This article was posted on 03/02/22 titled: Scott Disick’s New Girlfriend Looks Just Like Kylie Jenner—It’s Scary!. Scott Disick definitely has a type in terms of model-esque good looks and young age, as the 39-year-old dad-of-three was spotted at Nobu in Malibu with a gorgeous new beau on his arm; and unsurprisingly, she was 15 years his junior! What was surprising, though, was her appearance, as she bore a striking resemblance to a member of the Kardashian/Jenner family. And no, it isn’t Kourtney Kardashian, the mother of his three children – which would make sense given how he still doesn’t appear to be over her – but in fact her 24-year-old younger sister, Kylie Jenner! Woah!

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO