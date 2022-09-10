ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

The Spun

Longtime NASCAR Figure Died At 57 On Sunday Morning

NASCAR Cup Series team JTG Daugherty Racing lost a member of its crew on Sunday morning. JR Hollar, a hauler driver for the team for nearly a decade, passed away this morning. He was 57. "We’ll be racing with heavy hearts @kansasspeedway," JTG Daugherty Racing said in a tweet. "An...
Racing News

Dale Earnhardt Jr comments on Kyle Busch driving the No. 3

Kyle Busch is reportedly driving for Richard Childress Racing in 2023. Richard Childress himself made his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series back in 1972, in the No. 3. The number would later become legendary. Dale Earnhardt Sr claimed a record-tieing 7 NASCAR Cup Series championships over his 27 year...
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch leaving Toyota completely?

There was always going to be major obstacle making it tough for Kyle Busch to leave Joe Gibbs Racing and continue competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. Kyle Busch entered the year in a contract season with Joe Gibbs Racing, and compounding the matter was the fact that before the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season began, longtime sponsor M&M’s announced that this would be their final season on the #18 Toyota.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Win On Sunday

Last year Bubba Wallace made history at Talladega with a historic win in the YellaWood 500. Today, he made some more in the Hollywood Casino 400. Wallace claimed victory in today's big race at Kansas Speedway riding the No. 45 car for 23XI Racing. He had been pressing for the lead throughout the first and second stages before finally breaking through in the third.
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 drivers who could be replaced for 2023

Which NASCAR Cup Series drivers may not be back with their current organizations for the 2023 season? Here are three who could be on the move. It has already been a chaotic NASCAR Cup Series silly season, highlighted perhaps by the shocking announcement that Tyler Reddick will be leaving Richard Childress Racing and joining 23XI Racing alongside Bubba Wallace following the 2023 season.
NBC Sports

Bubba Wallace wins Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway

There was chaos at Kansas. Blown tires. Pit-road mistakes. Multi-car crashes. Trouble on the playoff grid. Bubba Wallace rose above it all. Wallace, 28, emerged late in the afternoon as a power in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway and held on to score the second win of his career. At the end, Wallace outran Denny Hamlin, one of the owners of the 23XI Racing team for which Wallace drives.
Kyle Busch
Alex Bowman
Ross Chastain
Tyler Reddick
Denny Hamlin
Chase Elliott
Daniel Suarez
Joey Logano
FOX Sports

Bubba Wallace makes NASCAR history with victory at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Bubba Wallace created another bit of NASCAR history Sunday at Kansas Speedway. Wallace, who became the first Black driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race in nearly 58 years last season at Talladega, became the first Black driver to win multiple Cup Series races with his victory Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, KS
FanSided

NASCAR: Another big driver announcement coming ‘soon’

With Noah Gragson leaving the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the Cup Series, JR Motorsports are set to reveal their plans for the #9 Chevrolet “soon”. While Sam Mayer is set to remain behind the wheel of the #1 Chevrolet and no changes are expected for Justin Allgaier or Josh Berry, who drive the #7 Chevrolet and #8 Chevrolet, respectively, change is on the horizon for JR Motorsports after the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
Whiskey Riff

Bubba Wallace Says He’s Thankful To Silence Haters With Kansas Win: “Shut The Hell Up For A Lot Of People”

Big win Bubba. NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace won the second race of his Cup Series career this afternoon, holding off his 23XI Racing boss, Denny Hamlin, who was gaining on him in the final laps of the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE BUBBA WALLACE ON HIS NASCAR CUP SERIES WIN AT KANSAS SPEEDWAY!@BubbaWallace | @23XIRacing pic.twitter.com/n3m8xjICgi — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) September 11, 2022 His first career win came last year at Talladega, where he won a […] The post Bubba Wallace Says He’s Thankful To Silence Haters With Kansas Win: “Shut The Hell Up For A Lot Of People” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Richard Childress Compares Kyle Busch to Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Richard Childress Racing might be losing Tyler Reddick to 23XI in a couple of years, but the Kyle Busch signing changes everything. You reload with a proven NASCAR champion and to put him in an iconic car like the No. 8 is something that fans are ready to see. Busch is clearly one of the best drivers ever and when you put him up against his contemporaries, only Jimmie Johnson has been more successful.
racer.com

How Austin Dillon got the ball rolling with Kyle Busch

In the days following Tyler Reddick’s announcement in early July that he was leaving Richard Childress Racing after next season, Austin Dillon thought about the company’s future. It didn’t take Dillon long to think about the best free agent on the market: Kyle Busch. “I mentioned it...
FanBuzz

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Searched Everywhere for His Dad's Rookie of the Year T-Shirt, and a Family Friend Finally Helped Him Out

If there's anything in NASCAR that can be claimed without question, it's this: the biggest Dale Earnhardt Sr. fan out there is his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr. You may not know this about Junior, but the former NASCAR driver is an avid collector of vintage Dale Sr. t-shirts. By 2018, he pretty much had them all, but there was one shirt that had been eluding his grasp for quite some time: a XL t-shirt commemorating his late dad's Rookie of the Year NASCAR Cup Series campaign in 1979.
