Read full article on original website
Related
loudersound.com
Rina Sawayama's new single Hurricanes is the sparkling hit of sunshine you need today
Rina Sawayama has shared a new single, Hurricanes, lifted from her soon-to-be-released album Hold The Girl. Rina Sawayama has shared the uplifting new track, Hurricanes, taken from her forthcoming album, Hold The Girl, which is scheduled to arrive on September 16 via Dirty Hit. Hurricanes is the fifth single from...
Paramore Continues to Tease New Music with Song Clips
Across social media, echoes can be heard in anticipation of Paramore’s highly anticipated return. It has been five years since the pop-punk trio released their 2017 album, After Laughter, and signs have been pointing to new music from the band. Along with updates to profile pictures, a wiped band...
Weyes Blood Announces Tour and New Album, Shares New Song: Listen
Weyes Blood has announced her first album since 2019’s Titanic Rising. Natalie Mering’s latest is called And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow and it arrives November 18 via Sub Pop. Today, Mering has shared lead single “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” which she refers to as “a Buddhist anthem, ensconced in the interconnectivity of all beings.” Find the song and Weyes Blood’s tour schedule below.
The Cactus Blossoms Share ‘Tell Me That It Isn’t True’ From Upcoming Bob Dylan Covers EP, Plot New Tour Dates [EXCLUSIVE]
Acclaimed duo The Cactus Blossoms' latest project pays tribute to one of music's most beloved and celebrated songwriters. Brothers Page Burkum and Jack Torrey's upcoming EP, If Not For You (Bob Dylan Songs Vol. 1) will hit streaming services on Sept. 30 via Walkie Talkie Records. Today (Sept. 12), The Boot readers are getting an exclusive sneak peek of "Tell Me It Isn’t True," the duo's reimagined version of a cut from Dylan's influential 1969 record Nashville Skyline.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Happy Birthday to the King of Soul – 5 Electrifying Live Performances from Otis Redding
Otis Redding had soul. No, he was soul. His voice—powerful, and yet gentle; velvety at times, but rugged through and through—had the ability to tell a story. His feverish passion brought on an expressive way of singing as he threw nothing but emotion at every song. Redding could communicate joy one moment and pain the next. With the turn of a phrase, he could make you make believe his undying devotion and then feel his utter heartbreak.
The Doors ‘Rescue’ Last Known Unissued Studio Tune for Blues Comp
The Doors will finally release the previously unheard "Paris Blues" — described as the band’s "last known unissued studio recording" — as part of a new blues-themed compilation of the same name. Paris Blues is out Nov. 25 as part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday event....
NME
NIKI releases surprise cover of Phil Collins’ ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’
Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has released two new tracks for ‘Spotify Singles’, namely an acoustic version of ‘Nicole’ cut ‘Before’ alongside a cover of Phil Collins’ 1999 smash ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’. Today (14 September), the 88rising star announced the...
Styx: "We’ve never moved totally away from our love of prog".
Dennis De Young and Tommy Shaw argue that despite the big hits, Styx always had a proggy heart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why you should definitely own Blues For The Red Sun by Kyuss
The story of the sound that blew in from the desert
Rosalía, Blood Orange, Phoenix, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Behind the History of The Latin Grammy Awards and its Millions of Viewers
Everyone knows about the Grammy Awards. They’re the annual awards ceremony honoring what music academy voters think are the most significant achievements in music during a given year. But did you know the Latin Grammy Awards were born from the traditional Grammys?. How did this ceremony become a spinoff...
Sturgill Simpson Joins Angel Olsen for New ‘Big Time’ Duet [LISTEN]
Angel Olsen and Sturgill Simpson have released a new duet version of "Big Time," the title track from Olsen's acclaimed 2022 solo album. "I love his voice," says Olsen of Simpson in the song's tongue-in-cheek lyric video, which you can watch below:. "Big Time" relishes the domestic bliss of a...
Phoenix’s Thomas Mars and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig on Their Feel-Good Collaboration “Tonight”
“Tonight” feels both unexpected and utterly fated. The new single from Phoenix’s forthcoming album Alpha Zulu marks the first time the French quartet has ever officially featured another singer on one of their songs, but frontman Thomas Mars and Vampire Weekend leader Ezra Koenig sound as if they’ve been trading cryptically charming lyrics for years. Meanwhile, the track’s trebly guitars and new-wave sheen will instantly bring many millennials of a certain age back to the halcyon days of 2010, when these bands were making young indie fans momentarily forget about their recession-plagued futures as they charged up the charts. It’s the rare collaboration that works better in practice than it does in theory—nostalgic but not lazy, as inviting as your favorite sweater.
Comments / 0