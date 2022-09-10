ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
loudersound.com

Rina Sawayama's new single Hurricanes is the sparkling hit of sunshine you need today

Rina Sawayama has shared a new single, Hurricanes, lifted from her soon-to-be-released album Hold The Girl. Rina Sawayama has shared the uplifting new track, Hurricanes, taken from her forthcoming album, Hold The Girl, which is scheduled to arrive on September 16 via Dirty Hit. Hurricanes is the fifth single from...
American Songwriter

Paramore Continues to Tease New Music with Song Clips

Across social media, echoes can be heard in anticipation of Paramore’s highly anticipated return. It has been five years since the pop-punk trio released their 2017 album, After Laughter, and signs have been pointing to new music from the band. Along with updates to profile pictures, a wiped band...
Pitchfork

Weyes Blood Announces Tour and New Album, Shares New Song: Listen

Weyes Blood has announced her first album since 2019’s Titanic Rising. Natalie Mering’s latest is called And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow and it arrives November 18 via Sub Pop. Today, Mering has shared lead single “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” which she refers to as “a Buddhist anthem, ensconced in the interconnectivity of all beings.” Find the song and Weyes Blood’s tour schedule below.
The Boot

The Cactus Blossoms Share ‘Tell Me That It Isn’t True’ From Upcoming Bob Dylan Covers EP, Plot New Tour Dates [EXCLUSIVE]

Acclaimed duo The Cactus Blossoms' latest project pays tribute to one of music's most beloved and celebrated songwriters. Brothers Page Burkum and Jack Torrey's upcoming EP, If Not For You (Bob Dylan Songs Vol. 1) will hit streaming services on Sept. 30 via Walkie Talkie Records. Today (Sept. 12), The Boot readers are getting an exclusive sneak peek of "Tell Me It Isn’t True," the duo's reimagined version of a cut from Dylan's influential 1969 record Nashville Skyline.
American Songwriter

Happy Birthday to the King of Soul – 5 Electrifying Live Performances from Otis Redding

Otis Redding had soul. No, he was soul. His voice—powerful, and yet gentle; velvety at times, but rugged through and through—had the ability to tell a story. His feverish passion brought on an expressive way of singing as he threw nothing but emotion at every song. Redding could communicate joy one moment and pain the next. With the turn of a phrase, he could make you make believe his undying devotion and then feel his utter heartbreak.
Pitchfork

Rosalía, Blood Orange, Phoenix, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Pitchfork

Phoenix’s Thomas Mars and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig on Their Feel-Good Collaboration “Tonight”

“Tonight” feels both unexpected and utterly fated. The new single from Phoenix’s forthcoming album Alpha Zulu marks the first time the French quartet has ever officially featured another singer on one of their songs, but frontman Thomas Mars and Vampire Weekend leader Ezra Koenig sound as if they’ve been trading cryptically charming lyrics for years. Meanwhile, the track’s trebly guitars and new-wave sheen will instantly bring many millennials of a certain age back to the halcyon days of 2010, when these bands were making young indie fans momentarily forget about their recession-plagued futures as they charged up the charts. It’s the rare collaboration that works better in practice than it does in theory—nostalgic but not lazy, as inviting as your favorite sweater.
