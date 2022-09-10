“Tonight” feels both unexpected and utterly fated. The new single from Phoenix’s forthcoming album Alpha Zulu marks the first time the French quartet has ever officially featured another singer on one of their songs, but frontman Thomas Mars and Vampire Weekend leader Ezra Koenig sound as if they’ve been trading cryptically charming lyrics for years. Meanwhile, the track’s trebly guitars and new-wave sheen will instantly bring many millennials of a certain age back to the halcyon days of 2010, when these bands were making young indie fans momentarily forget about their recession-plagued futures as they charged up the charts. It’s the rare collaboration that works better in practice than it does in theory—nostalgic but not lazy, as inviting as your favorite sweater.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO