ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. Army recommends food stamps for soldiers struggling with inflation

By Casey Harper, The Center Square
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bYoI2_0hqDZoeI00

(The Center Square) – The U.S. army is recommending soldiers apply for SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps, to help cover their rising costs from inflation.

The U.S. Army cites the higher prices on a range of goods because of inflation in its recently released official guidance.

“With inflation affecting everything from gas prices to groceries to rent, some Soldiers and their families are finding it harder to get by on the budgets they’ve set and used before,” the guidance written by Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston reads. “Soldiers of all ranks can seek guidance, assistance, and advice through the Army’s Financial Readiness Program.”

The guidance points soldiers to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and links them to the federal welfare program’s website.

“SNAP is a U.S. government program that provides benefits to eligible low-income individuals and families via an electronic benefits transfer card that can be used like a debit card to purchase eligible food in authorized retail food stores. Service members and their families may be eligible,” the Army guidance reads. “To determine qualification, visit the SNAP website or call the SNAP information line at 800-221-5689.”

Food insecurity for troops is not a new problem, but the recent surge in inflation has put service members in an even tougher situation.

“Based on the Pentagon’s own data, 24% of enlisted personnel are food insecure,” said Mackenzie Eaglen, an analyst at the American Enterprise Institute. “While food stamps are a Band-Aid, they’re also an admission that basic pay for enlisted troops and their families is too low – further exacerbated by unyielding inflation causing paychecks to shrink more.”

Federal inflation data released in August shows that food prices have risen fastest since the 1970s.

“The food index increased 10.9 percent over the last year, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending May 1979,” BLS said. “The food at home index rose 13.1 percent over the last 12 months, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending March 1979,” BLS said. “The index for other food at home rose 15.8 percent, and the index for cereals and bakery products increased 15.0 percent over the year. The remaining major grocery store food groups posted increases ranging from 9.3 percent (fruits and vegetables) to 14.9 percent (dairy and related products).”

Eaglen said the answer is to increase pay and be more realistic about how inflation affects service members.

“A better solution is to abandon rosy inflation assumptions, boost basic pay, and request a defense topline above inflation each year so forces and families have predictability and stability,” she said.

Comments / 1

Related
AOL Corp

Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?

Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Us Army#Inflation And Economy#Food Stamps#Food Prices#The U S Army#Sergeant Major#Pentagon
Deseret News

August inflation ticks down to 8.3% but basic necessities still on the rise

in August, U.S. inflation dropped for the second month in a row but is still running hot, and overall prices on consumer goods and services were up 8.3% over a year ago, according to the latest report from the U.S. Labor Department. Gas was down over 10% in the last month but the cost of basic necessities, including food and shelter, continue to tick up. In August, grocery costs saw the biggest year-over year rise since 1979.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOXBusiness

Inflation rose faster than expected in August, keeping prices painfully high

Inflation rose more than expected in August, squeezing U.S. households even as the cost of gasoline fell and continuing to create a political headache for President Biden. The Labor Department said Tuesday that the consumer price index, a broad measure of the price for everyday goods including gasoline, groceries and rents, rose 8.3% in August from a year ago. Prices climbed 0.1% in the one-month period from July.
BUSINESS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy