Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Bengals Reportedly Suffered Significant Longterm Injury Sunday

The Cincinnati Bengals lost a heartbreaker on Sunday, falling to their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime to open the 2022 season. In the process, the AFC North franchise reportedly suffered a significant injury, too. According to a report from the NFL Network, the Bengals lost a key special teams...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Losing Season Opener To Browns

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield came within a field goal of getting revenge on the Cleveland Browns, but ultimately fell short in a 26-24 loss. Speaking to the media after the game, Mayfield downplayed the importance of the game. He dismissed the idea that it was particularly important and pointed out that there's a whole season left to play.
CLEVELAND, OH
SB Nation

The Browns got away with illegal fake spike before game-winning field goal vs. Panthers

The Carolina Panthers vs. Cleveland Browns matchup in Week 1 to start the 2022 NFL season was built up as Baker Mayfield’s revenge game. The Browns ditched Mayfield, their former No. 1 overall draft pick, over the offseason to install Deshaun Watson as their new quarterback, and after months of speculation, he finally landed in Carolina. Neither Mayfield or Jacoby Brissett, the suspended Watson’s replacement in Cleveland, did much of anything in the game, but the fourth quarter still had plenty of drama, including the refs botching a critical call late.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

John Harbaugh Announces Crushing Postgame Injury News

The Ravens got a win on Sunday, but it came at a big cost. Sunday afternoon, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that the team suffered a potentially season-ending injury during the Week 1 victory. Baltimore offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James will likely miss the rest of the year with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Steelers, T.J. Watt reportedly weighing options regarding injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday came with a significant cost when reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt exited the game late in the fourth quarter with an injury. As Watt was leaving the field in pain, he could clearly be seen telling trainers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb Being Recognized Following Week 1

Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb were among the Browns players who had an absolutely great showing against the Carolina Panthers. In the end, the Browns beat the Panthers, 26-24. Chubb has been nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week. The Browns running back ran the ball 22 times for 141 rushing yards. Other players up for the award are Jonathan Taylor and D’Andre Swift.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/12/22)

It is Monday, September 12, 2022, and to Cleveland Browns fans this is known as a super sweet Victory Monday after the team won its opening game yesterday over the Carolina Panthers by the score of 26-24. The Browns have not had a Victory Monday following the opening game of...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Fans Select A New Home Field Design

After close to a month of voting and delegation by Cleveland Browns fans, a new field design is finally chosen. The new design features a Browns’ classic helmet logo, an AFC logo and an emboldened “BROWNS” in each endzone. It also features a picture of Brownie the...
CLEVELAND, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Former Ohio State WR hauls in his first NFL touchdown since 2020

Ohio State alum and current Washington Commanders’ wide receiver Curtis Samuel recorded his first touchdown since 2020 on Sunday against the Jaguars. Carson Wentz found Samuel on the 4-yard out route for the Commanders first touchdown of the game in the first quarter. The Brooklyn, New York, native was...
COLUMBUS, OH

