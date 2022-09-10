Read full article on original website
Related
Longtime NASCAR Figure Died At 57 On Sunday Morning
NASCAR Cup Series team JTG Daugherty Racing lost a member of its crew on Sunday morning. JR Hollar, a hauler driver for the team for nearly a decade, passed away this morning. He was 57. "We’ll be racing with heavy hearts @kansasspeedway," JTG Daugherty Racing said in a tweet. "An...
Dale Earnhardt Jr comments on Kyle Busch driving the No. 3
Kyle Busch is reportedly driving for Richard Childress Racing in 2023. Richard Childress himself made his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series back in 1972, in the No. 3. The number would later become legendary. Dale Earnhardt Sr claimed a record-tieing 7 NASCAR Cup Series championships over his 27 year...
NASCAR World Praying Following Devastating Team Loss Sunday
It's going to be a tough day for NASCAR's JTG Daugherty Racing team. On Sunday, the team shared that it lost a beloved member of its racing family with the passing of JR Hollar. Tweeting, "We’ll be racing with heavy hearts [at] Kansas Speedway. An esteemed member of our JTG...
NASCAR: Kyle Busch leaving Toyota completely?
There was always going to be major obstacle making it tough for Kyle Busch to leave Joe Gibbs Racing and continue competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. Kyle Busch entered the year in a contract season with Joe Gibbs Racing, and compounding the matter was the fact that before the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season began, longtime sponsor M&M’s announced that this would be their final season on the #18 Toyota.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Win On Sunday
Last year Bubba Wallace made history at Talladega with a historic win in the YellaWood 500. Today, he made some more in the Hollywood Casino 400. Wallace claimed victory in today's big race at Kansas Speedway riding the No. 45 car for 23XI Racing. He had been pressing for the lead throughout the first and second stages before finally breaking through in the third.
NASCAR: 3 drivers who could be replaced for 2023
Which NASCAR Cup Series drivers may not be back with their current organizations for the 2023 season? Here are three who could be on the move. It has already been a chaotic NASCAR Cup Series silly season, highlighted perhaps by the shocking announcement that Tyler Reddick will be leaving Richard Childress Racing and joining 23XI Racing alongside Bubba Wallace following the 2023 season.
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
NBC Sports
Bubba Wallace wins Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway
There was chaos at Kansas. Blown tires. Pit-road mistakes. Multi-car crashes. Trouble on the playoff grid. Bubba Wallace rose above it all. Wallace, 28, emerged late in the afternoon as a power in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway and held on to score the second win of his career. At the end, Wallace outran Denny Hamlin, one of the owners of the 23XI Racing team for which Wallace drives.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Bubba Wallace makes NASCAR history with victory at Kansas Speedway
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Bubba Wallace created another bit of NASCAR history Sunday at Kansas Speedway. Wallace, who became the first Black driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race in nearly 58 years last season at Talladega, became the first Black driver to win multiple Cup Series races with his victory Sunday.
NASCAR: Another big driver announcement coming ‘soon’
With Noah Gragson leaving the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the Cup Series, JR Motorsports are set to reveal their plans for the #9 Chevrolet “soon”. While Sam Mayer is set to remain behind the wheel of the #1 Chevrolet and no changes are expected for Justin Allgaier or Josh Berry, who drive the #7 Chevrolet and #8 Chevrolet, respectively, change is on the horizon for JR Motorsports after the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
Tyler Reddick “likely” to join a different team for 2023
Tyler Reddick is "more than likely" to join a different team than run a third car for Richard Childress Racing in 2023. What are Reddick's potential options?
NFL・
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bubba Wallace Says He’s Thankful To Silence Haters With Kansas Win: “Shut The Hell Up For A Lot Of People”
Big win Bubba. NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace won the second race of his Cup Series career this afternoon, holding off his 23XI Racing boss, Denny Hamlin, who was gaining on him in the final laps of the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE BUBBA WALLACE ON HIS NASCAR CUP SERIES WIN AT KANSAS SPEEDWAY!@BubbaWallace | @23XIRacing pic.twitter.com/n3m8xjICgi — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) September 11, 2022 His first career win came last year at Talladega, where he won a […] The post Bubba Wallace Says He’s Thankful To Silence Haters With Kansas Win: “Shut The Hell Up For A Lot Of People” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Kansas Race Results: September 11, 2022 (ARCA Menards Series)
This morning, the ARCA Menards Series field is on the grid. After last night’s rainout, the field is set for the 1.5-mile of Kansas Speedway on a Sunday morning. View Kansas race results for the ARCA Menards Series below. Kansas Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race.
ETOnline.com
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
NASCAR champ Kyle Busch opens up on shock JGR exit after 15 years as he joins new team
KYLE BUSCH has opened up on his shock move from Joe Gibbs Racing. Busch, 37, announced on Tuesday that he would be joining Richard Childress Racing after fifteen seasons with Joe Gibbs. Speaking to the media at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Busch hinted that his former team seem to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Team Made a Massive Mistake at Kansas, and It Could Cost Them Dearly
Tyler Reddick's playoff standing changed quickly in Kansas. The post Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Team Made a Massive Mistake at Kansas, and It Could Cost Them Dearly appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Richard Childress Compares Kyle Busch to Dale Earnhardt Sr.
Richard Childress Racing might be losing Tyler Reddick to 23XI in a couple of years, but the Kyle Busch signing changes everything. You reload with a proven NASCAR champion and to put him in an iconic car like the No. 8 is something that fans are ready to see. Busch is clearly one of the best drivers ever and when you put him up against his contemporaries, only Jimmie Johnson has been more successful.
racer.com
How Austin Dillon got the ball rolling with Kyle Busch
In the days following Tyler Reddick’s announcement in early July that he was leaving Richard Childress Racing after next season, Austin Dillon thought about the company’s future. It didn’t take Dillon long to think about the best free agent on the market: Kyle Busch. “I mentioned it...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Searched Everywhere for His Dad's Rookie of the Year T-Shirt, and a Family Friend Finally Helped Him Out
If there's anything in NASCAR that can be claimed without question, it's this: the biggest Dale Earnhardt Sr. fan out there is his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr. You may not know this about Junior, but the former NASCAR driver is an avid collector of vintage Dale Sr. t-shirts. By 2018, he pretty much had them all, but there was one shirt that had been eluding his grasp for quite some time: a XL t-shirt commemorating his late dad's Rookie of the Year NASCAR Cup Series campaign in 1979.
Comments / 1