How do kids always know when their moms need a little extra love? Christina Ricci’s kids certainly have that special gift, as they recently surprised her with the sweetest gesture after the 2022 Emmy Awards. “Came home to this 😭❤️,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories Tuesday, along with a picture of her kids, Freddie, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband James Heerdegen, and Cleo, 9 months, whom she shares with husband Mark Hampton. In it, Freddie is holding Cleo in the front entryway, with a huge banner strung over their heads in the doorway. It reads “Congrats on Best Mom”...

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 MINUTES AGO