ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusnavigator.com

7 Stores And Shopping Centers That Columbus Will Never Forget

Let’s be honest, these stores were as much a part of your childhood as Surge soda and pizza-flavored Doritos. Nostalgia is a heck of a thing. It’ll have you reminiscing over the most mundane of memories. Like back-to-school shopping as a kid or loitering around malls after school and cheesing the scene at the food courts.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing in Ohio: Two years of ‘torture’ for Koby Roush family

SOMERSET, Ohio (WCMH) — After two years of what they call torture, a missing man’s family still fights to understand his disappearance. Family members of Koby Roush held signs that said “Where’s Koby Roush?” “We won’t stop” and “Justice for Koby and Raymont” as they marched in Somerset on Sunday to bring awareness to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Albany, OH
City
New Albany, OH
sciotopost.com

Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here

PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a tasty burger, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this old-school establishment is known for their delicious burgers. Check out customer favorites like the Czar burger (a Swiss cheeseburger covered in grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu cheese dressing), the B.O.M.B. (a burger covered in mac & cheese and bacon and served on a pretzel roll), and the Kiev (a burger on Texas toast with chopped onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, some of the restaurant's famous chili, and sour cream). Be sure to bring cash as Whitey's doesn't accept credit cards.
RICHFIELD, OH
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Prison is One of the Creepiest Places in Ohio

Ohio is filled with history but perhaps some of the eeriest relics of its storied past are the abandoned towns, hospitals, and prisons that dot its landscape. Often found hidden deep in the woods and sometimes out in plain sight, this abandoned reformatory is actually quite charming from the outside. Its inside, however, tells a totally different story. Keep reading to learn more.
MANSFIELD, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Steak in the Columbus Area

If you're craving a mouthwatering steak in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're looking for a steakhouse with a classy old-school vibe, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been serving delicious steaks since 1955. Try the New York strip, ribeye, or bacon-wrapped filet mignon. They also have fantastic prime rib and oysters Rockefeller. As you eat your food, you can listen to live music in the evenings.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant
NBC4 Columbus

America’s Floor Source building $30M headquarters and showroom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — America’s Floor Source is ready to expand its own home. The Columbus-based retailer and service company has been adding new markets via acquisitions in Cincinnati and Kentucky in recent years. Now it’s turning its attention back to the local market. The company is building a new $30 million headquarters […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Downtown Circleville Business Owner Finds Ghost Mural During Renovations

Circleville – During tonight’s Historical Review board local Curtis Christopher brought a discovery in front of the board that he wants to protect, and needed a certificate of appropriateness. Most people have noticed that the property located at 101 West Main street has been undergoing some renovations, well...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NBC4 Columbus

City acts over no power, trash at Latitude Five25

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After periods without power or hot water, no elevator service, flooding, and trash at Latitude Five25 Apartments, the city has taken its owners back to court. On Friday, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced the city filed multiple contempt motions against Paxe Latitude, owners of Latitude Five25 Apartments on Sawyer Boulevard. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – “Lancaster’s go-to guy.” To be Inducted into Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

Columbus, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) will induct four central Ohio residents into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a special ceremony at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The four are among 15 outstanding older Ohioans being inducted this year for a lifetime of contributions and accomplishments.
LANCASTER, OH
iheart.com

State Route 772 to be Closed for Landslide Repair...Again

State Route 772 in Ross County will be closed for a landslide repair - a bigger one...again - starting September 26th. The project is between Bishop Hill Road and Rinehart Road. Work will occur Monday through Friday, 7:30am to 3:30pm. It's an expansion of a previous project that was suspended became it more complicated than originally expected.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
1808Delaware

Delaware Is Getting A Brand-New Chimney Swift Tower

Ohio Wesleyan University is adding a donor-funded Chimney Swift tower to its residential campus, helping to address the growing lack of nesting space for the beneficial mosquito-eating birds. The 14-foot brick tower is being built on the northeast side of Stuyvesant Hall and is scheduled to be completed this fall.
DELAWARE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

As Intel project ramps up, plenty of work, but not enough workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There could be 10 to 25 years worth of work in Central Ohio to build up infrastructure, offices, and more, with the arrival of Intel, which is set to build manufacturing fabs for microchips. But there may not be enough workers to get those projects built.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Westing House introduces monthly Rust Belt Flea Market

MANSFIELD -- Bryan Gladden is working to make Westing House a destination for Mansfield families and tourists. He envisions an indoor sports facility, restaurant, apartments and hotel rooms. By doing that, he's helping to carry out property owner Joe Curry’s long-term plans, but for now is trying to get community members back in the East Fourth Street building.
MANSFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Wildlife officials provide update on cleanup efforts at Indian Lake

LOGAN COUNTY — Wildlife officials have provided an update on the ongoing fight against invasive aquatic weeds at Indian Lake. For the last time Burrey Aquatic Restoration operated at Indian Lake last week. The contractor used an aquatic weed cutter machine and was able to remove 2,581 cubic yards of vegetation from the lake over the last 3 months.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy