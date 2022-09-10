Read full article on original website
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Addressed The Backlash Her "Sustainability Ambassador" Collaboration With Boohoo Garnered In A Lengthy Instagram Post
"[I have] done a fast fashion line collaboration in the past, which didn’t get backlash because I was not calling attention to trying to make better changes."
‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Prediction: What Is Tino Franco ‘Lying’ About?
Why is Rachel Recchia accusing Tino Franco of 'lying' to her during 'The Bachelorette' finale? Here are our predictions regarding what's to come.
Christina Ricci’s Kids Surprised Her in the Sweetest Way After Emmys Loss
How do kids always know when their moms need a little extra love? Christina Ricci’s kids certainly have that special gift, as they recently surprised her with the sweetest gesture after the 2022 Emmy Awards. “Came home to this 😭❤️,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories Tuesday, along with a picture of her kids, Freddie, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband James Heerdegen, and Cleo, 9 months, whom she shares with husband Mark Hampton. In it, Freddie is holding Cleo in the front entryway, with a huge banner strung over their heads in the doorway. It reads “Congrats on Best Mom”...
‘Abbott Elementary’: Sheryl Lee Ralph Wanted to Play a Different Character Instead of Mrs. Howard
Sheryl Lee Ralph won an Emmy Award for her portrayal of teacher Barbara Howard on 'Abbott Elementary.' She admitted that she never saw the role for herself, and wanted another role.
