Clements wins appeal of penalty
Jeremy Clements Racing won its appeal Tuesday of an L2-level penalty levied by NASCAR officials following the No. 51 Chevrolet’s victory last month at Daytona International Speedway.
Police investigate death at 7-Eleven in Clemson
Police are investigating the death of a person Monday afternoon at a 7-Eleven store in Clemson.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man wins $200,000 in lottery
GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate man turned a $10 lottery win into $200,000. While filling up his car at the VHS Inc. convenience store on 905 Montague Ave. in Greenwood, he played the lottery and won $10. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) He spent his winnings...
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com
Greenville teen paralyzed in diving accident begins to take steps
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — A Greenville teen continues to make leaps and bounds in his recovery after a diving accident. Austin Somerville was paralyzed when he dove into a shallow part of a pool in the spring of 2020. “If I look back, in a hospital bed a little...
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating after person dies at Clemson gas station
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department said officers are investigating after a person died at a gas station on Monday afternoon. Officers said they responded to a 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway at around 2:29 p.m. after it was reported that there was an unconscious person in the store.
Plane crashes into Lake Hartwell near Georgia-South Carolina state line
A single-engine aircraft crashed Saturday afternoon in Lake Hartwell near the Georgia-South Carolina state line, officia...
FOX Carolina
Fantasia announces concert at Peace Center in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina native Fantasia announced that she is performing at the Peace Center in Greenville later this year. According to the Peace Center’s website, the Grammy Award winner will perform on December 21, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. According to officials, tickets go on sale...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officials: Wreckage of fatal Lake Hartwell plane crash stuck 100 feet underwater
A plane that crashed into Lake Hartwell on Saturday afternoon, resulting in the pilot’s death, remains more than 100 feet underwater where it is stuck in trees at the bottom of the lake, officials said.
FOX Carolina
Alligator caught in SC lake weighs in at over 660 pounds
IVA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sportsman One Stop in Iva announced that a pair of Upstate hunters recently brought home an alligator that weighed in at over 660 pounds. In a post on Facebook, the shop said they couldn’t get an accurate weight for the creature because their scale only goes up to 660 pounds.
WYFF4.com
Fantasia, former 'American Idol' winner, to perform in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A former "American Idol" winner from the Carolinas is coming to Greenville. Fantasia Taylor, the season three winner in 2004, tweeted she will perform at the Peace Center in December. (Video above: Fantasia Sings Aerosmith, Aretha Franklin and Mary J. Blige in a Game of Song...
wspa.com
Pet of the Week: Clover
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another ‘Pet of the Week’! This week’s featured pet is Clover. Clover is three years old and is up to date on all her vaccines, is microchipped and spayed. Clover is full of energy, is very...
Comments / 0