ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland Park, CO

Rep. Boebert tells churchgoers to ‘rise up’ at far-right Christian conference

By Chase Woodruff
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T4NvQ_0hqDbcdC00

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert speaks at a Truth and Liberty Coalition event hosted by far-right Christian leader Andrew Wommack in Woodland Park on Sept. 9, 2022. (Screenshot)

In a raucous speech at a Christian conference in Woodland Park on Friday, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert called for conservative churchgoers to put “God back at the center of our country” and defeat “the enemy” that she said is destroying it from within.

“God is on our side. The blood has been applied,” Boebert told the crowd at Charis Bible College in an hour-long speech that quoted heavily from scripture. “We are going straight into victory. You are all more than conquerers through God, through Christ who strengthens you every step of the way.”

Boebert and other speakers addressed a three-day conference held by the Truth and Liberty Coalition, a nonprofit started by Charis founder and far-right preacher Andrew Wommack, which aims to erase boundaries between religion and politics. “We see a Church unengaged in the public square because we have been conditioned to believe there is a disconnect between the secular and sacred,” the group’s website says. “There is not.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

In an earlier political conference held at Charis in April, Wommack urged attendees to “take over Woodland Park” and “take back Colorado” from what he called a “demon-possessed” government, The Gazette reported . His views have frequently been characterized as belonging to the dominionist movement, which seeks to place government under control of the Christian church and its interpretation of biblical law.

Though his organization rejects the label, affirming that it supports “preserving America’s constitutional republic of government,” Wommack frequently emphasizes the need for Christians to reclaim the “ Seven Mountains ” of influence, a key tenet of dominionist theology.

“We are the kings. We are the ones who rule,” Wommack said in a speech to the conference Thursday. “And when we don’t vote, then we allow those with different values — we increase their power. It’s Christians that have allowed this nation to go the way that it is.”

We know that we are in the last of the last days ... It’s not a time to get upset about it. It’s a time to know that you were called to be a part of these last days. You get to have a role in ushering in the second coming of Jesus.

– U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert

Endorsing baseless conspiracy theories alleging widespread election fraud, Wommack added, “If we got enough Christians to stand up and vote, we’d overwhelm all of their algorithms, and we’d beat their cheating.”

Over three days, speakers at the Truth and Liberty conference celebrated the Supreme Court’s rollback of abortion rights and called for Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 case establishing a right to same-sex marriage, to be overturned next. They denounced a long list of evils that included “wokeness,” cancel culture and Black Lives Matter, peppering their speeches with transphobic abuse and conspiracy theories about a “one world government.” One speaker referenced the Georgia Guidestones, an obscure public monument that far-right extremists alleged was satanic in origin and was destroyed in a bombing in July .

Boebert told the crowd that the country had been founded by men “fluent in the word of God,” calling for a “revival” that restores conservative Christian values in government.

“We need God back at the center of our country,” she said. “It’s time for us to position ourselves, and rise up, and take our place in Christ, and influence this nation as we were called to do.”

‘The last of the last days’

A first-term congresswoman from Silt, Boebert unseated veteran Rep. Scott Tipton in the 3rd Congressional District’s 2020 Republican primary and has gone on to become one of the most prominent voices on the GOP’s far-right wing. She helped lead attempts by former President Donald Trump’s supporters to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and tweeted “Today is 1776” on the morning of the Jan. 6 assault by pro-Trump rioters on the U.S. Capitol.

On Friday, she reserved some of her harshest words for the public health measures that restricted church attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic, which she called an “attack on our faith,” and she veered into apocalyptic rhetoric about “the end” drawing near.

“We know that we are in the last of the last days,” Boebert said. “It’s not a time to get upset about it. It’s a time to know that you were called to be a part of these last days. You get to have a role in ushering in the second coming of Jesus.”

Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado Springs also addressed the conference via a short prerecorded video focusing on the U.S. relationship with Israel, both of which, he said, have a “miraculous origin based on a belief in scripture.”

Nonprofit status

Boebert was preceded on stage by far-right political commentator Eric Metaxas, a prominent election denier who is among the defendants named in a defamation lawsuit filed last year by a former employee of Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems.

Metaxas repeatedly likened conservatives in the present-day United States to the victims of Nazi Germany, saying that “precisely what happened in Germany” is “happening here now, because of the silence of many, if not most, Christian leaders.” Echoing the conference’s theme, he called the notion that churches shouldn’t be political “a lie from the pit of hell.”

Under the U.S. Internal Revenue Code, churches are automatically considered 501(c)(3) organizations, a designation that bars them from political activity. The Truth and Liberty Coalition is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, which allows it to engage in some political advocacy, as long as such activity isn’t its “primary purpose,” and it doesn’t directly contribute to or coordinate with candidates for office. Conference organizers clarified that Boebert, who is running for reelection in November, appeared at the conference “in her official capacity.”

