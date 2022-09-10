Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio is Eerily AbandonedTravel MavenFranklin County, OH
Cross Country: New program director, head coach looks to establish successThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: 3 Buckeyes named to preseason All-WCHA TeamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
7 Stores And Shopping Centers That Columbus Will Never Forget
Let’s be honest, these stores were as much a part of your childhood as Surge soda and pizza-flavored Doritos. Nostalgia is a heck of a thing. It’ll have you reminiscing over the most mundane of memories. Like back-to-school shopping as a kid or loitering around malls after school and cheesing the scene at the food courts.
After closing another local restaurant, Max & Erma’s has only one remaining in Central Ohio
Max & Erma’s, the national fast-casual restaurant chain known in large part for its iconic seasoned fries, opened its first location in German Village in 1972. Now fifty years and a handful of local restaurants later, the Columbus-based chain only operates a single Central Ohio location after the recent closure of its Reynoldsburg eatery.
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio is Eerily Abandoned
Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in Franklin County. In a state like Ohio, it is not that unusual to come across a ghost town. But there's something about this abandoned community that makes it particularly fascinating.
Missing in Ohio: Two years of ‘torture’ for Koby Roush family
SOMERSET, Ohio (WCMH) — After two years of what they call torture, a missing man’s family still fights to understand his disappearance. Family members of Koby Roush held signs that said “Where’s Koby Roush?” “We won’t stop” and “Justice for Koby and Raymont” as they marched in Somerset on Sunday to bring awareness to the […]
Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here
PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio
If you're in the mood for a tasty burger, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this old-school establishment is known for their delicious burgers. Check out customer favorites like the Czar burger (a Swiss cheeseburger covered in grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu cheese dressing), the B.O.M.B. (a burger covered in mac & cheese and bacon and served on a pretzel roll), and the Kiev (a burger on Texas toast with chopped onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, some of the restaurant's famous chili, and sour cream). Be sure to bring cash as Whitey's doesn't accept credit cards.
This Abandoned Prison is One of the Creepiest Places in Ohio
Ohio is filled with history but perhaps some of the eeriest relics of its storied past are the abandoned towns, hospitals, and prisons that dot its landscape. Often found hidden deep in the woods and sometimes out in plain sight, this abandoned reformatory is actually quite charming from the outside. Its inside, however, tells a totally different story. Keep reading to learn more.
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Columbus Area
If you're craving a mouthwatering steak in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're looking for a steakhouse with a classy old-school vibe, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been serving delicious steaks since 1955. Try the New York strip, ribeye, or bacon-wrapped filet mignon. They also have fantastic prime rib and oysters Rockefeller. As you eat your food, you can listen to live music in the evenings.
Here Are The Best Burritos In Columbus And Some Are As Big As Your Head
Sometimes, Taco Tuesday is more of a vibe than a set-in-stone kind of rule. And when you find yourself in the mood for something other than tacos (I know, I know, sacrilegious to even mention) then it’s time to move on to the next best thing: a burrito. While...
America’s Floor Source building $30M headquarters and showroom
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — America’s Floor Source is ready to expand its own home. The Columbus-based retailer and service company has been adding new markets via acquisitions in Cincinnati and Kentucky in recent years. Now it’s turning its attention back to the local market. The company is building a new $30 million headquarters […]
4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
Downtown Circleville Business Owner Finds Ghost Mural During Renovations
Circleville – During tonight’s Historical Review board local Curtis Christopher brought a discovery in front of the board that he wants to protect, and needed a certificate of appropriateness. Most people have noticed that the property located at 101 West Main street has been undergoing some renovations, well...
City acts over no power, trash at Latitude Five25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After periods without power or hot water, no elevator service, flooding, and trash at Latitude Five25 Apartments, the city has taken its owners back to court. On Friday, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced the city filed multiple contempt motions against Paxe Latitude, owners of Latitude Five25 Apartments on Sawyer Boulevard. […]
Fairfield County – “Lancaster’s go-to guy.” To be Inducted into Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame
Columbus, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) will induct four central Ohio residents into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a special ceremony at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The four are among 15 outstanding older Ohioans being inducted this year for a lifetime of contributions and accomplishments.
This royal beauty is ready for adoption, ‘Sire’ is only $18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – You have to meet “Sire.” This four-year-old is housebroken and crate trained and is ready to be the excitement in your life. The medium-sized pooch is a little shy at first and warms up quite quickly to you once he realizes you brought treats. Those treats will be the way to […]
State Route 772 to be Closed for Landslide Repair...Again
State Route 772 in Ross County will be closed for a landslide repair - a bigger one...again - starting September 26th. The project is between Bishop Hill Road and Rinehart Road. Work will occur Monday through Friday, 7:30am to 3:30pm. It's an expansion of a previous project that was suspended became it more complicated than originally expected.
Delaware Is Getting A Brand-New Chimney Swift Tower
Ohio Wesleyan University is adding a donor-funded Chimney Swift tower to its residential campus, helping to address the growing lack of nesting space for the beneficial mosquito-eating birds. The 14-foot brick tower is being built on the northeast side of Stuyvesant Hall and is scheduled to be completed this fall.
As Intel project ramps up, plenty of work, but not enough workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There could be 10 to 25 years worth of work in Central Ohio to build up infrastructure, offices, and more, with the arrival of Intel, which is set to build manufacturing fabs for microchips. But there may not be enough workers to get those projects built.
Westing House introduces monthly Rust Belt Flea Market
MANSFIELD -- Bryan Gladden is working to make Westing House a destination for Mansfield families and tourists. He envisions an indoor sports facility, restaurant, apartments and hotel rooms. By doing that, he's helping to carry out property owner Joe Curry’s long-term plans, but for now is trying to get community members back in the East Fourth Street building.
Wildlife officials provide update on cleanup efforts at Indian Lake
LOGAN COUNTY — Wildlife officials have provided an update on the ongoing fight against invasive aquatic weeds at Indian Lake. For the last time Burrey Aquatic Restoration operated at Indian Lake last week. The contractor used an aquatic weed cutter machine and was able to remove 2,581 cubic yards of vegetation from the lake over the last 3 months.
