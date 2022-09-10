Read full article on original website
Clear Creek County deputies shoot and kill man who asked for help after car crash
After getting stuck on a dirt road in Clear Creek County in June, Christian Glass called 911 for help. Instead, the 22-year-old was killed while locked inside his own car after a long, tense, confusing and chaotic confrontation played out between him and Clear Creek deputies and a handful of other agencies. Video footage was released by his family’s lawyers.
Coloradans are so bad at composting, whole truckloads are being rejected and sent to the dump
Clinton Sander is done with contaminated compost. On a recent morning, he sifted through long piles of waste from Denver and Boulder at a facility in Keenesburg operated by A1 Organics, the state's largest compost recycler. Sander, the company's marketing manager, scanned for inorganic objects scattered throughout the heaps of...
Thieves are ripping wires out of RTD’s rail system, disrupting train service
Thieves have stolen vital wiring from the Regional Transportation District’s rail tracks more than a dozen times in the last six weeks, leading to thousands of dollars in repairs and repeated service interruptions. “It's significantly hampering our ability to provide the quality of service that we'd like,” said Dave...
The Wheat Ridge elementary schools that JeffCo selected to close underscore potential inequities, miscalculations and pitfalls in the process
Selene Hernandez Ruiz bought a house near New Classical Academy at Vivian, a little neighborhood school in the Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge surrounded by quiet streets, single-family homes and apartments. Not just because of the small school’s emphasis on classical books, logic and rhetoric but because of its focus...
Boulder’s new police oversight panel looks ahead after publishing first report
Following a summer of protests over the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in 2020, the city of Boulder looked inward. That year, its City Council passed an ordinance to establish a police oversight panel led by volunteers from the community. The ordinance was written with Zayd Atkinson...
A rancher in Weld County canceled his solar project to spend $6 million against Jared Polis
Gov. Jared Polis has spent $7 million of his own money on his re-election campaign this year, reminding Colorado’s political world that he is one of the biggest financial forces in state politics. Not far behind, though, is a new face: Steve Wells, the 64-year-old heir to a ranching...