Metaxas, however, urged Christian churches to follow through on political activism regardless of the consequences.

“If I say this candidate is the one you should elect because he will help these things, and I mention the name Donald Trump … the idea that Christians shouldn’t be allowed to say that is insanity,” he said.

“We have participated in our own silence,” Metaxas continued. “Somehow we’ve said, well, I don’t want to lose my 501(c)(3) status — folks, better that we would never have 501(c)(3) status than that it would muzzle us from speaking the truth of God.”

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Rep. Boebert tells churchgoers to ‘rise up’ at far-right Christian conference appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 1127

Be Kind and smart
3d ago

No Christian would promote war. It's one thing to say you will protect your family and home against attack, but its evil to try and insight violence. This is an evil little lady, whose ignorance makes her extreme and dangerous.

Reply(109)
464
Lee Pocock
3d ago

Remember folks, these religious nut jobs wanting you to rise up and fight, are telling you to fight other Americans, not the devil or foreign enemies!!!

Reply(31)
343
RobG
3d ago

Another delusional trumplican doing a fine job at spreading hate and division. Biden was right about the magat cult.

Reply(84)
316
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Colorado Newsline

How Pennsylvania is fanning the flames of the next insurrection

This commentary originally appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. Here we go again. In the last week, two men from Pennsylvania each made headlines for attempting or threatening violence against the FBI after it executed a search warrant at the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump. One of the men, Adam Bies, 46, of Mercer, […] The post How Pennsylvania is fanning the flames of the next insurrection appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Can the U.S. slide into authoritarianism? Yes. But we can avoid it if we try.

This commentary originally appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. By Jill Sunday Bartoli If we think that, during the Holocaust, the Germans were just bad people who blindly followed a horrible dictator, and that nothing like that could ever happen in the United States, we should remind ourselves that: When people feel hopeless and desperate — […] The post Can the U.S. slide into authoritarianism? Yes. But we can avoid it if we try. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
Woodland Park, CO
Government
City
Woodland Park, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Rolling Stone

Meet the Apostle of Right-Wing Christian Nationalism

Dutch Sheets stood behind Marjorie Taylor Greene, the palms of his hands held up to God. Revered by followers as a modern Christian apostle, Sheets told a packed crowd at Gas South Arena, outside Atlanta, to pray with him for the GOP congresswoman, who touts herself as a Christian nationalist, and appeared onstage in a bright-red dress. “We say she is covered by the blood of Jesus,” Sheets said. “She will not be taken out by evil forces,” he insisted, adding: “We take authority over that in Jesus’ name. And we cover her now with a shield of prayer and faith...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Lamborn
Person
Jesus
Person
Eric Metaxas
Person
Christ
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian Church#Charis Bible College
Slate

What So Many Refuse to See in a Horrifying New Arkansas Police Video

A horrifying incident this weekend in Mulberry, Arkansas, has marked the latest chapter of America’s ongoing conversation about police violence. On Sunday, two Mulberry police officers and one Crawford County sheriff’s deputy were seen on video tape repeatedly beating a suspect whom they have since claimed they were attempting to detain. No sooner than the video began to circulate in the media did the typical cycle of response begin. The officers have been placed on administrative (paid) leave pending an investigation, elected officials have denounced the behavior of the police while urging calm from the community and simultaneously hedging bets with calls to wait for all of the facts, and lawyers for the victim have initiated widespread calls for answers. In the media, the backdrop of midterm elections and the multiple investigations involving former President Donald Trump have made it difficult for any meaningful coverage of this incident to break through the news cycle. Even as the video is horrific in nature, our collective conscious around another example of toxic policing rests somewhere between exhaustion and desensitized. It’s challenging to find meaning in what occurred, and more unclear on how to place it within any larger context. The reason for all this is Congress’ failure to pass any sort of meaningful police reform legislation. Until that happens, we will be doomed to repeat this cycle in perpetuity.
MULBERRY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Germany
Salon

Republican tears up after teen nearly loses her uterus because of anti-abortion law he voted for

A South Carolina lawmaker became emotional on Tuesday after explaining that an anti-abortion law that he voted for could have resulted in the death of a young woman. Republican state Rep. Neal Collins told South Carolina's House Judiciary Committee that he would not be voting on a ban that only has exceptions for saving the life of the mother. The bill provides no provisions for victims of rape or incest.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffPost

Watch A Republican Candidate Furiously Backpedal From His Own Words On Abortion

Scott Jensen, Republican candidate for governor in Minnesota, is fleeing from his own position against abortion after his poll numbers took a dive. “I would try to ban abortion,” Jensen vowed in a March interview with Minnesota Public Radio. In the past, he has also said he would work to ban it without exceptions for rape and incest “unless the mother’s life is in danger.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy