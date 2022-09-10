ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Jack Harlow Croons to an ‘Iconic’ Crowd at Bloomingdale’s

By Kristen Tauer
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37g7dA_0hqDbSko00

On Friday night, Bloomingdale’s rolled out the carpet to celebrate 150 years in collaboration with Bazaar Icons. The annual bash, typically a black-tie affair at the Plaza, relocated several blocks east this year to the “iconic” 59th Street flagship. Each party has been headlined by a major “surprise” musical guest — Kanye West, Christina Aguilera and the Weeknd have all crooned for the Icons crowd in recent years. This year’s honor went to Jack Harlow.

Hordes of fans lined up behind barricades on the sidewalk opposite the department store, craning to catch sight of recognizable VIPs walking the open-air red carpet. Cars snaking down Lexington Avenue rolled down their windows to see what all the fuss was about while others, as evidenced by the occasional screams of “Jack!,” were already well aware.

More from WWD

“Bloomingdale’s is truly an iconic part of the American fashion industry,” said David Lauren as he made his way inside the flagship store with wife Lauren Bush Lauren. “It’s where my father started his business, and where he first sold his ties and came to check them everyday when we were little kids. So this store has an amazing emotional connection for all of us,” he added. “I think 150 says it all.”

The retailer had cleared all the clothing and merch on its second floor, making way for vintage arcade games: Pac-Man, Mario Bros., Skee-Ball, claw machines teasing high-end prizes like a David Yurman bracelet set and spa treatments at the Baccarat Hotel. For guests who failed to win anything, a nearby Casa Magazines pop-up had spreads of candy and magazine issues for the taking.

“Excuse me,” said one guest at the top of the escalators, stopping a woman in a floor-length sequined gown as she walked past. “You look so fabulous.”

Ilana Glazer could be spotted dancing nearby as DJ Drama warmed up the crowd, with “SNL” stars Chloe Fineman and Heidi Gardner chatting nearby. On the third floor, “Euphoria” star Angus Cloud had a cocktail in each hand as he hung with “Gossip Girl” cast members Thomas Doherty and Eli Brown. Evan Mock, who was featured in this year’s “Icons” portfolio and is a professional NYFW partygoer, was also there. Jane Krakowski caught up with Dove Cameron, who had a four-foot radius of distance around her thanks to the train on her trumpet gown, and Heidi Klum was making the rounds with her daughter Leni. Other guests included Micheal Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Julia Fox, Christian Siriano with Alicia Silverstone, Zac Posen, Lana Condor, Drew Barrymore, Lindsay Vonn, Emily Ratajkowski, and Candace Bushnell.

“I literally left fittings to come here,” said Sergio Hudson , whose show was slated for the following afternoon. The designer had created an exclusive capsule for the retailer’s 150 anniversary. “I wanted to come and support,” he added. Asked who defined the word “icon” for him, the designer offered up “Grace Jones, Bianca Jagger, Lil’ Kim — these are iconic people to me,” said Hudson. “Tina Turner. These kind of people that really changed the way people dress and thought about dressing — and not just dressing, but the way they thought about women.”

Harlow took the stage around 10 p.m., kicking things off with his single “I Wanna See Some Ass.”

“Where my ladies over 30 at in here? Make some noise,” said the rapper, knowing the “icon” demographic generally skews older. “More importantly, where are the single ones at? We’re going to dedicate this next song to you.”

Harlow closed out his set and wished the crowd a “blessed night,” but the evening was not yet over. Guests had one more surprise in store on their way out: a pizza food truck. The fans, of course, were still out there waiting.

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Kate! Christy! Kim! The Fendi Front Row was as A-List as it Gets

Does it get more major than this? Friday was technically the first day of New York Fashion Week and already, it’s hard to imagine a more show-stopping front row than the turn out for Fendi’s. More from WWDFront Row at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2022Private Policy RTW Spring 2023Overcoat RTW Spring 2023 Held at Hammerstein Ballroom in midtown Manhattan, the Friday night show — a collaboration between Kim Jones and Marc Jacobs — brought out the designers’ many famous friends. Kim Kardashian is often, easily, the biggest celebrity name to sit front row at any show she attends, but her arrival...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian Barker to Release Collections With Boohoo as Sustainability Ambassador, Unveiling the First During NYFW

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has teamed with Boohoo. The television personality and founder of Poosh has been named the fast-fashion e-tailer’s sustainability ambassador; she’ll release two capsule collections. The first, a 45-piece line, will be unveiled during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13 at a see now, buy now presentation.More from WWDTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert"The Kardashians" Premiere Red Carpet: PHOTOSPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW Runway “When Boohoo first approached me to collaborate on a line, I was concerned about the effects of the fast-fashion industry on our planet,” Barker said in a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards are back tonight, which means the return of red carpet fashion in Hollywood (why should Venice get to have all the fun?). As the awards trickle in, we’ll be closely watching the red carpet for the major fashion moments to come out of the night. Of this year’s nominees there are plenty of style stars, including Zendaya, Margaret Qualley, Sydney Sweeney, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning, Oscar Isaac, Julia Garner and Sarah Paulson, just to name a few. So who is the best dressed of the night? Click through the above to find out.More from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Christian Siriano
Person
Dj Drama
Person
Candace Bushnell
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Ilana Glazer
Person
David Lauren
Person
Kanye
Person
Lana Condor
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Dove Cameron
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Zac Posen
Person
Jane Krakowski
Person
Chloe Fineman
Person
Bianca Jagger
Person
Alicia Silverstone
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Delivers Logomania Denim in Sharp Boots With Travis Barker for Tommy Hilfiger’s NYFW Show

Kourtney Kardashian made a denim statement while attending Tommy Hilfiger’s “Tommy Factory” show — the brand’s first during New York Fashion Week since 2019. Arriving in Brooklyn with husband Travis Barker and mom Kris Jenner on Sunday night, Kardashian wore an ensemble from Hilfiger’s new collaboration with British designer Richard Quinn. Her outfit prominently featured a collared denim jumpsuit with a zip-up silhouette, covered in a mixed checkerboard print of Quinn’s signature rounded flowers and Hilfiger’s new “TH” monogram, created with artist Fergus Purcell. Completing the star’s ensemble were dark sunglasses and a studded top-handle shoulder bag, given a burst of edgy sparkle from a set of Eera’s pavé diamond and white gold drop earrings: a $5,508 Tokyo charm and $5,805 Key.
BROOKLYN, NY
Vogue

Gigi’s New Knitwear Is Already A Supermodel Magnet

The launch of Gigi Hadid’s knitwear brand, Guest in Residence, was light on pullovers, heavy on partywear. The model pack turned out to support the budding cashmere connoisseur at her L’Avenue event in Saks, New York, where the chat centred around fun colour combinations and “varsity funk” capsules.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#New York Fashion Week#Bloomingdale#Puppets#American#Pac Man
Rolling Stone

‘Did You Think I Wasn’t Going to Shake My Ass?’: Anitta Gets Sexy With Performance of ‘Envolver’ at the 2022 VMAs

Well, we all know which version of Anitta hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday evening: the sexiest one. The Brazilian singer performed her hit “Envolver,” which spawned a massive TikTok trend over the past year and topped Spotify’s global charts back in March. Dressed in a revealing red catsuit, Anitta twerked and strutted across the stage with her backup dancers before asking the crowd, “Did you think I wasn’t going to shake my ass?” The Versions of Me hitmaker then delivered as promised, showing off her assets backed by “Bola Rebola,” her collaboration with J Balvin and...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash

Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo

Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

WWD

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy