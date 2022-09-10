The Carolina Panthers vs. Cleveland Browns matchup in Week 1 to start the 2022 NFL season was built up as Baker Mayfield’s revenge game. The Browns ditched Mayfield, their former No. 1 overall draft pick, over the offseason to install Deshaun Watson as their new quarterback, and after months of speculation, he finally landed in Carolina. Neither Mayfield or Jacoby Brissett, the suspended Watson’s replacement in Cleveland, did much of anything in the game, but the fourth quarter still had plenty of drama, including the refs botching a critical call late.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO